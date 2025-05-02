Trending
World News
May 2, 2025 / 10:31 AM

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Former South Korean acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo bows after delivering an address to the public at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea in May. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
Former South Korean acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo bows after delivering an address to the public at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea in May. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

May 2 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister and acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo declared Friday he will run to officially hold the presidential office.

In an expected move, he made the announcement at the National Assembly, one day after he resigned as both prime minister and acting President. He served as prime minister twice, as trade minister, minister of economy and finance and also as the South Korean ambassador to the United States.

"Our nation is also gripped by internal unrest, as conflict and division threaten the foundations of our society," he said in his announcement in regard to his run for president, "I have decided to step forward out of love for the country and a sense of responsibility for our shared future."

The election will take place on June 3, and will challenge Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the liberal Democratic Party. The eventual winner will replace impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Read More

Latest Headlines

German domestic intelligence designates AfD party as a 'far-right extremist organization'
World News // 47 minutes ago
German domestic intelligence designates AfD party as a 'far-right extremist organization'
May 2 (UPI) -- Days before a new government was due to be sworn in, German authorities classified the country's populist, far-right Alternative for Germany party an "extremist" goup that was actively working to undermine democracy.
TikTok fined $600M for sending EU data to Chinese servers
World News // 1 hour ago
TikTok fined $600M for sending EU data to Chinese servers
May 2 (UPI) -- The Irish Data Protection Commission Friday fined TikTok $600 million for illegally sending personal data of Europeans to Chinese servers.
Gaza aid ship damaged in alleged drone strike in western Mediterranean
World News // 2 hours ago
Gaza aid ship damaged in alleged drone strike in western Mediterranean
May 2 (UPI) -- A ship bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza was attacked by drones overnight in the Mediterranean Sea off Malta, setting the vessel ablaze and causing it to take on water.
South Korean financial groups post record Q1 performances
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korean financial groups post record Q1 performances
May 2 (UPI) -- Despite concerns over an economic downturn, South Korea's major financial groups -- KB, Shinhan, and Hana -- posted the highest-ever first-quarter profits.
Erin Patterson trial: Estranged husband says it was 'unusual' for her to host gatherings
World News // 22 hours ago
Erin Patterson trial: Estranged husband says it was 'unusual' for her to host gatherings
May 1 (UPI) -- The estranged husband of an Australian woman who is accused of poisoning a lunch for her family with deadly mushrooms testified Thursday that it was unusual for her to have people over to her home.
Acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo steps down ahead of expected run for presidency
World News // 1 day ago
Acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo steps down ahead of expected run for presidency
May 1 (UPI) -- South Korean acting president Han Duck-soo resigned his position as prime minister Thursday ahead of a likely run for president in a June 3 election called to replace President Yoon Suk Yeol who was removed from office o
IDF helps fighting Israeli wildfires; Netanyahu says suspects arrested for arson
World News // 1 day ago
IDF helps fighting Israeli wildfires; Netanyahu says suspects arrested for arson
May 1 (UPI) -- Israel declared a national emergency Wednesday as wildfires driven by high winds created a wall of fire and continued to threaten forests and fields Thursday.
At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones
World News // 1 day ago
At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones
May 1 (UPI) -- Russia launched aerial attacks against Ukrainian regions in the east, southwest and center of the country overnight, launching balllistic missiles and more than 100 drones that killed at least two people.
U.S. to acquire rights to rare earth minerals after signing deal with Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. to acquire rights to rare earth minerals after signing deal with Ukraine
April 30 (UPI) -- The United States and Ukraine on Wednesday X
Vancouver car-ramming suspect was being treated for mental health, confirms mayor
World News // 1 day ago
Vancouver car-ramming suspect was being treated for mental health, confirms mayor
April 30 (UPI) -- The man accused of driving a sport utility vehicle into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver on Saturday, was being treated for mental health issues and was on extended leave at the time of the crime.

Trending Stories

Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission during National Day of Prayer
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
Trump-appointed judge says president's use of Alien Enemies Act for deportations illegal
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
After more than 100 burn injuries, safety commission recalls 2M pressure cookers
Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan for conflict of interest with vendors
Kohl's fires CEO Ashley Buchanan for conflict of interest with vendors
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR
Trump signs executive order to halt funding to PBS, NPR

Follow Us