Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid

Former South Korean acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo bows after delivering an address to the public at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea in May. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister and acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo declared Friday he will run to officially hold the presidential office.

In an expected move, he made the announcement at the National Assembly, one day after he resigned as both prime minister and acting President. He served as prime minister twice, as trade minister, minister of economy and finance and also as the South Korean ambassador to the United States.

"Our nation is also gripped by internal unrest, as conflict and division threaten the foundations of our society," he said in his announcement in regard to his run for president, "I have decided to step forward out of love for the country and a sense of responsibility for our shared future."

The election will take place on June 3, and will challenge Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the liberal Democratic Party. The eventual winner will replace impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol.