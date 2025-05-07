Trump reportedly to announce name change for Persian Gulf to Arabian Gulf

May 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is reportedly about to unilaterally rename another gulf in the world. The change next week during a Saudi Arabia visit would call it the Arabian Gulf or Gulf of Arabia.

Making this announcement, especially in the middle of sensitive negotiations Iranian nuclear negotiations, is reportedly prompting outrage from some Iranian leaders and efforts are being made to persuade Trump to not go through with the name-change policy.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "The name Persian Gulf, like many geographical designations, is deeply rooted in human history. Iran has never objected to the use of names such as the Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea or Red Sea. In contrast, politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned."

While Arab nations have advocated changing the name of the body of water south of Iran, the Persian Gulf name has been used since Roman times.

Arab nations use either the Gulf of Arabia or Arabian Gulf.

European diplomats attempting to broker a deal with Iran on its nuclear program are urging Iranian leaders to not "lose it" over Trump's reported renaming plans.

According to the Guardian news site, Trump believes renaming the gulf will help led Arab nations to offer concessions in relations with Israel.

U.S. Central Command uses Gulf of Arabia, while the U.S. State Department and CIA use Persian Gulf.

The Trump administration officially implemented changing the Gulf of Mexico's name to Gulf of America in January. That action included renaming Alaska's Mount Denali back to the old name of Mount McKinley.