Trending
World News
May 8, 2025 / 10:40 AM

Turkey blocks arrested opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu's X account

X has filed a court challenge to the government-ordered block.

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Turkey Thursday ordered X to restrict access to the account of jailed political opposition leader and Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. File Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/ EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Turkey Thursday ordered X to restrict access to the account of jailed political opposition leader and Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. File Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/ EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- Turkey Thursday ordered X to restrict access to the account of jailed political opposition leader and Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu.

X's Global Government Affairs team said in a statement that it is complying with Turkey's order to block Imamoglu's account but will challenge it.

"We strongly disagree with the order and are challenging the order in court. The order was received from the Turkish Information and Communication Technologies Authority. These orders require X to block content in Turkey that is available in the rest of the world," it said.

A post on Imamoglu's X account Thursday said it was blocked by a legal demand.

Related

According to the BBC, a lawyer representing X has filed a court challenge to the block order.

Imamoglu's Republican People's Party told the BBC that the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's is taking another step in a coup attempt.

"Now they won't even allow him to speak to the public," said CHP Secretary General Selin Sayek Boke. "It clearly shows the fear of those in power that they will be losing power. It's a coup attempt against the next ballot box."

Opinion polls show Imamoglu would win an election if allowed to run in 2028.

X said defying the order to block Imamoglu's account could lead to Turkey banning X entirely from the country.

"X complied with the court order while we challenge the order in court because we believe keeping the platform accessible in Turkey is vital to supporting freedom of expression and access to information, particularly following natural disasters and other emergencies," the statement said.

When Imamoglu was taken into custody March 19, he said, "I'm sorry to say, a handful of minds trying to usurp the will of our nation have used my beloved police officers, the security forces of this country, as instruments of evil, and have gathered hundreds of police officers at the door of my home, the home of 16 million Istanbulites."

Imamoglu was formally arrested on corruption charges and removed from office in March, sparking thousands of people who believe his arrest is politically motivated to protest.

He denies committing crimes and had been urging his supporters to protest.

For people using VPNs Imamoglu's X account in Turkey is still accessible.

Latest Headlines

EU has prepared hundreds of tariffs on U.S. goods if a trade deal can't be made
World News // 12 minutes ago
EU has prepared hundreds of tariffs on U.S. goods if a trade deal can't be made
May 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission announced Thursday it has compiled a list of imported goods and items from the United States which could become subject to tariffs.
German intelligence service pauses AfD extremist designation pending court decision
World News // 22 minutes ago
German intelligence service pauses AfD extremist designation pending court decision
May 8 (UPI) -- Germany's intelligence service Thursday paused its extremist designation of the far-right AfD party pending a court decision on an AfD legal appeal. The designation was made May 2.
Pakistan says 1 killed, 5 injured by Indian attack drones amid escalating military confrontation
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistan says 1 killed, 5 injured by Indian attack drones amid escalating military confrontation
May 8 (UPI) -- Pakistan said its military brought down at least a dozen Indian attack drones in an overnight aerial assault that killed a civilian and injured four soldiers, with Islamabad accusing New Delhi of "serious provovation."
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Russia for 'Victory Day' celebration
World News // 2 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Russia for 'Victory Day' celebration
May 8 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday in Moscow as a contingent of world leaders come to Russia as it celebrates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Two men arrested, five teachers hurt at Japanese elementary school
World News // 3 hours ago
Two men arrested, five teachers hurt at Japanese elementary school
May 8 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested and five teachers had minor assault injuries Thursday at Daisan Elementary School in suburban Tokyo. No students were hurt.
Papal conclave: Third round of balloting fails to produce new pope
World News // 3 hours ago
Papal conclave: Third round of balloting fails to produce new pope
May 8 (UPI) -- A chimney atop the 15th century Sistine Chapel in the Vatican billowed black tell-tale smoke again on Thursday morning, signaling that a papel conclave sequestered inside were still unable to agree on a new pope.
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
World News // 5 hours ago
Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in ax attack at Polish university
May 8 (UPI) -- Polish police detained a 22-year-old man after an ax-wielding intruder killed a female employee at the University of Warsaw and seriously injured a security guard who came to her aid.
North Korea launches flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea launches flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
SEOUL, May 8 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan on Thursday morning, Seoul's military said, in what officials characterized as a possible test ahead of export to Russia.
First conclave vote at Vatican produces no new pope
World News // 1 day ago
First conclave vote at Vatican produces no new pope
May 7 (UPI) -- A conclave of as many as 250 Catholic cardinals at the Vatican produced black smoke, indicating no result, following the first vote to elect a new pope on Wednesday evening.
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
World News // 21 hours ago
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
May 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is reportedly about to unilaterally rename another gulf in the world. The change next week during a Saudi Arabia visit would call it the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia.

Trending Stories

Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
Sources: Trump administration might send deportees to Libya
Sources: Trump administration might send deportees to Libya

Follow Us