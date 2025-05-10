World News
May 10, 2025 / 1:45 PM

Europeans leaders, Zelensky press Russia for 30-day cease-fire

By Allen Cone
From left to right: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk engage in a conference call with U.S. President Donald Trump in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, during a summit of the Coalition of the Willing. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI
May 10 (UPI) -- European leaders from Britain, France, Germany and Poland joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday in urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire or face more sanctions.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merez traveled in a train together to Kiev, and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk was aboard another train, the Guardian reported.

Zelensky said they "spoken to President Trump together. We agreed on our common view of our further actions."

"The cease-fire must be comprehensive: in the air, at sea and on land," Zelenskyy told reporters. "It is quite possible to monitor the cease-fire in coordination with the United States of America, this is really realistic. The cease-fire should last for 30 days to give diplomacy a real chance."

Zelensky said he was "grateful to President Trump" and wants the cease-fire to begin Monday in a post on X.

"We share a common view: an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days," Zelensky posted on X. "We propose it begin on Monday, May 12. We are waiting for Russia's response.

"This proposal has been on the table since the talks in Saudi Arabia, when it was first put forward by the United States. Once the ceasefire begins, there will be the best moment for diplomacy. Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format."

The proposal was dismissed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Saturday, who said via the Russian news agency Interfax that he hears "many contradictory statements from Europe. They are generally confrontational in nature rather than aimed at trying to revive our relations. Nothing more."

Peskov earlier said Russia would only agree to a cease-fire if U.S. and European ends arms supplies to Ukraine.

"Otherwise, it will be an advantage for Ukraine," he told ABC News. "Ukraine will continue their total mobilization, bringing new troops to frontline,"

Putin also wants Ukraine to surrender large parts of the eastern and southern regions of its country that Russian forces haven't seized.

"Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk were supposed to discuss peace in Kyiv. Instead, they are blurting out threats against Russia," Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president and current deputy head of Russia's Security Council, the BBC reported.

The four European leaders made their first joint appearance in a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which includes mostly European nations. They said they would assist Ukraine if there is a durable cease-fire in the now 3-year long war, which started when Russia attacked it's neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.

Joining in the video link were Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Macron said "some 20 countries" are in "unanimity" about the cease-fire, referring to Ukraine as "the beating heart of Europe." He said once the cease-fire is agreed, there are a "number of steps we're working on." That includes strengthening Ukraine's army.

"All of us here, together with the U.S., are calling Putin out. If he's serious about peace then he has a chance to show it now," Starmer said.

Merz, who assumed office on Tuesday, said Saturday that if Russia rejects the ceasefire proposal, Europe will keep defending Ukraine.

Macron documented the leaders' journey by train on Instagram, including traveling through Poland, and posted a video of the group with Zelensky and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska visiting a memorial to the war dead in central Kyiv. Macron and Starmer also joined Zelensky in a visit to the Saint Sophia Cathedral.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said it was "symbolic" to meet in Kyiv and showed the "the strength of our unity."

Putin had declared a three-day cease-fire, which ended on Saturday, although Russia had not followed by it -- similar to what happened during a one-day Easter truce Russia implemented last month.

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of violating cease-fire that ceasefire, as well, with Zelensky accusing Russia of nearly 3,000 violations and Russia claiming Ukraine violated the halt more than 1,000 times.

