North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees nuclear counterattack missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) supervised a joint strike drill with long-range artillery and short-range ballistic missiles in a demonstration of Pyongyang's nuclear counterattack capabilities, state-run media reported Friday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, May 9 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test of short-range ballistic missiles and long-range artillery in a demonstration of Pyongyang's nuclear counterstrike capabilities, state-run media said Friday.

Korean Central News Agency reported that the drill, which was conducted Thursday, involved a 600-millimeter multilayer rocket system and Hwasongpho-11-Ka tactical ballistic missiles.

Kim stressed the need to "steadily enhance the pivotal role of the nuclear force in all aspects of the strategy to deter war and the strategy to fight war," the report said.

"[Kim] said that the DPRK should continue to direct efforts to steadily improving the long-range precision striking capability and efficiency of weapons systems, proceeding from the security environment of our state and the realistic requirements of modern warfare," KCNA said.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

The KCNA report came a day after South Korea's military said it detected the launch of multiple short-range ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area on the peninsula's east coast.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff speculated that the launch may have been a test of weapons systems meant for export to Russia.

Seoul and Washington say that North Korea has supplied missiles, artillery and soldiers to Russia for its war against Ukraine, while receiving much-needed financial support and advanced military technology in return.

Earlier this week, North Korean state media reported on a visit by Kim to a munitions factory, where he called for workers to boost their output of artillery shells.

Prior to Thursday's launch, the drill inspected the operational reliability of the North's Haekbangashoe "nuclear trigger" system. First tested in April 2024, the nuclear weapons management system is used to link a launch order to its actual execution.

"The goal of the drill was achieved and the reliability of the command and mobilization system capable of quickly reacting to any nuclear crisis was verified," KCNA reported.

The KCNA article accused the United States and its allies of staging nuclear operation drills on the Korean Peninsula and making a nuclear attack on North Korea a "fait accompli."

"This reckless act of aggravating the situation requires the armed forces of the DPRK to prepare for a rapid reaction capability and a thoroughgoing war posture," KCNA said.

Pyongyang frequently criticizes U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has denounced the deployment of American strategic assets, such as aircraft carrier strike groups and B-1B strategic bombers, to the Korean Peninsula.

On Friday, South Korea's Unification Ministry condemned the launch, which was the North's first ballistic missile test since March 10 and its fourth of the year.

The launch was "a violation of Security Council resolutions and a clear act of provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," ministry spokeswoman Kim In-ae said at a press briefing.