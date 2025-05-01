Trending
World News
May 1, 2025 / 8:01 AM / Updated at 8:08 AM

At least 2 killed after Russia bombards five regions of Ukraine with missiles, drones

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Ukrainian rescuers at work early Thursday at the scene of a drone strike on a residential area of Odessa in southwestern Ukraine. Photo by Igor Tkachenko/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian rescuers at work early Thursday at the scene of a drone strike on a residential area of Odessa in southwestern Ukraine. Photo by Igor Tkachenko/EPA-EFE

May 1 (UPI) -- Russia launched aerial attacks against five Ukrainian regions in the east, southwest and center of the country overnight, launching balllistic missiles and more than 100 drones that killed at least two people and injured more a dozen.

"While Ukraine makes progress on the international front, Russians continue to bombard our civilian population back home," deputy prime minister and econony minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote in a post on X Thursday morning, hours after inking a landmark deal to share Ukraine's mineral resources with the United States.

"Last night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic missiles and 170 drones. Among the targets was our historic coastal city of Odessa, with 2 people killed and 15 injured. Apartment buildings, a school and other civilian infrastructure destroyed," she wrote.

Odessa Gov. Oleh Kiper shared images on Telegram showing extensive damage to a large apartment building in the key Black Sea port, emergency service personnel tackling major fires, and shattered shopfronts.

Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk were also targeted.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram account that an elderly woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after being caught in a what officials believe was a delayed-action cluster munitions explosion in the southeastern part of the capital.

"The explosive part of the downed drone went off with a delay. An elderly woman, a resident of the Darnytskyi district, was injured," he wrote.

Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenkov said the blast was among 10 unidentified detonations recorded in the area being investigated as possible delayed-action munitions.

Acting Kyiv Gov. Mykola Kalashnyk said in an update on social media that three areas of the city, including the Boryspil district, were hit overnight with 12 private houses and a shop damaged mostly by fires ignited by falling debris from drones downed by air defenses.

Rural districts in the surrounding region were also targeted.

"Another overnight attack by Russian UAVs on Kyiv Oblast. Air defense systems were active in the region. Several aerial targets were shot down. There are no civilian casualties," Kalashnyk said/

"Residents whose property was damaged will be provided with all necessary assistance. We are already working on this together with local authorities and our international partners."

At least eight explosions were heard in the eastern city of Sumy after "Shahed" type attack drones were detected heading toward the regional capital by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said an industrial facility was badly damaged but that no casualties had been reported.

In Kharkiv, four explosions were reported in the northwest of the city.

"Early reports indicate that the enemy has hit the Kyivskyi district in Kharkiv with a Molniya UAV," Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on his social media account.

Earlier reports said a gas station was set ablaze late Wednesday after being struck by a drone.

Production equipment, raw materials and cars were also damaged in a drone strike that ignited a major blaze at an industrial and warehouse complex in Vasyshcheve, 12 miles south of Kharkiv.

The Air Force said it shot down or jammed 74 of a total of 170 drones launched overnight.

The attacks came as Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed a long-delayed agreement Wednesday on sharing Ukraine's resources, particularly its deposits of so-called "rare earths," and the setting up of a joint Investment Reconstruction Fund in exchange for continued U.S. military and other assistance.

The breakthrough came on the 101st day of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pledged to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, with the minerals deal a central plank of his plan.

Svyrydenko traveled to Washington three days after Trump held a one-to-one private meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inside the Vatican on the sidelines of the funeral of the late Pope Francis, with iconic images later emerging of the pair huddled in intense conversation in a corner of St. Peter's Basilica.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. to acquire rights to rare earth minerals after signing deal with Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. to acquire rights to rare earth minerals after signing deal with Ukraine
April 30 (UPI) -- The United States and Ukraine on Wednesday X
Vancouver car-ramming suspect was being treated for mental health, confirms mayor
World News // 9 hours ago
Vancouver car-ramming suspect was being treated for mental health, confirms mayor
April 30 (UPI) -- The man accused of driving a sport utility vehicle into a crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver on Saturday, was being treated for mental health issues and was on extended leave at the time of the crime.
Venezuelan government accused of 'brutal crackdown' after 2024 election
World News // 17 hours ago
Venezuelan government accused of 'brutal crackdown' after 2024 election
April 30 (UPI) -- The Venezuelan government under President Nicholas Maduro has engaged in a "brutal crackdown" that includes killings and forced detention of critics, a Human Rights Watch report says.
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
World News // 20 hours ago
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
April 30 (UPI) -- An Australian woman accused of killing three members of her family nearly two years ago by way of a toxic wild mushroom meal says it was a "terrible accident."
Vietnam holds massive parade to celebrate 50th anniversary of war's end
World News // 22 hours ago
Vietnam holds massive parade to celebrate 50th anniversary of war's end
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 30 (UPI) -- Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday to revel in a massive military parade marking the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
Pakistan warns of 'credible intelligence' India will launch attack in next 24 to 36 hours
World News // 23 hours ago
Pakistan warns of 'credible intelligence' India will launch attack in next 24 to 36 hours
April 30 (UPI) -- Pakistan accused India on Wednesday of planning an imminent military strike using a terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists in the disputed Kashmir region last week as a "false pretext" to hit out at its neighbor.
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
World News // 23 hours ago
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
April 30 (UPI) -- Spain's investigation into the power outage that blacked out the entire Iberian Peninsula this week continued Thursday as top security officials met Wednesday.
Three young people killed in suspected gang-related shooting in Sweden
World News // 1 day ago
Three young people killed in suspected gang-related shooting in Sweden
April 30 (UPI) -- A masked gunman opened fire at a barbershop in the Swedish university town of Uppsala, 40 miles northwest of Stockholm, shooting dead three young people in an apparent gang killing. A suspect is under arrest.
Police reveal additional details about Vancouver car-ramming victims
World News // 1 day ago
Police reveal additional details about Vancouver car-ramming victims
April 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vancouver on Tuesday revealed additional details about the victims of Saturday's vehicle-ramming incident, stating the youngest murder victim was a 5-year-old girl.
Canadian PM Carney's Liberals win federal election dominated by Trump
World News // 3 days ago
Canadian PM Carney's Liberals win federal election dominated by Trump
April 28 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party have won a fourth consecutive government, as voter turnout hit 67% in an election dominated by U.S. President Donald Trump, tariffs and annexation threats.

Trending Stories

Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
Vance breaks tie to block resolution to end tariffs; Trump warns about shortages
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
In alleged lacrosse hazing incident, DA tells N.Y. high school students to turn in themselves
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
Arrests made in terror group that promotes 'depraved ideology,' authorities say
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Spain, Portugal continue investigation into power outage
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'
Erin Patterson trial: Woman testifies that deadly mushroom lunch was 'terrible accident'

Follow Us