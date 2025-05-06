7 killed, 26 injured overnight as civilians caught up in escalating attacks by Russia, Ukraine

Emergency services battle a huge blaze in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning after Russia launched an airborne assault in which cities across Ukraine were targeted overnight with drones, guided bombs and artillery, killing 4 people and injuring 19. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- At least seven people were killed and 26 injured overnight as Kyiv and Moscow traded attacks, authorities in both countries said.

Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow for a second consecutive night, temporarily shutting all four of the capital's main airports for several hours, while Russian forces struck Ukraine's eastern Sumy region with guided bombs and artillery, killing three people and injuring seven, and the Black Sea port of Odessa where one person was killed.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said four people were injured in Kharkiv after it was targeted by at least 20 Russian drones over a two-hour period during the night, razing a market in the east of the city and causing damage in three other neighborhoods.

Kupiansk and Izyumsky, southeast of Kharkiv, and three other districts of the province were targeted by Russian artillery, injuring a further seven people and causing damage to private houses and businesses, Syniehubov wrote in a social media post. He said the weapons directed against the province also included laser-guided bombs.

A man was seriously injured in Ilarionove in Dnipropetrovsk province, just southwest of Dnipro city, after infrastructure, business premises and residential buildings in several districts were struck by guided bombs, drones and artillery, Gov. Serhii Lysak said on his official account on Telegram.

Ukrainian drone strikes in Russia's Kursk region killed three people and injured seven, Gov. Alexander Khinshtein said in an update Tuesday. The attacks were part of a sustained aerial assault overnight with Russia's Defense Ministry claiming to have downed 105 drones over a dozen regions, 19 of them as they approached Moscow.

No injuries were reported, but the attacks forced the temporary closure of nine regional airports in addition to Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky airports.

Khinstein said Ukrainian ground forces had also attacked a power substation in Rylsk, injuring two people and cutting off power. The report came after Russian war bloggers reported a fresh incursion into Kursk by Ukrainian amored units, firing off missiles as they traversed minefields with armoured vehicles.

Russia claimed victory in Kursk in April, routing Ukrainian forces eight months after parts of the region were occupied following a counteroffensive by Kyiv.

The attacks inside Russia came two days before Moscow is due to begin a three-day cease-fire to enable it to observe Victory Day when celebrations are held across the country to mark Russia's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The anniversary is also an important occasion in Ukraine, where much of the fighting on the eastern front took place.