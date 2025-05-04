World News
May 4, 2025 / 4:45 PM

Patriot defense system headed for Ukraine as ceasefire hopes dim

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site where a rocket struck a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, in April, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack using a combination of drones and various types of rockets. EPA-EFE/Sergey Shestak
1 of 3 | Ukrainian rescuers work at the site where a rocket struck a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, in April, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack using a combination of drones and various types of rockets. EPA-EFE/Sergey Shestak

May 4 (UPI) -- An Israel-based Patriot air defense system is being moved to Ukraine to help in its ongoing battle against a three-year long Russian invasion, officials announced Sunday.

The system will be sent after it is refurbished, and Western allies have said Germany and Greece could also send an additional one.

The deployment of the Patriot system is a continuation of the previous administration's commitment to send more defense weapons to Kyiv. In September, Former President Joe Biden arranged a deal with Israel to send the missile defense system to Ukraine, before Donald Trump was re-elected.

Trump administration officials said "it continues to provide equipment to Ukraine from previously authorized" agreements, The New York Times reported.

Related

The Trump administration has said in recent weeks that it wants an end to the war in Ukraine but the chances of a quick resolution have taken a hit in recent weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a drone attack on key Ukrainian infrastructure on the eve of a proposed ceasefire.

Kyiv media reported that four people have been killed and at least 30 more injured in a barrage of drone attacks in recent days, including 11 children.

"Air defenses shot down 69 drones, while 80 vanished from radars -- likely used as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine's defenses," the Kyiv Independent reported. "The assault was countered with electronic warfare units, aviation, anti-aircraft missile systems, and mobile fire groups."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said "a real ceasefire is necessary ... to bring the war to an end."

Russia is calling for a ceasefire on May 9, the Independent reported.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian police stop bomb attack targeting kids at Lady Gaga concert
World News // 1 hour ago
Brazilian police stop bomb attack targeting kids at Lady Gaga concert
May 4 (UPI) -- Brazilian police said they had prevented a bomb attack during Saturday night's free Lady Gaga concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro targeting children and the LGBTQ community.
Israel's Ben Gurion Airport hit with Houthi missile
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel's Ben Gurion Airport hit with Houthi missile
May 4 (UPI) -- Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel's main travel hub, was hit Sunday with a Houthi missile that bypassed Israeli and American defense systems.
Singapore's PAP maintains 66-year control of its government
World News // 22 hours ago
Singapore's PAP maintains 66-year control of its government
May 3 (UPI) -- Inflation, the cost of living and economic stability concerns propelled Singapore's conservative People's Action Party to a landslide election win on Saturday.
Analysis: South Korean defense industry attracts global attention
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: South Korean defense industry attracts global attention
May 3 (UPI) -- South Korea's defense industry is gaining global interest, as demonstrated by high-profile visits from U.S. figures like Donald Trump Jr., who met with business leaders in Seoul Tuesday.
U.K. Reform Party leader: Two-party system is 'dead'
World News // 1 day ago
U.K. Reform Party leader: Two-party system is 'dead'
May 3 (UPI) -- Reform Party leader and Member of Parliament Nigel Farage says Thursday's elections herald the end of a two-party system in the United Kingdom.
Australian PM Albanese secures second term in election turnaround
World News // 1 day ago
Australian PM Albanese secures second term in election turnaround
May 3 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured a second term in office Saturday, completing a turnaround in the polls for his Labor Party.
U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups
May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday designated two powerful Haitian gangs as terrorist groups.
Lebanon warns Hamas against using its territories to attack Israel
World News // 2 days ago
Lebanon warns Hamas against using its territories to attack Israel
May 2 (UPI) -- Lebanon's Higher Defence Council on Friday warned the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, against launching attacks or firing rockets into Israel from Lebanese territory.
RSF press freedom report shows Europe on top, United States at historical low
World News // 2 days ago
RSF press freedom report shows Europe on top, United States at historical low
May 2 (UPI) -- The nonprofit journalism organization Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, announced Friday that press freedom is at its lowest level in history, and the United States is at its all-time low as well.
Prince Harry loses appeal for higher security level in Britain
World News // 2 days ago
Prince Harry loses appeal for higher security level in Britain
May 2 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, will not get increased taxpayer-funded security while in that country after losing a legal battle Friday.

Trending Stories

Endowment for the Arts begins to cancel grants after Trump calls for disbanding agency
Endowment for the Arts begins to cancel grants after Trump calls for disbanding agency
Voice of America to resume broadcasting -- at least temporarily
Voice of America to resume broadcasting -- at least temporarily
Singapore's PAP maintains 66-year control of its government
Singapore's PAP maintains 66-year control of its government
Analysis: South Korean defense industry attracts global attention
Analysis: South Korean defense industry attracts global attention
Microsoft to close Skype on Monday
Microsoft to close Skype on Monday

Follow Us