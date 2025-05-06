Trending
World News
May 6, 2025 / 9:36 AM / Updated at 7:34 AM

Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor in second round of voting

By Paul Godfrey & Chris Benson
Share with X
CDU leader Friedrich Merz leaves a parliamentary group meeting at the Bundestag in Berlin on Tuesday after failing in his bid to be elected chancellor in the first round of ballot of MPs. Merz later was elected Tuesday as chancellor in a second vote. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | CDU leader Friedrich Merz leaves a parliamentary group meeting at the Bundestag in Berlin on Tuesday after failing in his bid to be elected chancellor in the first round of ballot of MPs. Merz later was elected Tuesday as chancellor in a second vote. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Center-right politician Friedrich Merz was elected as German chancellor Tuesday in a second vote just hours after his historic defeat in a bid to lead the country.

"I accept my election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany with gratitude and respect for the task," the newly elected Merz posted on X, saying he will approach the work ahead with "courage and confidence."

The leader of Germany's center-right Christian Democrat-Social Democratic coalition, Merz suffered an initial shock defeat during the day in his bid to become Germany's 10th chancellor after he failed to secure a majority vote in the Bundestag, the German parliament, in Berlin.

But in Tuesday's second vote after a series of political machinations, Merz received 325 votes -- 9 more than required -- with 289 against, one abstention and three invalid votes.

"Because we are a strong country -- and our country can do more!" he added in the afternoon on social media after the secret ballot vote.

On Tuesday, Merz stated that he wanted to send a message that "Germany is back" as he was sworn in and met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and reconfirmed this week's travel itinerary.

"We sincerely hope that Germany will become even stronger and that we will see even more German leadership in European and [trans-Atlantic] affairs," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X in a congratulatory note to Merz.

"This is especially important now, when the future of Europe is at stake, and it will depend on our unity," said Zelensky, adding how Germany has "saved thousands and thousands of Ukrainian lives" since Russia began its deadly three-year-long war with its much smaller neighbor.

Merz, whose election had been expected to be formality a day after the two centrist parties formally entered into a coalition, first won 310 votes -- six short of the 316 he needed to be chancellor in the wake of a snap national election in February in which no party secured an overall majority.

"After the coalition agreement between CDU, CSU and SPD was signed yesterday, Friedrich Merz is officially elected federal chancellor today," the CDU declared on X early Tuesday, only to walk it back hours later.

It marked the first time any leader had fallen short in the first round in more than seven decades and likely will hinder Merz' ambition to draw a line under the perceived failures of the previous government of Olaf Scholz, which was the country's last majority government toppled in December by a no-confidence vote.

Merz, a conservative, has called for stricter border control measures and was widely looked at to be Germany's next chanceller after snap elections in February.

In March, he unveiled his party's plan to boost defense spending by hundreds of billions of dollars by 2030 by relaxing strict so-called "debt brake" rules in part due to recent moves by the United States.

"I wish (Merz) strength and continued determination -- both in leading Germany through important transformations and in supporting Ukraine," Vitaliy Klychko, the mayor of Kyiv and leader of Ukraine's UDAR party, added on social media.

The CDU and SDP have a comfortable margin with 328 seats out of 630 between them but Merz was derailed in the first round vote after 18 MPs who were expected to back him, decided otherwise.

SDP co-leader, Lars Klingbeil, who was to be vice chancellor in the new coalition government, denied SDP MPs were behind Merz' defeat, with the implication that Merz faced a revolt within the ranks of his own party.

Bundestag rules permit other candidates to run for chancellor and there is no restriction on how many times a vote can be repeated, subject to a 14-day time limit after which a leader can be elected with a simple majority.

The Elon Musk-backed AfD, designated days ago as an "extremist" group by German intelligent officials, called for a general election.

Its joint leader Alice Weidel wrote in post on X that the debacle demonstrated "the weak foundation on which the small coalition between the CDU/CSU and the SPD, which was voted out by the voters, is built."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Preparations for start of conclave to elect new pope underway in Vatican
World News // 16 minutes ago
Preparations for start of conclave to elect new pope underway in Vatican
May 7 (UPI) -- As many as 250 Catholic cardinals gathered in the Vatican ahead of the start of a conclave Wednesday afternoon to elect a new pope, with the result from the first round of voting expected within hours.
At least 26 killed in Indian airstrikes on Pakistan; Pakistani shelling kills 10 in India
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 26 killed in Indian airstrikes on Pakistan; Pakistani shelling kills 10 in India
May 7 (UPI) -- Pakistan has the right to retaliate against India's "act of war," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday, after New Delhi launched strikes against alleged terrorists within Pakistan's borders.
Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo seeks presidency on pledge of constitutional reform
World News // 1 hour ago
Former South Korean PM Han Duck-soo seeks presidency on pledge of constitutional reform
SEOUL, May 7 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday he would make reforming South Korea's constitution his top priority if he is able to secure the candidacy of the conservative People Power Party and win the presidency.
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
World News // 13 hours ago
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
May 6 (UPI) -- India's military launched missile strikes against what it called "terrorist targets" in Pakistan overnight on Tuesday following the recent deadly attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
Report: Unlikely Venezuelan president controls Tren de Aragua in U.S.
World News // 13 hours ago
Report: Unlikely Venezuelan president controls Tren de Aragua in U.S.
May 6 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has a permissive approach to Tren de Aragua activities there but does not control them in the United States, a federal report concluded last month.
Days before Trump's trip to Middle East, Israel begins massing soldiers on border with Gaza
World News // 17 hours ago
Days before Trump's trip to Middle East, Israel begins massing soldiers on border with Gaza
May 6 (UPI) -- Days before U.S. President Donald Trump is to visit the Middle East, Israel is sending soldiers to the border with Gaza.
Britain, India sign trade deal in wake of Trump tariffs
World News // 19 hours ago
Britain, India sign trade deal in wake of Trump tariffs
May 6 (UPI) -- Britian said Tuesday it has "secured the best deal [to which] India has ever agreed," and will provide "businesses with security and confidence to trade with the fastest-growing economy in the G20."
Erin Patterson trial: Lone survivor gives testimony in family's deadly mushroom lunch
World News // 20 hours ago
Erin Patterson trial: Lone survivor gives testimony in family's deadly mushroom lunch
May 6 (UPI) -- The only surviving attendee of lunch where Australian woman Erin Patterson is charged with serving toxic mushrooms to her guests testifed in her trial on Thursday.
DoorDash acquires Deliveroo, SevenRooms in separate deals
World News // 1 day ago
DoorDash acquires Deliveroo, SevenRooms in separate deals
May 6 (UPI) -- DoorDash announced on Tuesday that it has acquired rival food delivery service Deliveroo and the SevenRooms restaurant technology company in separate deals.
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
May 6 (UPI) -- At least seven people were killed and 26 injured as Russia and Ukraine launched targeted each other overnight in an escalating round of tit-for-tat strikes, authorities in both countries said.

Trending Stories

Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Noem seeks death penalty for Mexicans charged in Monday's maritime smuggling deaths
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Five western states part of 'largest' bust of fentanyl in DEA history, U.S. officials say
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead

Follow Us