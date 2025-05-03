World News
May 3, 2025 / 4:11 PM

UK Reform Party leader: Two-party system is 'dead'

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a news conference on support for Ukraine on March 15 and on Friday said voters need to feel the benefits of his Labour Party after it lost several seats in Thursday's election. File Photo by Betty Laura Zapata/EPA-EFE
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a news conference on support for Ukraine on March 15 and on Friday said voters need to feel the benefits of his Labour Party after it lost several seats in Thursday's election. File Photo by Betty Laura Zapata/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- UK Reform Party leader and Member of Parliament Nigel Farage says Thursday's elections herald the end of a two-party system in the United Kingdom.

The Reform Party is viewed as a "right-wing" organization and now is the "opposition party to this Labour government," Farage said on Friday, Fox News reported.

Farage said 100 years of two-party rule over U.K. politics is "now dead" after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party lost what many considered to be a safe seat.

The Reform Party added a fifth member of Parliament following the election, plus control of 10 local councils and two mayoral seats, the BBC reported.

Related

The Runcorn & Helsby district was considered a safe seat for the Labour Party, but Reform Party candidate Sarah Pochin won the election to become the Reform Party's fifth member of Parliament.

Starmer explained the loss as evidence that voters aren't yet seeing the benefits of his Labour Party-led government.

Starmer's Labour Party won the general election in July after securing 412 seats and handing the Conservative Party its first election loss in 14 years, the BBC reported in July.

The Conservative and Labour parties still hold commanding numbers in the U.K. Parliament.

The Labour Party holds 403 seats in Parliament to the Conservative Party's 121. Liberal Democrats control 72 seats and Independents 14.

The Reform Party is one of 11 other political entities that hold the remaining 40 seats in Parliament.

While the numbers show the Labour Party with a large majority in Parliament and well ahead of the Conservative Party, the two long-established political parties lost seats in Thursday's election.

The election results mean "now is the time to crank up the pace on giving people the country they are crying out for," Starmer said in an opinion piece published Friday in The Times.

Latest Headlines

Analysis: South Korean defense industry attracts global attention
World News // 33 minutes ago
Analysis: South Korean defense industry attracts global attention
May 3 (UPI) -- South Korea's defense industry is gaining global interest, as demonstrated by high-profile visits from U.S. figures like Donald Trump Jr., who met with business leaders in Seoul Tuesday.
Australian PM Albanese secures second term in election turnaround
World News // 4 hours ago
Australian PM Albanese secures second term in election turnaround
May 3 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese secured a second term in office Saturday, completing a turnaround in the polls for his Labor Party.
U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups
May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday designated two powerful Haitian gangs as terrorist groups.
Lebanon warns Hamas against using its territories to attack Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Lebanon warns Hamas against using its territories to attack Israel
May 2 (UPI) -- Lebanon's Higher Defence Council on Friday warned the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, against launching attacks or firing rockets into Israel from Lebanese territory.
RSF press freedom report shows Europe on top, United States at historical low
World News // 1 day ago
RSF press freedom report shows Europe on top, United States at historical low
May 2 (UPI) -- The nonprofit journalism organization Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, announced Friday that press freedom is at its lowest level in history, and the United States is at its all-time low as well.
Prince Harry loses appeal for higher security level in Britain
World News // 1 day ago
Prince Harry loses appeal for higher security level in Britain
May 2 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, will not get increased taxpayer-funded security while in that country after losing a legal battle Friday.
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid
World News // 1 day ago
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid
May 2 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister and acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo declared Friday he will run to officially hold the presidential office.
German domestic intelligence designates AfD party as a 'far-right extremist organization'
World News // 1 day ago
German domestic intelligence designates AfD party as a 'far-right extremist organization'
May 2 (UPI) -- Days before a new government was due to be sworn in, German authorities classified the country's populist, far-right Alternative for Germany party an "extremist" goup that was actively working to undermine democracy.
TikTok fined $600M for sending EU data to Chinese servers
World News // 1 day ago
TikTok fined $600M for sending EU data to Chinese servers
May 2 (UPI) -- The Irish Data Protection Commission Friday fined TikTok $600 million for illegally sending personal data of Europeans to Chinese servers.
Gaza aid ship damaged in alleged drone strike in western Mediterranean
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza aid ship damaged in alleged drone strike in western Mediterranean
May 2 (UPI) -- A ship bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza was attacked by drones overnight in the Mediterranean Sea off Malta, setting the vessel ablaze and causing it to take on water.

Trending Stories

Major Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has 'substantial doubt' continuing
Major Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems has 'substantial doubt' continuing
7 dead after pickup truck, touring van collide near Yellowstone National Park
7 dead after pickup truck, touring van collide near Yellowstone National Park
U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups
U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups
Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accuser cries, swears at disgraced producer's attorney
Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accuser cries, swears at disgraced producer's attorney
Planes forced into 'go-arounds' after Army helicopter's 'scenic' route to Pentagon
Planes forced into 'go-arounds' after Army helicopter's 'scenic' route to Pentagon

Follow Us