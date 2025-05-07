Trending
World News
May 7, 2025 / 2:32 PM

Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Veiled Iranian women wade in the Persian Gulf in Bandar Abbas, Hormozagan Province, in southern Iran (2012). Today, President Donald Trump is reportedly wanting to change the name of the geographic site to either the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI
1 of 4 | Veiled Iranian women wade in the Persian Gulf in Bandar Abbas, Hormozagan Province, in southern Iran (2012). Today, President Donald Trump is reportedly wanting to change the name of the geographic site to either the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is reportedly about to unilaterally rename another gulf in the world. The change next week during a Saudi Arabia visit would call it the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia.

Making this announcement, especially in the middle of sensitive negotiations Iranian nuclear negotiations, is reportedly prompting outrage from some Iranian leaders and efforts are being made to persuade Trump to not go through with the name-change policy.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "The name Persian Gulf, like many geographical designations, is deeply rooted in human history. Iran has never objected to the use of names such as the Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea or Red Sea. In contrast, politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned."

While Arab nations have advocated changing the name of the body of water south of Iran, the Persian Gulf name has been used since Roman times.

Related

Arab nations use either the Gulf of Arabia or Arabian Gulf.

European diplomats attempting to broker a deal with Iran on its nuclear program are urging Iranian leaders to not "lose it" over Trump's reported renaming plans.

According to the Guardian news site, Trump believes renaming the gulf will help led Arab nations to offer concessions in relations with Israel.

U.S. Central Command uses Gulf of Arabia, while the U.S. State Department and CIA use Persian Gulf.

The Trump administration officially implemented changing the Gulf of Mexico's name to Gulf of America in January. That action included renaming Alaska's Mount Denali back to the old name of Mount McKinley.

Latest Headlines

Indian legal threat postpones Sotheby's auction of Piprahwa Buddhist relics
World News // 4 hours ago
Indian legal threat postpones Sotheby's auction of Piprahwa Buddhist relics
May 7 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong Wednesday Sotheby's auction of the Piprahwa gems linked to the Buddha was postponed Tuesday after India threatened legal action to repatriate the gems.
2 killed, 8 injured in Russian drone, missile attack on Kyiv
World News // 4 hours ago
2 killed, 8 injured in Russian drone, missile attack on Kyiv
May 7 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and eight injured after Russia targeted Kyiv with drones and missiles overnight, hours before a unilateral three-day cease-fire announced by Moscow was due to come into effect Wednesday night.
Preparations for start of conclave to elect new pope underway in Vatican
World News // 6 hours ago
Preparations for start of conclave to elect new pope underway in Vatican
May 7 (UPI) -- As many as 250 Catholic cardinals gathered in the Vatican ahead of the start of a conclave Wednesday afternoon to elect a new pope, with the result from the first round of voting expected within hours.
Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor in second round of voting
World News // 1 day ago
Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor in second round of voting
May 6 (UPI) -- Center-right politician Friedrich Merz was elected as German chancellor Tuesday in a second vote just hours after his historic defeat in a bid to lead the country.
At least 26 killed in Indian airstrikes on Pakistan; Pakistani shelling kills 10 in India
World News // 12 hours ago
At least 26 killed in Indian airstrikes on Pakistan; Pakistani shelling kills 10 in India
May 7 (UPI) -- Pakistan has the right to retaliate against India's "act of war," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday, after New Delhi launched strikes against alleged terrorists within Pakistan's borders.
Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo seeks presidency on pledge of constitutional reform
World News // 7 hours ago
Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo seeks presidency on pledge of constitutional reform
SEOUL, May 7 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday he would make reforming South Korea's constitution his top priority if he is able to secure the candidacy of the conservative People Power Party and win the presidency.
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
World News // 19 hours ago
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
May 6 (UPI) -- India's military launched missile strikes against what it called "terrorist targets" in Pakistan overnight on Tuesday following the recent deadly attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
Report: Unlikely Venezuelan president controls Tren de Aragua in U.S.
World News // 19 hours ago
Report: Unlikely Venezuelan president controls Tren de Aragua in U.S.
May 6 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has a permissive approach to Tren de Aragua activities there but does not control them in the United States, a federal report concluded last month.
Days before Trump's trip to Middle East, Israel begins massing soldiers on border with Gaza
World News // 23 hours ago
Days before Trump's trip to Middle East, Israel begins massing soldiers on border with Gaza
May 6 (UPI) -- Days before U.S. President Donald Trump is to visit the Middle East, Israel is sending soldiers to the border with Gaza.
Britain, India sign trade deal in wake of Trump tariffs
World News // 1 day ago
Britain, India sign trade deal in wake of Trump tariffs
May 6 (UPI) -- Britian said Tuesday it has "secured the best deal [to which] India has ever agreed," and will provide "businesses with security and confidence to trade with the fastest-growing economy in the G20."

Trending Stories

Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
Supreme Court allows Trump administration's transgender military ban to begin
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency
VA secretary says job cuts would improve efficiency

Follow Us