Trending
World News
May 6, 2025 / 7:19 PM

Report: Unlikely Venezuelan president controls Tren de Aragua in U.S.

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro does not control the actions of the Tren de Aragua gang in the United States, a National Intelligence Council report dated April 8 says. File Photo by the Venezuelan government/EPA EFE
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro does not control the actions of the Tren de Aragua gang in the United States, a National Intelligence Council report dated April 8 says. File Photo by the Venezuelan government/EPA EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has a permissive approach to Tren de Aragua activities there but does not control them in the United States, a federal report concluded last month.

"The Maduro regime probably does not have a policy of cooperating with TDA and is not directing TDA movement to and operations in the United States," the National Intelligence Council said in a memorandum dated April 8.

The report says TDA was formed in 2007 in Venezuela's Tocoron Prison in Venezuela's Aragua State and has several people who act as its core leaders.

Recent setbacks have weakened the gang, including being removed from the Tocoron Prison in 2023, but it has several political leaders and military members who support its activities in Venezuela.

Related

Maduro is not among the supportive political leaders, according to the report, but he does tolerate some TDA activities.

The regime also knows that fighting TDA and other armed groups "often results in personnel losses," which further contributes to cooperating with them at times.

The inability to maintain control throughout the country gives the Maduro regime an interest in cooperating with armed groups in relatively lawless areas.

The report also says Venezuela's security services are incapable of fully controlling the nation's territories.

"The Maduro regime generally does not impede illegal armed and criminal groups from operating in Venezuela," the report says, "but it does combat and seek to contain them when it fears they could destabilize the regime or when corrupt deals sour."

The report acknowledges increased TDA activity from 2021 to 2024 while President Joe Biden was in office.

"There was a spike in Venezuelan encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in which some TDA members could have been present as they have generally moved with Venezuelan migrant communities and profit from human trafficking and migrant smuggling," the report says.

The gang's small size, its focus on low-skill criminal activities and its decentralized structure make it "highly unlikely that TDA coordinates large volumes of human trafficking or migrant smuggling," according to the report.

President Donald Trump in March declared TDA a "terrorist organization" and accused Maduro of "perpetrating an invasion and predatory incursion into the United States," the Miami Herald reported.

He said TDA operates in conjunction with Cartel de los Soles, which Trump called a "Maduro regime-sponsored narco-terrorist enterprise."

Latest Headlines

Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
World News // 1 hour ago
Indian missiles strike alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan
May 6 (UPI) -- India's military launched missile strikes against what it called "terrorist targets" in Pakistan early Tuesday morning following the recent deadly attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
Days before Trump's trip to Middle East, Israel begins massing soldiers on border with Gaza
World News // 4 hours ago
Days before Trump's trip to Middle East, Israel begins massing soldiers on border with Gaza
May 6 (UPI) -- Days before U.S. President Donald Trump is to visit the Middle East, Israel is sending soldiers to the border with Gaza.
In second round of voting, Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor
World News // 10 hours ago
In second round of voting, Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor
May 6 (UPI) -- Center-right politician Friedrich Merz was elected as German chancellor Tuesday in a second vote just hours after his historic defeat in a bid to lead the country.
Britain, India sign trade deal in wake of Trump tariffs
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain, India sign trade deal in wake of Trump tariffs
May 6 (UPI) -- Britian said Tuesday it has "secured the best deal [to which] India has ever agreed," and will provide "businesses with security and confidence to trade with the fastest-growing economy in the G20."
Erin Patterson trial: Lone survivor gives testimony in family's deadly mushroom lunch
World News // 8 hours ago
Erin Patterson trial: Lone survivor gives testimony in family's deadly mushroom lunch
May 6 (UPI) -- The only surviving attendee of lunch where Australian woman Erin Patterson is charged with serving toxic mushrooms to her guests testifed in her trial on Thursday.
DoorDash acquires Deliveroo, SevenRooms in separate deals
World News // 11 hours ago
DoorDash acquires Deliveroo, SevenRooms in separate deals
May 6 (UPI) -- DoorDash announced on Tuesday that it has acquired rival food delivery service Deliveroo and the SevenRooms restaurant technology company in separate deals.
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
World News // 12 hours ago
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
May 6 (UPI) -- At least seven people were killed and 26 injured as Russia and Ukraine launched targeted each other overnight in an escalating round of tit-for-tat strikes, authorities in both countries said.
European Union to spend $533 million to lure science researchers
World News // 1 day ago
European Union to spend $533 million to lure science researchers
May 5 (UPI) -- European Union nations plan to spend more than half a billion dollars to attract foreign researchers after the Trump administration cut funding to universities.
Israel security cabinet reportedly votes to increase military operations, occupation in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel security cabinet reportedly votes to increase military operations, occupation in Gaza
May 5 (UPI) -- Israel's security cabinet voted over the weekend to reportedly increase military operations in Gaza, and to establish a permanent presence.
10 dead, dozens hospitalized as Chinese tourist boats capsize
World News // 1 day ago
10 dead, dozens hospitalized as Chinese tourist boats capsize
May 5 (UPI) -- At least 10 people are dead and more than 70 have been hospitalized after high winds caused four tourist vessels to capsize in China's Guizhou province Sunday.

Trending Stories

7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
Education Department blocks new grants for Harvard until policies change
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
Rite Aid files for bankruptcy for second time in 18 months
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
Canada's PM pushes back on Trump's statehood idea, urges economic cooperation instead
In second round of voting, Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor
In second round of voting, Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor

Follow Us