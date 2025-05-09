Trending
May 9, 2025 / 9:07 AM

Britain sanctions 100 Russian shadow fleet vessels

By Doug Cunningham
Britain Friday sanctioned 100 Russian shadow fleet oil tankers oil tankers that carried more than $24 billion in cargo since the beginning of 2024. Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) said increasing pressure on Russia in support of Ukraine is in British security interests. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI
Britain Friday sanctioned 100 Russian shadow fleet oil tankers oil tankers that carried more than $24 billion in cargo since the beginning of 2024. Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) said increasing pressure on Russia in support of Ukraine is in British security interests. Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI

May 9 (UPI) -- Britain hit Russia's shadow fleet Friday with what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the largest ever sanction package.

Up to 100 oil tankers that carried more than $24 billion in cargo since the beginning of 2024 were targeted by the sanctions.

"Every step we take to increase pressure on Russia and achieve a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is another step towards security and prosperity in the U.K.," Starmer said in a statement.

Starmer said the sanctions targeting the fleet Russia used to transport oil will add more pressure to Russia's economy.

He said, thanks to Western sanctions, oil and gas revenues for Russia have fallen each year since 2022.

"Sanctions and the cost of his barbaric war are causing the Russian economy to stall -- with the wealth fund hollowed out, inflation rising and government spend on defense and security spiraling," Starmer said.

Starmer said Britain will do all it can to disrupt the Russian shadow fleet and the people behind it, because it's a security threat for Britain.

"The threat from Russia to our national security cannot be underestimated, that is why we will do everything in our power to destroy his shadow fleet operation, starve his war machine of oil revenues and protect the subsea infrastructure that we rely on for our everyday lives," Starmer's said.

Russia's shadow fleet, Starmer said, isn't just bringing in money for Russia. It's being used to damage critical national infrastructure "through reckless seafaring in Europe."

The sanctioned shadow fleet vessels will be banned from British ports and could be seized if they enter British waters.

The British sanctions were announced as the Joint Expeditionary Force holds an Oslo summit Friday.

The JEF is a coalition of ten northern European nations supporting Ukraine and enhanced European security.

Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway comprise the security coalition.

Starmer said the JEF is expected to announce a strengthened partnership with Ukraine at the Oslo summit.

