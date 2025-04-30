Ukraine, United States expected to sign minerals deal

April 30 (UPI) -- The United States and Ukraine are expected to sign a long-awaited minerals deal Wednesday officials said.

The BBC, CNN and Politico all reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions that the two sides were prepared to sign a deal.

"Yes, we are planning to sign the deal today," a senior Ukrainian official told Politico. "The United States also agreed to contribute to the reconstruction fund. For example, if the U.S. gives Ukraine air defense systems, their money [...] can be considered as a contribution to the fund."

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, speaking on Ukrainian TV, confirmed Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko was en route to Washington to sign the deal.

"We are finalizing the last details with our American colleagues. As soon as all the final details have been finalized, I hope that the agreement will be signed in the near future, within the next 24 hours," Shmyhal said on the Ukrainian Telemarathon.

He said the minerals deal is "a strategic agreement on the establishment of an investment partnership fund."

He added the deal is an equal and mutually beneficial agreement.

The White House did not immediately comment whether it expects the deal to be signed Wednesday, indicating there are still details to be finalized.

The BBC and Politico reported a senior Ukrainian official said Ukraine is "ready to sign."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said March 1 that he wanted the deal to be completed as he thanked the U.S. for supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia.

Specific details of the minerals deal, including whether or not the U.S. is providing any form of security guarantee, have not been made public.