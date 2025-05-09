Trending
May 9, 2025 / 2:53 PM

Japanese Princess Kako to visit Brazil to mark 130 years of diplomatic relations

By Doug Cunningham
Japanese Princess Kako will visit Brazil in June for the 130th anniversary of Japan-Brazil diplomatic relations. She will arrive in Sao Paulo and visit Brazil between June 5 and June 15. Crown Princess Kiko (L-R), Princess Mako and Princess Kako attend the new year greeting at the East Plaza, Imperial Palace in Tokyo in January 2020. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
May 9 (UPI) -- Japanese Princess Kako will visit Brazil in June for the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil.

She will arrive in Sao Paulo and visit Brazil between June 5 and June 15. It's her fourth oversees visit.

Events during her visit include an appearance in the capital of Brasília for a ceremony and luncheon marking the diplomatic anniversary.

On June 10, Kako will attend the 130th anniversary celebration hosted by Brazil's Congress.

While in Brazil, Kako will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. She will visit other Brazilian cities during the trip, including Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazilian government invited the princess to visit the country in February. Lula met with Princess Kako in March when he visited Japan.

Kako returns to Japan June 17.

Kako is the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Russia holds WWII Victory Day celebrations in Red Square as fighting in Ukraine rages on
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia holds WWII Victory Day celebrations in Red Square as fighting in Ukraine rages on
May 9 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin led celebrations marking 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a parade in Moscow's Red Square of 11,000 troops, with World War II-era T-34 tanks alongside advanced weaponry.
Plan for private aid to Gaza gets U.S. backing
World News // 2 hours ago
Plan for private aid to Gaza gets U.S. backing
May 9 (UPI) -- The United States is backing a new plan that will see food and other aid supplied to Gaza privately, officials confirmed on Friday.
Pair guilty of cutting down Sycamore Gap tree
World News // 2 hours ago
Pair guilty of cutting down Sycamore Gap tree
May 9 (UPI) -- Two men could soon receive as many as 10 years in prison after being found guilty of having cut down an iconic British tree.
U.S. FDA policy benefits South Korean biotech company
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. FDA policy benefits South Korean biotech company
May 9 (UPI) -- A South Korean biotech company is likely to benefit greatly from the policy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is scheduled to retire animal testing.
U.N. human rights chief: Israel's new Gaza plan threatens Palestinians' existence in Strip
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. human rights chief: Israel's new Gaza plan threatens Palestinians' existence in Strip
BEIRUT, Lebanon, May 9 (UPI) -- United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has warned about Israel's plan to expand its military offensive against Hamas, annex territory in Gaza and forcibly displace its population.
Panasonic restructuring cuts 10,000 jobs
World News // 3 hours ago
Panasonic restructuring cuts 10,000 jobs
May 9 (UPI) -- Panasonic revealed during an online press conference Friday that it plans to cut 10,000 jobs from fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2026. Half will be cut in Japan and half overseas.
British Airways confirms $13B Boeing 787 purchase
World News // 4 hours ago
British Airways confirms $13B Boeing 787 purchase
May 9 (UPI) -- British Airways is ordering 32 new long-haul aircraft from Boeing in a deal worth nearly $13 billion, the airline's parent company, International Airlines Group confirmed Friday.
Ukraine exposes Hungarian military spy network, detains 2 for high treason
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine exposes Hungarian military spy network, detains 2 for high treason
May 9 (UPI) -- Ukraine said Friday two alleged members of a Hungarian spy network have been detained. The spies sought military information about the Zakarpattia region, according to the Security Service of Ukraine.
Pope Leo XIV celebrates first mass of his papacy in Vatican's Sistine Chapel
World News // 5 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV celebrates first mass of his papacy in Vatican's Sistine Chapel
May 9 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV held the first mass of his papacy Friday morning in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel with the cardinals who elected him leader of the world's 1.4 billions Catholics and Vatican head of state a little more than 1
Britain sanctions 100 Russian shadow fleet vessels
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain sanctions 100 Russian shadow fleet vessels
May 9 (UPI) -- Britain hit 100 oil tankers in Russia's shadow fleet Friday with what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the largest ever sanction package. They carried over $24 billion in cargo for Russia since the start of 2024.

