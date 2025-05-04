World News
May 4, 2025 / 11:38 AM

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport hit with Houthi missile

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
People walk in a nearly empty departure hall at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, in 2024. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
People walk in a nearly empty departure hall at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, in 2024. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel's main travel hub, was hit Sunday with a Houthi missile that bypassed Israeli and American defense systems.

The Houthis, a Yemeni political faction formally known as Ansar Allah, said in a statement that its armed wing had carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the "occupied Jaffa region" with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Palestinians and their supporters consider the land Ben Gurion Airport sits on to be Palestinian land from the historic district of Jaffa, which was a major Palestinian city before the creation of Israel.

The airport has existed since British rule and was formerly known as Lydda Airport and then Lod Airport, the Hebrew transliteration of it, which is what the Houthis called it in their statement.

Related

The Houthis said that the strike on the airport was a success for those who support the Palestinian cause because it highlighted the "failure of the American and Israeli interceptor systems to intercept it" and stopped airport traffic for around an hour.

The airport has since resumed flights with a statement on its website stating, "Dear passengers, please be advised that Ben Gurion airport is working as planned, including departures and landings."

Nasr El-Din Amer, a senior Houthi official, issued a statement warning airlines not to deal with Ben Gurion Airport and risk the safety of their airplanes.

"It is a target for the missiles of the Yemeni armed forces until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted," Amer said.

"We welcome the countries and airlines that have so far announced the cancellation of their flights to Lod Airport or what is called 'Ben Gurion' in order to preserve the safety of airplanes and passengers, and we call on the rest of the airlines and countries to the same rational and safe behavior."

The Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement that the incident was being investigated after acknowledging that "several interception attempts" were made to stop the missile. Israeli Police said in a statement that the entrances to the airport were blocked until the scene could be cleared.

The IDF told CNN that it had fired its long-range Arrow interceptor at the missile. Last year, former President Joe Biden directed the U.S. to send a THAAD defense system to Israel.

At least five people were injured because of the missile strike, Israeli media reported. Yair Hetzroni, the senior police commander overseeing the airport, showed journalists a crater caused by the missile, which caused no significant damage to airport facilities or runways.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement: "Anyone who hits us, we will hit them seven times stronger."

Latest Headlines

Singapore's PAP maintains 66-year control of its government
World News // 15 hours ago
Singapore's PAP maintains 66-year control of its government
May 3 (UPI) -- Inflation, the cost of living and economic stability concerns propelled Singapore's conservative People's Action Party to a landslide election win on Saturday.
Analysis: South Korean defense industry attracts global attention
World News // 18 hours ago
Analysis: South Korean defense industry attracts global attention
May 3 (UPI) -- South Korea's defense industry is gaining global interest, as demonstrated by high-profile visits from U.S. figures like Donald Trump Jr., who met with business leaders in Seoul Tuesday.
U.K. Reform Party leader: Two-party system is 'dead'
World News // 19 hours ago
U.K. Reform Party leader: Two-party system is 'dead'
May 3 (UPI) -- Reform Party leader and Member of Parliament Nigel Farage says Thursday's elections herald the end of a two-party system in the United Kingdom.
Australian PM Albanese secures second term in election turnaround
World News // 23 hours ago
Australian PM Albanese secures second term in election turnaround
May 3 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured a second term in office Saturday, completing a turnaround in the polls for his Labor Party.
U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups
May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday designated two powerful Haitian gangs as terrorist groups.
Lebanon warns Hamas against using its territories to attack Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Lebanon warns Hamas against using its territories to attack Israel
May 2 (UPI) -- Lebanon's Higher Defence Council on Friday warned the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, against launching attacks or firing rockets into Israel from Lebanese territory.
RSF press freedom report shows Europe on top, United States at historical low
World News // 1 day ago
RSF press freedom report shows Europe on top, United States at historical low
May 2 (UPI) -- The nonprofit journalism organization Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, announced Friday that press freedom is at its lowest level in history, and the United States is at its all-time low as well.
Prince Harry loses appeal for higher security level in Britain
World News // 2 days ago
Prince Harry loses appeal for higher security level in Britain
May 2 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, will not get increased taxpayer-funded security while in that country after losing a legal battle Friday.
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid
World News // 2 days ago
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid
May 2 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister and acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo declared Friday he will run to officially hold the presidential office.
German domestic intelligence designates AfD party as a 'far-right extremist organization'
World News // 2 days ago
German domestic intelligence designates AfD party as a 'far-right extremist organization'
May 2 (UPI) -- Days before a new government was due to be sworn in, German authorities classified the country's populist, far-right Alternative for Germany party an "extremist" goup that was actively working to undermine democracy.

Trending Stories

Planes forced into 'go-arounds' after Army helicopter's 'scenic' route to Pentagon
Planes forced into 'go-arounds' after Army helicopter's 'scenic' route to Pentagon
Endowment for the Arts begins to cancel grants after Trump calls for disbanding agency
Endowment for the Arts begins to cancel grants after Trump calls for disbanding agency
Voice of America to resume broadcasting -- at least temporarily
Voice of America to resume broadcasting -- at least temporarily
Analysis: South Korean defense industry attracts global attention
Analysis: South Korean defense industry attracts global attention
EPA restructuring to include cuts, consolidation, shifting resources
EPA restructuring to include cuts, consolidation, shifting resources

Follow Us