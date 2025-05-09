Japanese Princess Kako to visit Brazil to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations

May 9 (UPI) -- Japanese Princess Kako will visit Brazil in June for the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil.

She will arrive in Sao Paulo and visit Brazil between June 5 and June 15. It's her fourth oversees visit.

Events during her visit include an appearance in the capital of Brasília for a ceremony and luncheon marking the diplomatic anniversary.

On June 10, Kako will attend the 130th anniversary celebration hosted by Brazil's Congress.

While in Brazil, Kako will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. She will visit other Brazilian cities during the trip, including Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian government invited the princess to visit the country in February. Lula met with Princess Kako in March when he visited Japan.

Kako returns to Japan June 17.

Kako is the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.