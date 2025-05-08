Trending
World News
May 8, 2025 / 8:40 AM

Two men arrested, five teachers hurt at Japanese elementary school

By Doug Cunningham
Two men were arrested for causing a disturbance at a school in Tokyo on Thursday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
May 8 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested and five teachers had minor assault injuries Thursday at Daisan Elementary School in suburban Tokyo. No students were hurt.

A man in his 40s and another in his 20s described as intruders at the school were arrested.

Metropolitan Police said the two suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault.

According to police the mother of a student spoke with school staff in the morning but talks with the school did not go as she wished, so she called the suspects to the school.

The two men showed up at the school, assaulted staff and broke a window.

The disturbance happened around 11 a.m. local time Thursday.

Police were called when the two men began to act violently and broke a window.

The mother was being questioned by police but was not immediately arrested.

The school located in western metro Tokyo, has 520 students.

