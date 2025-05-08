Trending
World News
May 8, 2025 / 6:13 AM

Woman killed, security guard seriously injured in axe attack at Polish university

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Police in Warsaw, Poland, were holding a man on suspicion of murder after an axe attack on the campus of the University of Warsaw on Wednesday night in which a female employee was killed and a security guard was seriously injured. File Photo by Polish Police/UPI
Police in Warsaw, Poland, were holding a man on suspicion of murder after an axe attack on the campus of the University of Warsaw on Wednesday night in which a female employee was killed and a security guard was seriously injured. File Photo by Polish Police/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- A female employee at Warsaw University in Poland was killed and a second worker was seriously injured by an axe-wielding intruder. Police said they had detained a 22-year-old man who is Polish.

The attack on the campus of the university in the capital occurred at around 6:40 p.m. local time Wednesday evening, the Warsaw Police Department said in a post on X.

"A man entered the University of Warsaw Campus and attacked the people there with an axe. He is a 22-year-old Polish citizen. One person died, the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Prosecutors and police are working at the scene," said police.

Related

A local prosecutor told the BBC that the suspect was a law student in his third year at the university who was not from Warsaw.

The university said in a statement that the victim, a member of staff, was attacked in the main campus building and that a university security guard was seriously injured when he attempted to intervene.

Saying the University of Warsaw community had been "struck by a terrible tragedy," university officials delcared a day of mourning Thursday, canceled all classes and ordered security be stepped up.

"Our colleague, a UW employee, was brutally murdered. The perpetrator has been caught," Alojzy Nowak, the university's rector, said in a statement.

"We express our great sorrow and sympathy to the family and loved ones. A member of university security was also seriously injured," he said.

Local reports said the woman was a 53-year-old porter at the university who died at the scene and the man who was injured was aged 39.

Justice Minister Adam Bodnar, who was attending an event in an adjacent lecture theater, said one of his officers rushed to the aid of the two victims and engaged with the attacker.

Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski said it was a "macabre attack" that had left him shocked.

"This brutal attack must be met with severe punishment," he wrote on social media.

The university also canceled its annual two-day Juwenalia music festival which had been due to get underway Friday.

The university, Poland's largest higher-education institution, employs more than 8,000 staff and has 36,300 students, more than 3,600 of them international students and doctoral candidates, according to its website.

Latest Headlines

North Korea launches flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea launches flurry of short-range ballistic missiles
SEOUL, May 8 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan on Thursday morning, Seoul's military said, in what officials characterized as a possible test ahead of export to Russia.
First conclave vote at Vatican produces no new pope
World News // 23 hours ago
First conclave vote at Vatican produces no new pope
May 7 (UPI) -- A conclave of as many as 250 Catholic cardinals at the Vatican produced black smoke, indicating no result, following the first vote to elect a new pope on Wednesday evening.
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
World News // 16 hours ago
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
May 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is reportedly about to unilaterally rename another gulf in the world. The change next week during a Saudi Arabia visit would call it the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia.
Indian legal threat postpones Sotheby's auction of Piprahwa Buddhist relics
World News // 20 hours ago
Indian legal threat postpones Sotheby's auction of Piprahwa Buddhist relics
May 7 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong Wednesday Sotheby's auction of the Piprahwa gems linked to the Buddha was postponed Tuesday after India threatened legal action to repatriate the gems.
2 killed, 8 injured in Russian drone, missile attack on Kyiv
World News // 21 hours ago
2 killed, 8 injured in Russian drone, missile attack on Kyiv
May 7 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and eight injured after Russia targeted Kyiv with drones and missiles overnight, hours before a unilateral three-day cease-fire announced by Moscow was due to come into effect Wednesday night.
Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor in second round of voting
World News // 1 day ago
Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor in second round of voting
May 6 (UPI) -- Center-right politician Friedrich Merz was elected as German chancellor Tuesday in a second vote just hours after his historic defeat in a bid to lead the country.
At least 26 killed in Indian airstrikes on Pakistan; Pakistani shelling kills 10 in India
World News // 1 day ago
At least 26 killed in Indian airstrikes on Pakistan; Pakistani shelling kills 10 in India
May 7 (UPI) -- Pakistan has the right to retaliate against India's "act of war," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday, after New Delhi launched strikes against alleged terrorists within Pakistan's borders.
Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo seeks presidency on pledge of constitutional reform
World News // 1 day ago
Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo seeks presidency on pledge of constitutional reform
SEOUL, May 7 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday he would make reforming South Korea's constitution his top priority if he is able to secure the candidacy of the conservative People Power Party and win the presidency.
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
World News // 1 day ago
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
May 6 (UPI) -- India's military launched missile strikes against what it called "terrorist targets" in Pakistan overnight on Tuesday following the recent deadly attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
Report: Unlikely Venezuelan president controls Tren de Aragua in U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
Report: Unlikely Venezuelan president controls Tren de Aragua in U.S.
May 6 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has a permissive approach to Tren de Aragua activities there but does not control them in the United States, a federal report concluded last month.

Trending Stories

Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
First conclave vote at Vatican produces no new pope
First conclave vote at Vatican produces no new pope

Follow Us