May 8, 2025 / 9:14 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Russia for 'Victory Day' celebration

By Ian Stark
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping, seen here in Beijing in 2024, met in Moscow on Thursday as Russia observes World War II "Victory Day." File Photo by Russian state agency Sputnik/UPI.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping, seen here in Beijing in 2024, met in Moscow on Thursday as Russia observes World War II "Victory Day." File Photo by Russian state agency Sputnik/UPI.

May 8 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday in Moscow as a contingent of world leaders come to Russia as it celebrates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Xi met with Putin for about four hours of talks that he described as "in-depth, friendly and fruitful," as Putin called him a "dear friend" and praised the talks as "warm and substantive."

"History and reality have fully proven that the continued development and deepening of China-Russia relations is a natural continuation of the longstanding friendship between our peoples," Xi said ahead of the visit.

In a statement, Xi also declared that Russia and China are "good neighbors that cannot be moved apart, true friends who share weal and woe and reliable partners who help each other succeed."

Xi will stay for four days, which includes May 9, known as "Victory Day" in Russia, and other world leaders expected to attend also include Belarussian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Vietnam's President To Lam. Groups from the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard are also scheduled to participate in the Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Xi said that Russia and China will "work together to defend the hard-won outcomes of World War II."

He is expected to sign cooperation agreements with Putin and strengthen the relationship between China and Russia.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has already increased the bond between Beijing and Moscow, despite China's claims of neutrality, as China and Russia achieved a strong bilateral trade last year, while several countries have slapped sanctions on Russia because of the war. Western governments have said Chinese machine parts and microchips that, while being dual-use products, have bolstered Russia's defense-industrial base.

Putin had proposed a three-day cease-fire that would cover Victory Day and the Ukrainian military said had not detected any Russian missiles or drones in Ukrainian airspace as of Thursday morning after Russia launched drone and missile strikes on Kyiv Wednesday.

Zelensky also posted Thursday that in regard to Victory Day, "more than 8 million Ukrainians fought against Nazism, not only as part of the Soviet army. Tens of thousands served in the Allied armies."

He also wrote that "Victory and true remembrance are not with those who hold 'parades' but with those on whose side the truth is."

Zelensky warned dignitaries earlier this month that Ukraine "cannot be responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation," to which Deputy Secretary of Russia's National Security Council Dmitry Medvedev responded on his Telegram account over the weekend that Zelensky's words are "verbal provocation. Nothing more," but that "if his provocations are materialized, nobody will guarantee the dawn of May 10 in Kyiv."

World News // 35 minutes ago
May 8 (UPI) -- Pakistan said its military brought down at least a dozen Indian attack drones in an overnight aerial assault that killed a civilian and injured four soldiers, with Islamabad accusing New Delhi of "serious provovation."
World News // 1 hour ago
May 8 (UPI) -- Two men were arrested and five teachers had minor assault injuries Thursday at Daisan Elementary School in suburban Tokyo. No students were hurt.
World News // 2 hours ago
May 8 (UPI) -- A chimney atop the 15th century Sistine Chapel in the Vatican billowed black tell-tale smoke again on Thursday morning, signaling that a papel conclave sequestered inside were still unable to agree on a new pope.
World News // 4 hours ago
May 8 (UPI) -- Polish police detained a 22-year-old man after an ax-wielding intruder killed a female employee at the University of Warsaw and seriously injured a security guard who came to her aid.
World News // 6 hours ago
SEOUL, May 8 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea between Korea and Japan on Thursday morning, Seoul's military said, in what officials characterized as a possible test ahead of export to Russia.
World News // 1 day ago
May 7 (UPI) -- A conclave of as many as 250 Catholic cardinals at the Vatican produced black smoke, indicating no result, following the first vote to elect a new pope on Wednesday evening.
World News // 19 hours ago
May 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is reportedly about to unilaterally rename another gulf in the world. The change next week during a Saudi Arabia visit would call it the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia.
World News // 23 hours ago
May 7 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong Wednesday Sotheby's auction of the Piprahwa gems linked to the Buddha was postponed Tuesday after India threatened legal action to repatriate the gems.
World News // 1 day ago
May 7 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and eight injured after Russia targeted Kyiv with drones and missiles overnight, hours before a unilateral three-day cease-fire announced by Moscow was due to come into effect Wednesday night.
World News // 2 days ago
May 6 (UPI) -- Center-right politician Friedrich Merz was elected as German chancellor Tuesday in a second vote just hours after his historic defeat in a bid to lead the country.

