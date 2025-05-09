Trending
World News
May 9, 2025 / 11:35 AM

British Airways confirms $13B Boeing 787 purchase

By Simon Druker
Share with X
British Airways is ordering 32 new long-haul aircraft from Boeing in a deal worth nearly $13 billion, the airline’s parent company, International Airlines Group confirmed Friday. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
1 of 4 | British Airways is ordering 32 new long-haul aircraft from Boeing in a deal worth nearly $13 billion, the airline’s parent company, International Airlines Group confirmed Friday. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- British Airways is ordering 32 new long-haul aircraft from Boeing in a deal worth nearly $13 billion, the airline's parent company, International Airlines Group confirmed Friday.

The 32 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft represent a fleet expansion for Britain's flagship carrier, which is also buying 21 new planes from French manufacturer Airbus.

The acquisition came one day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Britain, with British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on speakerphone at the White House.

During Thursday's announcement, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick teased that an unnamed British airline would buy around $10 billion worth of planes from Virginia-based Boeing.

Related

Part of the trade deal will see the United States exempt some aircraft parts from 10% blanket tariffs announced in early April, including British-made Rolls-Royce jet engines.

The Boeing passenger planes in Friday's British Airways deal will use engines built by Ohio-based General Electric.

"The U.K. government and Boeing were aware we were in this tender process. Tariffs in general we believe are not good ... no tariffs will help us to develop the business, and I assume they took that into negotiations," IAG CEO Luis Gallego told the Guardian in an interview Friday.

The company also revealed Friday it exercised an option in March to acquire six of Boeing's wide-body 777-900 planes.

On Thursday, Boeing announced it had reached a deal with China Airlines for the purchase of 10 passenger versions of its fuel-efficient 777-9 aircraft and four freight versions of the 777-8 variant.

Around a third of the new Boeing planes ordered by British Airways Friday will go toward expanding the fleet, with the remainder being used to replace older aircraft.

IAG's announcement comes the same day the company released its latest earnings results, which showed revenue growth of 9.6% in the first quarter, beating analyst predictions.

In addition to British Airways, IAG also owns Spanish flagship carrier Iberia and the Irish airline Aer Lingus among others.

Shares of International Airlines Group climbed by nearly 3% on the London Stock Exchange near the end of trading Friday.

Latest Headlines

Panasonic restructuring cuts 10,000 jobs
World News // 23 minutes ago
Panasonic restructuring cuts 10,000 jobs
May 9 (UPI) -- Panasonic revealed during an online press conference Friday that it plans to cut 10,000 jobs from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2026. Half will be cut in Japan and half overseas.
Ukraine exposes Hungarian military spy network, detains 2 for high treason
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine exposes Hungarian military spy network, detains 2 for high treason
May 9 (UPI) -- Ukraine said Friday two alleged members of a Hungarian spy network have been detained. The spies sought military information about the Zakarpattia region, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.
Pope Leo XIV celebrates first mass of his papacy in Vatican's Sistine Chapel
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV celebrates first mass of his papacy in Vatican's Sistine Chapel
May 9 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV held the first mass of his papacy Friday morning in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel with the cardinals who elected him leader of the world's 1.4 billions Catholics and Vatican head of state a little more than 1
Britain sanctions 100 Russian shadow fleet vessels
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain sanctions 100 Russian shadow fleet vessels
May 9 (UPI) -- Britain hit 100 oil tankers in Russia's shadow fleet Friday with what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the largest ever sanction package. They carried over $24 billion in cargo for Russia since the start of 2024.
Analysis: Will Czech Republic finalize nuclear deal with South Korea?
World News // 3 hours ago
Analysis: Will Czech Republic finalize nuclear deal with South Korea?
May 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun flew to the Czech Republic Tuesday to attend a contract signing ceremony for a new nuclear power plant.
Russia holds WWII Victory Day celebrations in Red Square as fighting in Ukraine rages on
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia holds WWII Victory Day celebrations in Red Square as fighting in Ukraine rages on
May 9 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin led celebrations marking 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a parade in Moscow's Red Square of 11,000 troops, with World War II-era T-34 tanks alongside advanced weaponry.
Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter crashes, killing six
World News // 7 hours ago
Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter crashes, killing six
May 9 (UPI) -- A military helicopter crashed in central Sri Lanka on Friday, killing six military personnel, the nation's air force said.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees nuclear counterattack missile test
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees nuclear counterattack missile test
SEOUL, May 9 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of short-range ballistic missiles and long-range artillery in a demonstration of Pyongyang's nuclear counterstrike capabilities, state-run media said Friday.
Britain to sanction Russian shadow fleet of 100 tankers
World News // 13 hours ago
Britain to sanction Russian shadow fleet of 100 tankers
May 8 (UPI) -- Britain will sanction a Russian shadow fleet of up to 100 tankers on Friday, as European leaders gather in Oslo for a military meeting, seeking to exert extra pressure on Moscow's economy.
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
World News // 1 day ago
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
May 8 (UPI) -- Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States has been elected the new pope and has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV.

Trending Stories

Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
EU has prepared hundreds of tariffs on U.S. goods if a trade deal can't be made
EU has prepared hundreds of tariffs on U.S. goods if a trade deal can't be made
Trump fires librarian of Congress
Trump fires librarian of Congress
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James

Follow Us