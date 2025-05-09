Ukraine exposes Hungarian military spy network, detains 2 for high treason

May 9 (UPI) -- Ukraine said Friday two alleged members of a Hungarian spy network have been detained.

The spies sought military information about the Zakarpattia region, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.

"As a result of the operation in Zakarpattia, the SSU detained two agents of the Hungarian network. The investigation found that both assets were supervised by an officer of Hungarian military intelligence, whose identity has already been established," the SSU said in a statement.

"This is the first case in the modern history of the country when espionage activities of a foreign intelligence service from an EU country to the detriment of Ukrainian security have been officially recorded."

Speaking on the ATV television channel, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said "anti-Hungarian propaganda is often employed in Ukraine... which often turns out to have no basis in fact."

But the SSU said Ukraine has the evidence and has neutralized the Hungarian spy network. SSU Counterintelligence documented the alleged spies' moves and seized phones and other material evidence during searches at their homes.

The SSU said one of the detained alleged spies was a 40-year-old former military serviceman from Berehove recruited by Hungary and put on standby in 2021.

The second detainee is a former servicewoman for the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine who left her unit this year.

The spy network's goal, according to the SSU, "was to collect information on how well Zakarpattia region is protected military-wise, to look for vulnerabilities in the region's ground and air defense, as well as to study the socio-political views of local population, including scenarios of their behavior if Hungarian troops enter the region."

The man was accused of personally spying on Ukraine defense forces locations and the coordinates of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems. The SSU said the spy traveled to Hungary to report to a Hungarian intelligence officer and was paid cash by his handler.

According to the SSU, he was given a mobile phone with an encrypted channel to transmit Ukrainian military data to Hungary.

He was tasked with identifying cars of the Ukrainian security and defense forces and giving Hungary data on Ukraine's war losses and developments on the front line.

The SSU said the woman accused of spying was assigned tasks including "informing the Hungarian special service on the presence of aircraft and helicopters in Zakarpattia region, as well as on the defense systems of the military unit where she had served."

Ukraine's security service posted a YouTube video that included statements in Hungarian from the two spy suspects. Their faces were obscured as they spoke.

Both spy suspects were detained for suspicion of high treason and face life imprisonment if convicted under martial law.