Trending
World News
May 8, 2025 / 3:22 AM

North Korea launches flurry of short-range ballistic missiles

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE
North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, May 8 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan on Thursday morning, Seoul's military said, in what officials characterized as a potential weapons test ahead of export to Russia.

In a text message to reporters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of multiple short-range ballistic missiles of various types from the Wonsan area, on the peninsula's east coast, between 8:10 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. KST. The missiles flew roughly 500 miles before landing in the East Sea.

"We have closely shared relevant information with the U.S. and Japan and are comprehensively analyzing the detailed specifications," the JCS said. "North Korea's missile launch is a blatant provocative act that seriously threatens the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and we strongly condemn it."

The South Korean and U.S. militaries are maintaining a defense posture to "overwhelmingly respond to any provocation," the JCS added.

Related

At a briefing later in the morning, JCS spokesman Col. Lee Sung-jun did not specify the number of missiles launched, but said they were fired from mobile launchers and may have been modeled after the Russian Iskander system. He added that the weapons test was potentially connected to an arms export to Russia.

"We are assessing that it may have been a performance check for some exports or an experiment to evaluate flight stability," Lee told reporters.

The launch came one day after North Korean state media reported on a visit by leader Kim Jong Un to a munitions factory, where he called for workers to boost their output of artillery shells. Seoul and Washington say that North Korea has supplied missiles, artillery and soldiers to Russia for its war against Ukraine, while receiving much-needed financial support and advanced military technology in return.

After denying its involvement for months, Pyongyang late last month acknowledged for the first time that it is sending troops to Russia.

South Korean lawmakers, citing a briefing from Seoul's spy agency, said last week that around 600 North Korean troops have been killed and another 4,100 injured fighting for Russia on the frontlines of the Kursk region.

Thursday's launch was the North's first in nearly two months. Pyongyang fired multiple close-range ballistic missiles on March 10, coinciding with the start of major U.S.-South Korea joint military drills.

Latest Headlines

First conclave vote at Vatican produces no new pope
World News // 20 hours ago
First conclave vote at Vatican produces no new pope
May 7 (UPI) -- A conclave of as many as 250 Catholic cardinals at the Vatican produced black smoke, indicating no result, following the first vote to elect a new pope on Wednesday evening.
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
World News // 13 hours ago
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
May 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is reportedly about to unilaterally rename another gulf in the world. The change next week during a Saudi Arabia visit would call it the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia.
Indian legal threat postpones Sotheby's auction of Piprahwa Buddhist relics
World News // 18 hours ago
Indian legal threat postpones Sotheby's auction of Piprahwa Buddhist relics
May 7 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong Wednesday Sotheby's auction of the Piprahwa gems linked to the Buddha was postponed Tuesday after India threatened legal action to repatriate the gems.
2 killed, 8 injured in Russian drone, missile attack on Kyiv
World News // 18 hours ago
2 killed, 8 injured in Russian drone, missile attack on Kyiv
May 7 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and eight injured after Russia targeted Kyiv with drones and missiles overnight, hours before a unilateral three-day cease-fire announced by Moscow was due to come into effect Wednesday night.
Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor in second round of voting
World News // 1 day ago
Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor in second round of voting
May 6 (UPI) -- Center-right politician Friedrich Merz was elected as German chancellor Tuesday in a second vote just hours after his historic defeat in a bid to lead the country.
At least 26 killed in Indian airstrikes on Pakistan; Pakistani shelling kills 10 in India
World News // 1 day ago
At least 26 killed in Indian airstrikes on Pakistan; Pakistani shelling kills 10 in India
May 7 (UPI) -- Pakistan has the right to retaliate against India's "act of war," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday, after New Delhi launched strikes against alleged terrorists within Pakistan's borders.
Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo seeks presidency on pledge of constitutional reform
World News // 21 hours ago
Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo seeks presidency on pledge of constitutional reform
SEOUL, May 7 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday he would make reforming South Korea's constitution his top priority if he is able to secure the candidacy of the conservative People Power Party and win the presidency.
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
World News // 1 day ago
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
May 6 (UPI) -- India's military launched missile strikes against what it called "terrorist targets" in Pakistan overnight on Tuesday following the recent deadly attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
Report: Unlikely Venezuelan president controls Tren de Aragua in U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
Report: Unlikely Venezuelan president controls Tren de Aragua in U.S.
May 6 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has a permissive approach to Tren de Aragua activities there but does not control them in the United States, a federal report concluded last month.
Days before Trump's trip to Middle East, Israel begins massing soldiers on border with Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Days before Trump's trip to Middle East, Israel begins massing soldiers on border with Gaza
May 6 (UPI) -- Days before U.S. President Donald Trump is to visit the Middle East, Israel is sending soldiers to the border with Gaza.

Trending Stories

Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
Pentagon prioritizes Indo-Pacific, rapid modernization ahead of fiscal year 2026
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
Despite husband's efforts to fight off alligator, woman dies in Florida attack
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
Alphabet, Apple shares lose value amid possible search engine change
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf
First conclave vote at Vatican produces no new pope
First conclave vote at Vatican produces no new pope

Follow Us