May 6, 2025 / 8:15 AM

DoorDash acquires Deliveroo, SevenRooms in separate deals

By Ian Stark
DoorDash on Tuesday announced separate deals to acquire Deliveroo and SevenRooms. Representatives of DoorDash ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City in March of 2023. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 6 (UPI) -- DoorDash announced on Tuesday that it has acquired rival food delivery service Deliveroo and the SevenRooms restaurant technology company in separate deals.

DoorDash acquired Britain-based Deliveroo in a deal worth $3.8 billion, expanding its business into countries previously served by Deliveroo.

Deliveroo partnered with around 176,000 local businesses such as restaurants, retail and grocery markets, with about 7 million active users each month across nine countries. DoorDash will add that to its current 500,000-plus partners and more than 42 million monthly active users, spread across more than 30 countries.

"Deliveroo is obsessively focused on their customers: consumers, merchants, and riders," said DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu in a statement Tuesday, "I could not be more excited by the prospect of what DoorDash and Deliveroo will be able to accomplish together."

DoorDash did not disclose what it spent to acquire New York-based software company Seven Rooms in what it said will "help merchants grow in-store sales, strengthen customer relationships, and boost profitability by integrating SevenRooms's best-in-class [customer relationship management] and guest experience tools into the DoorDash Commerce Platform."

DoorDash further noted that SevenRooms "will continue its mission to empower restaurants and hospitality operators to deliver exceptional guest experiences, while gaining access to DoorDash's scale, resources, and global reach."

"We're enhancing the DoorDash Commerce Platform to help merchants serve their customers across all channels," said DoorDash Vice President of Strategy and Operations Parisa Sadrzadeh in a press release.

"We founded SevenRooms with a mission to help hospitality operators understand their guests and grow their business, enabling a more sustainable future," said SevenRooms co-founder and CEO Joel Montaniel in the same release, and added "With an operator-first mentality at our core, we're excited to embark on this next chapter with DoorDash: delivering greater innovation, a direct channel to a network of millions of DoorDash consumers, more personalized guest relationships and elevated experiences that transform first-time diners into loyal regulars."

