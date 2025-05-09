Trending
World News
May 9, 2025 / 12:55 PM

Pair guilty of cutting down Sycamore Gap tree

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Two men wer found guilty of cutting down Britain's iconic Sycamore Gap tree. File Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE
Two men wer found guilty of cutting down Britain's iconic Sycamore Gap tree. File Photo by Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE

May 9 (UPI) -- Two men could soon receive as many as 10 years in prison after being found guilty of cutting down an iconic British tree.

Authorities in Northumberland County announced Friday that Defendants Daniel Michael Graham and Adam Carruthers have been convicted of having chopped down the Sycamore Gap tree and to have caused damage to Hadrian's Wall.

The tree had grown in a dip on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland for over 100 years but was felled in September of 2023.

"We often hear references to acts of mindless vandalism, but that term has never been more relevant than today in describing the actions of those individuals," Northumberland Superintendent of Police Kevin Waring said at a press conference Friday,

Related

"At no point, have the two men given an explanation as why they targeted the tree, and there never could be a justifiable one."

Graham and Carruthers were each convicted of two counts of criminal damage.

Prosecutors said the pair had conducted what they called "mindless thuggery" for fun, but once they realized there was a public backlash both were afraid to confess.

Both were taken back into custody after the verdict for their "own protection," and will be sentenced in July.

The tree was planted in the late 1800s with the expectation it would be a landmark, as it grew out of Hadrian's Wall, which was built by the Roman army in the year 122. It created a unique visual as it stood tall between two hills from the historic wall, which is also a World Heritage Site.

The two men cut the tree down with a chainsaw in the dark of night.

Chief Crown Prosecutor for Crown Prosecution Service Northeast Gale Gilchrist said in a press conference Friday that the two men exchanged messages the next day after they cut down the tree, and reveled "in the public outcry they had caused."

She added that "The international reaction of disapproval and anger following the destruction at Sycamore Gap illustrates how keenly the public has felt the loss of this beloved sight."

Latest Headlines

Russia holds WWII Victory Day celebrations in Red Square as fighting in Ukraine rages on
World News // 6 hours ago
Russia holds WWII Victory Day celebrations in Red Square as fighting in Ukraine rages on
May 9 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin led celebrations marking 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a parade in Moscow's Red Square of 11,000 troops, with World War II-era T-34 tanks alongside advanced weaponry.
Plan for private aid to Gaza gets U.S. backing
World News // 1 hour ago
Plan for private aid to Gaza gets U.S. backing
May 9 (UPI) -- The United States is backing a new plan that will see food and other aid supplied to Gaza privately, officials confirmed on Friday.
U.S. FDA policy benefits South Korean biotech company
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. FDA policy benefits South Korean biotech company
May 9 (UPI) -- A South Korean biotech company is likely to benefit greatly from the policy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is scheduled to retire animal testing.
U.N. human rights chief: Israel's new Gaza plan threatens Palestinians' existence in Strip
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. human rights chief: Israel's new Gaza plan threatens Palestinians' existence in Strip
BEIRUT, Lebanon, May 9 (UPI) -- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has warned about Israel's plan to expand its military offensive against Hamas, annex territory in Gaza and forcibly displace its population.
Panasonic restructuring cuts 10,000 jobs
World News // 2 hours ago
Panasonic restructuring cuts 10,000 jobs
May 9 (UPI) -- Panasonic revealed during an online press conference Friday that it plans to cut 10,000 jobs from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2026. Half will be cut in Japan and half overseas.
British Airways confirms $13B Boeing 787 purchase
World News // 2 hours ago
British Airways confirms $13B Boeing 787 purchase
May 9 (UPI) -- British Airways is ordering 32 new long-haul aircraft from Boeing in a deal worth nearly $13 billion, the airline's parent company, International Airlines Group confirmed Friday.
Ukraine exposes Hungarian military spy network, detains 2 for high treason
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine exposes Hungarian military spy network, detains 2 for high treason
May 9 (UPI) -- Ukraine said Friday two alleged members of a Hungarian spy network have been detained. The spies sought military information about the Zakarpattia region, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.
Pope Leo XIV celebrates first mass of his papacy in Vatican's Sistine Chapel
World News // 4 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV celebrates first mass of his papacy in Vatican's Sistine Chapel
May 9 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV held the first mass of his papacy Friday morning in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel with the cardinals who elected him leader of the world's 1.4 billions Catholics and Vatican head of state a little more than 1
Britain sanctions 100 Russian shadow fleet vessels
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain sanctions 100 Russian shadow fleet vessels
May 9 (UPI) -- Britain hit 100 oil tankers in Russia's shadow fleet Friday with what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the largest ever sanction package. They carried over $24 billion in cargo for Russia since the start of 2024.
Analysis: Will Czech Republic finalize nuclear deal with South Korea?
World News // 5 hours ago
Analysis: Will Czech Republic finalize nuclear deal with South Korea?
May 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun flew to the Czech Republic Tuesday to attend a contract signing ceremony for a new nuclear power plant.

Trending Stories

Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Justice Department launches investigation into N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Trump fires librarian of Congress
Trump fires librarian of Congress
Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+
Trump admin seeks end to temporary legal status for 500,000+

Follow Us