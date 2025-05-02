Trending
World News
May 2, 2025 / 5:27 PM

U.S. State Department designates 2 gangs in Haiti as terrorist groups

By Allen Cone
Share with X
A person rides a motorcycle through street fires in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 1, 2024, a day after gang violence left at least five dead and 20 injured. File Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | A person rides a motorcycle through street fires in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 1, 2024, a day after gang violence left at least five dead and 20 injured. File Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday designated two powerful Haitian gangs as terrorist groups.

The agency listed the Viv Ansanm coalition, which consists of more than two dozen of Haiti's best-armed criminal groups, and the Gran Grif gang as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

Gangs control about 85% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, as well as other regions, including the West and Artibonite departments, according to the United Nations.

"The age of impunity for those supporting violence in Haiti is over," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "Haitian gangs, including the Viv Ansanm coalition and Gran Grif, are the primary source of instability and violence in Haiti. They are a direct threat to U.S. national security interests in our region.

Related

"These gangs have killed and continue attacking the people of Haiti, Haitian security forces and Multinational Security Support mission personnel, and are committed to overthrowing the government of Haiti."

Rubio said gangs' ultimate goal is "creating a gang-controlled state where illicit trafficking and other criminal activities operate freely and terrorize Haitian citizens."

The designations "play a critical role in our fight against these vicious groups and are an effective way to curtail support for their terrorist activities," Rubio said. "Engaging in transactions with members of these groups entails risk in relation to counterterrorism sanctions authorities, not only for Haitians but also for U.S. lawful permanent residents and U.S. citizens."

Individuals and entities who give support or resources to Viv Ansanm or Gran Grif could face criminal charges and inadmissibility or removal from the United States.

"It has potentially huge implications whether banks, Western Union, financial systems will be willing to send remittances to Haiti," Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and an expert on non-state armed groups who closely monitors Haiti, told The Miami Herald. "If they are afraid they will be prosecuted, they might be willing to not take such payments. On the positive aspect, perhaps this will scare off more Haitian politicians and businessmen who hire gangs for their nefarious purposes."

Eight other Latin American crime organizations were labeled as terror groups by the State Department in February, including Mexican cartels, as well as Venezuela's Tren de Aragua.

"The Trump Administration is sending a clear message with its terrorist designations of Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif," a senior State Department official told The Miami Herald. "Under the leadership of Secretary Rubio we are holding accountable vicious groups which have undermined Haiti and its people. It's in America's national security interest to hold the vicious gangs accountable."

Rubio praised "extraordinary bravery" of the Haitian National Police and all international partners supporting the MSS mission to establish stability and security in Haiti.

"We urge all of Haiti's political leaders to prioritize the security of the Haitian people, find solutions to stop the violence, and make progress toward the restoration of democracy through free and fair elections," Rubio said. "The United States stands with the Haitian people as they seek a secure, stable future for their country and citizens."

Viv Ansanm formed in September 2023 as a coalition of gangs through an alliance between the two main gang factions operating in Port-au-Prince, G-9 and G-Pep.

Gran Grif is the largest gang in Haiti's Artibonite department. Since 2022, Gran Grif has been responsible for 80% of civilian death reports in Artibonite, the State Department said in a fact sheet. In February, an attack killed a Kenyan Multinational Security Support mission officer.

At least 5,601 people were killed in Haiti last year because of gang violence, an increase of more than 1,000 in 2023, the United Nations said.

In December, armed men opened fire at Haiti's largest hospital during a briefing to announce the reopening, killing two journalists and a police officer. Viv Ansanm claimed responsibility for the attack in a video posted to social media.

"There is no territorial limitation, so if someone is paying the gangs in France or Australia that still applies," Felbab-Brown told The Miami Herald. "There is no limitation to just Haiti or the United States."

Haiti has been facing worsening gang violence since President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July 2021.

Gang violence is reaching "a point of no return," according to the United Nations' top envoy for the Caribbean nation.

Maria Isabel Salvador, the special representative of the U.N. Secretary-General for Haiti, issued her warning during a Security Council briefing in New York City on April 21.

According to the United Nations, more than a million Haitians have been displaced. Also, more than half of the population -- 5.7 million Haitians -- faces acute hunger."

Latest Headlines

Lebanon warns Hamas against using its territories to attack Israel
World News // 4 hours ago
Lebanon warns Hamas against using its territories to attack Israel
May 2 (UPI) -- Lebanon's Higher Defence Council on Friday warned the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, against launching attacks or firing rockets into Israel from Lebanese territory.
RSF press freedom report shows Europe on top, United States at historical low
World News // 5 hours ago
RSF press freedom report shows Europe on top, United States at historical low
May 2 (UPI) -- The nonprofit journalism organization Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, announced Friday that press freedom is at its lowest level in history, and the United States is at its all-time low as well.
Prince Harry loses appeal for higher security level in Britain
World News // 6 hours ago
Prince Harry loses appeal for higher security level in Britain
May 2 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, will not get increased taxpayer-funded security while in that country after losing a legal battle Friday.
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid
World News // 7 hours ago
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid
May 2 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister and acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo declared Friday he will run to officially hold the presidential office.
German domestic intelligence designates AfD party as a 'far-right extremist organization'
World News // 8 hours ago
German domestic intelligence designates AfD party as a 'far-right extremist organization'
May 2 (UPI) -- Days before a new government was due to be sworn in, German authorities classified the country's populist, far-right Alternative for Germany party an "extremist" goup that was actively working to undermine democracy.
TikTok fined $600M for sending EU data to Chinese servers
World News // 8 hours ago
TikTok fined $600M for sending EU data to Chinese servers
May 2 (UPI) -- The Irish Data Protection Commission Friday fined TikTok $600 million for illegally sending personal data of Europeans to Chinese servers.
Gaza aid ship damaged in alleged drone strike in western Mediterranean
World News // 10 hours ago
Gaza aid ship damaged in alleged drone strike in western Mediterranean
May 2 (UPI) -- A ship bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza was attacked by drones overnight in the Mediterranean Sea off Malta, setting the vessel ablaze and causing it to take on water.
South Korean financial groups post record Q1 performances
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korean financial groups post record Q1 performances
May 2 (UPI) -- Despite concerns over an economic downturn, South Korea's major financial groups -- KB, Shinhan, and Hana -- posted the highest-ever first-quarter profits.
Erin Patterson trial: Estranged husband says it was 'unusual' for her to host gatherings
World News // 1 day ago
Erin Patterson trial: Estranged husband says it was 'unusual' for her to host gatherings
May 1 (UPI) -- The estranged husband of an Australian woman who is accused of poisoning a lunch for her family with deadly mushrooms testified Thursday that it was unusual for her to have people over to her home.
Acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo steps down ahead of expected run for presidency
World News // 1 day ago
Acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo steps down ahead of expected run for presidency
May 1 (UPI) -- South Korean acting president Han Duck-soo resigned his position as prime minister Thursday ahead of a likely run for president in a June 3 election called to replace President Yoon Suk Yeol who was removed from office o

Trending Stories

Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
'Loss of confidence in ability to command' cited as Navy commander relieved of duties
'Loss of confidence in ability to command' cited as Navy commander relieved of duties
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
DOJ sues four Democrat-led states seeking compensation from fossil fuel companies
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border
Trump asks Congress to cut billions in nondefense spending; up funds for military, border

Follow Us