10 dead, dozens hospitalized as Chinese tourist boats capsize

At leat 10 people were killed when four tourist boats capsized. Photo by Xinhua/EPA-EFE

May 5 (UPI) -- At least 10 people are dead and more than 70 have been hospitalized after high winds caused four tourist vessels to capsize in China's Guizhou province Sunday.

The boats reportedly turned over while on a river in the city of Qianxi, which caused 84 people to fall into the water.

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing reportedly led a team to the site to guide the rescue and relief work.

In a statement from the Chinese government, Chinese President Xi Jinping "urged all-out efforts to search those falling into water and treat the injured," and demanded "utmost search and rescue efforts as well as efforts to properly handle affairs related to the victims and console their families."

Xi also stressed that as "several incidents have occurred recently in various regions, which resulted in fatalities and injuries," local authorities and related departments are urged "to learn from these lessons, resolutely overcoming complacency and further reinforcing responsibilities across all related parties."