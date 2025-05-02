Trending
May 2, 2025 / 12:18 PM

RSF press freedom report shows Europe on top, United States at historical low

By Ian Stark
The United States fell to a historic low in its rankings on the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index released Friday. Journalists are seen here in the spin room during the ABC presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The United States fell to a historic low in its rankings on the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index released Friday. Journalists are seen here in the spin room during the ABC presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

May 2 (UPI) -- The nonprofit journalism organization Reporters Without Borders, or RSF, announced Friday that press freedom is at its lowest level in history, and the United States is at its all-time low as well.

The organization released its RSF World Press Freedom Index and map, which showed the United States has gone down two places to a rank of 57th.

RSF noted that local journalism has suffered due to the economic downturn, and that more than 60% of American journalists surveyed in Arizona, Florida, Nevada and Pennsylvania find it "difficult to earn a living wage as a journalist," and 75% feel that "the average media outlet struggles for economic viability."

The United States took a 28-place drop, indicating that the American press operates in an environment where hostility is on the rise.

Part of the problem is Trump administration funding cuts to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which has impacted newsrooms in outlets such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which in turn has deprived over 400 million citizens around the globe of access to reliable information.

The pause on funding to the U.S. Agency for International Development has also had a negative bearing on journalism, as hundreds of news outlets that relied on USAID funding have been weakened, which has led some newsrooms to entirely shut down. One nation where journalism has been particularly affected by the USAID cuts is Ukraine, where the state of the press has been deemed "problematic."

Of the factors RSF uses to determine its World Press Freedom Index, financial conditions are considered the main reason the overall world score has dropped to its all-time low this year.

Countries under conflict have all suffered, such as Ukraine, which has dropped to 62nd, but Palestine has fallen to 163rd as Israel has reportedly destroyed newsrooms in Gaza and allegedly killed close to 200 journalists.

Europe leads in the regional rankings with the European Union and Balkans zone at the top, with Norway placed at the very top of the list, and is considered the only country in the world to have a "good" rating when all the factors used to determine the World Press Freedom Index are measured.

Norway has been the top nation on the RSF index for nine consecutive years, followed by Estonia that climbed into second place, the Netherlands at third and Sweden in fourth.

Latest Headlines

Lebanon warns Hamas against using its territories to attack Israel
World News // 46 seconds ago
Lebanon warns Hamas against using its territories to attack Israel
May 2 (UPI) -- Lebanon's Higher Defence Council on Friday warned the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, against launching attacks or firing rockets into Israel from Lebanese territory.
Prince Harry loses appeal for higher security level in Britain
World News // 2 hours ago
Prince Harry loses appeal for higher security level in Britain
May 2 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, will not get increased taxpayer-funded security while in that country after losing a legal battle Friday.
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid
World News // 3 hours ago
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid
May 2 (UPI) -- Former Prime Minister and acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo declared Friday he will run to officially hold the presidential office.
German domestic intelligence designates AfD party as a 'far-right extremist organization'
World News // 3 hours ago
German domestic intelligence designates AfD party as a 'far-right extremist organization'
May 2 (UPI) -- Days before a new government was due to be sworn in, German authorities classified the country's populist, far-right Alternative for Germany party an "extremist" goup that was actively working to undermine democracy.
TikTok fined $600M for sending EU data to Chinese servers
World News // 4 hours ago
TikTok fined $600M for sending EU data to Chinese servers
May 2 (UPI) -- The Irish Data Protection Commission Friday fined TikTok $600 million for illegally sending personal data of Europeans to Chinese servers.
Gaza aid ship damaged in alleged drone strike in western Mediterranean
World News // 6 hours ago
Gaza aid ship damaged in alleged drone strike in western Mediterranean
May 2 (UPI) -- A ship bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza was attacked by drones overnight in the Mediterranean Sea off Malta, setting the vessel ablaze and causing it to take on water.
South Korean financial groups post record Q1 performances
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korean financial groups post record Q1 performances
May 2 (UPI) -- Despite concerns over an economic downturn, South Korea's major financial groups -- KB, Shinhan, and Hana -- posted the highest-ever first-quarter profits.
Erin Patterson trial: Estranged husband says it was 'unusual' for her to host gatherings
World News // 1 day ago
Erin Patterson trial: Estranged husband says it was 'unusual' for her to host gatherings
May 1 (UPI) -- The estranged husband of an Australian woman who is accused of poisoning a lunch for her family with deadly mushrooms testified Thursday that it was unusual for her to have people over to her home.
Acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo steps down ahead of expected run for presidency
World News // 1 day ago
Acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo steps down ahead of expected run for presidency
May 1 (UPI) -- South Korean acting president Han Duck-soo resigned his position as prime minister Thursday ahead of a likely run for president in a June 3 election called to replace President Yoon Suk Yeol who was removed from office o
IDF helps fighting Israeli wildfires; Netanyahu says suspects arrested for arson
World News // 1 day ago
IDF helps fighting Israeli wildfires; Netanyahu says suspects arrested for arson
May 1 (UPI) -- Israel declared a national emergency Wednesday as wildfires driven by high winds created a wall of fire and continued to threaten forests and fields Thursday.

