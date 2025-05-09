Trending
World News
May 9, 2025 / 2:09 AM

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees nuclear counterattack missile test

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) supervised a joint strike drill with long-range artillery and short-range ballistic missiles in a demonstration of Pyongyang's nuclear counterattack capabilities, state-run media reported Friday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) supervised a joint strike drill with long-range artillery and short-range ballistic missiles in a demonstration of Pyongyang's nuclear counterattack capabilities, state-run media reported Friday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, May 9 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test of short-range ballistic missiles and long-range artillery in a demonstration of Pyongyang's nuclear counterstrike capabilities, state-run media said Friday.

Korean Central News Agency reported that the drill, which was conducted Thursday, involved a 600-millimeter multilayer rocket system and Hwasongpho-11-Ka tactical ballistic missiles.

Kim stressed the need to "steadily enhance the pivotal role of the nuclear force in all aspects of the strategy to deter war and the strategy to fight war," the report said.

"[Kim] said that the DPRK should continue to direct efforts to steadily improving the long-range precision striking capability and efficiency of weapons systems, proceeding from the security environment of our state and the realistic requirements of modern warfare," KCNA said.

Related

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

The KCNA report came a day after South Korea's military said it detected the launch of multiple short-range ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area on the peninsula's east coast.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff speculated that the launch may have been a test of weapons systems meant for export to Russia.

Seoul and Washington say that North Korea has supplied missiles, artillery and soldiers to Russia for its war against Ukraine, while receiving much-needed financial support and advanced military technology in return.

Earlier this week, North Korean state media reported on a visit by Kim to a munitions factory, where he called for workers to boost their output of artillery shells.

Prior to Thursday's launch, the drill inspected the operational reliability of the North's Haekbangashoe "nuclear trigger" system. First tested in April 2024, the nuclear weapons management system is used to link a launch order to its actual execution.

"The goal of the drill was achieved and the reliability of the command and mobilization system capable of quickly reacting to any nuclear crisis was verified," KCNA reported.

The KCNA article accused the United States and its allies of staging nuclear operation drills on the Korean Peninsula and making a nuclear attack on North Korea a "fait accompli."

"This reckless act of aggravating the situation requires the armed forces of the DPRK to prepare for a rapid reaction capability and a thoroughgoing war posture," KCNA said.

Pyongyang frequently criticizes U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has denounced the deployment of American strategic assets, such as aircraft carrier strike groups and B-1B strategic bombers, to the Korean Peninsula.

On Friday, South Korea's Unification Ministry condemned the launch, which was the North's first ballistic missile test since March 10 and its fourth of the year.

The launch was "a violation of Security Council resolutions and a clear act of provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," ministry spokeswoman Kim In-ae said at a press briefing.

Latest Headlines

Britain to sanction Russian shadow fleet of 100 tankers
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain to sanction Russian shadow fleet of 100 tankers
May 8 (UPI) -- Britain will sanction a Russian shadow fleet of up to 100 tankers on Friday, as European leaders gather in Oslo for a military meeting, seeking to exert extra pressure on Moscow's economy.
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
World News // 19 hours ago
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
May 8 (UPI) -- Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States has been elected the new pope and has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV.
EU has prepared hundreds of tariffs on U.S. goods if a trade deal can't be made
World News // 15 hours ago
EU has prepared hundreds of tariffs on U.S. goods if a trade deal can't be made
May 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission announced Thursday it has compiled a list of imported goods and items from the United States which could become subject to tariffs.
German intelligence service pauses AfD extremist designation pending court decision
World News // 15 hours ago
German intelligence service pauses AfD extremist designation pending court decision
May 8 (UPI) -- Germany's intelligence service Thursday paused its extremist designation of the far-right AfD party pending a court decision on an AfD legal appeal. The designation was made May 2.
Turkey blocks arrested opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu's X account
World News // 16 hours ago
Turkey blocks arrested opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu's X account
May 8 (UPI) -- Turkey Thursday ordered X to restrict access to the account of jailed political opposition leader and Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. X said it is complying but will challenge the order.
Pakistan says 1 killed, 5 injured by Indian attack drones amid escalating military confrontation
World News // 17 hours ago
Pakistan says 1 killed, 5 injured by Indian attack drones amid escalating military confrontation
May 8 (UPI) -- Pakistan said its military brought down at least a dozen Indian attack drones in an overnight aerial assault that killed a civilian and injured four soldiers, with Islamabad accusing New Delhi of "serious provovation."
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Russia for 'Victory Day' celebration
World News // 17 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Russia for 'Victory Day' celebration
May 8 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday in Moscow as a contingent of world leaders come to Russia as it celebrates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Two men arrested, five teachers hurt at Japanese elementary school
World News // 18 hours ago
Two men arrested, five teachers hurt at Japanese elementary school
May 8 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested and five teachers had minor assault injuries Thursday at Daisan Elementary School in suburban Tokyo. No students were hurt.
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
World News // 20 hours ago
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
May 8 (UPI) -- Polish police detained a 22-year-old man after an ax-wielding intruder killed a female employee at the University of Warsaw and seriously injured a security guard who came to her aid.
North Korea launches flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea launches flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
SEOUL, May 8 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan on Thursday morning, Seoul's military said, in what officials characterized as a possible test ahead of export to Russia.

Trending Stories

Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Noem says Abrego Garcia will 'never return' as Democrats grill DHS secretary at budget hearing
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
Vatican announces first U.S. pope: Leo XIV
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
Chief Justice Roberts reiterates support for judicial independence
Chief Justice Roberts reiterates support for judicial independence
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer
Mistrial declared in murder trial of former Grand Rapids, Mich., police officer

Follow Us