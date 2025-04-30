Trending
World News
April 30, 2025 / 7:06 AM

Three young people killed in suspected gang-related shooting in Sweden

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Swedish police at the scene of a shooting in Vaksala Square in Uppsala on Tuesday that left two teens and a 20-year-old dead. Photo by Fredrik Sandberg/EPA-EFE
Swedish police at the scene of a shooting in Vaksala Square in Uppsala on Tuesday that left two teens and a 20-year-old dead. Photo by Fredrik Sandberg/EPA-EFE

April 30 (UPI) -- A masked gunman opened fire at a hair salon in a Swedish university town killing three young people in an apparent gangland hit.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a news release Wednesday that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested with probable cause on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting in Uppsala, 40 miles northwest of the capital, Stockholm.

The suspect, who is a minor under Swedish law, was arrested at his home at midnight, said chief prosecutor Andreas Nyberg, who is heading up the investigation.

"An intensive investigation is underway. We are currently gathering information, and police are conducting door-to-door inquiries and witness interviews," he said.

Related

Nyberg said mobile phones and other evidence seized were also being analyzed.

Authorities have until noon Saturday, when they must either remand the suspect in custody or release him.

The Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that the incident late Tuesday afternoon at the Shalom barber shop in Vaksala Square downtown might have been gang-related, as one of the victims was under investigation for planning an attack on a family member of a gang-leader.

Police locked down the city overnight, including halting all outbound trains, after the shooting and made their arrest early Wednesday. Police told a news conference the suspect was one of several people being questioned as part of the investigation and that while there were currently no other suspects, that could change.

"We are conducting a high-intensity operation," said Uppsala District Police Chief Erik Akerlund

He said police had yet to positively identify the three deceased people but confirmed they were aged between 15 and 20 and that officers were in contact with relatives who fear that they are their family members.

"We see no clear connection between the incident and the hair salon itself. But we have an idea of ​​who the victims are, and we are working based on that regarding possible retaliation," Akerlund said.

The incident came on the eve of the Walpurgis Night festival, known as the "last of April," in the city which is expected to bring 100,000 revelers onto the streets later on Wednesday.

Police said the event would go ahead as planned, albeit with heightened security.

"We are focusing heavily on measures to create security," said Asa Larsson, local police chief for Uppsala/Knivsta. "We understand that this is experienced with great concern. It is a terrible event that has happened in Uppsala."

In February, at least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at an adult education facility in Orebro, 125 miles west of Stockholm. The shooter died at the scene, likely from a self-inflicted gunshot, after exchanging fire with police. It was the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

Latest Headlines

Police reveal additional details about Vancouver car-ramming victims
World News // 8 hours ago
Police reveal additional details about Vancouver car-ramming victims
April 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vancouver on Tuesday revealed additional details about the victims of Saturday's vehicle-ramming incident, stating the youngest murder victim was a 5-year-old girl.
Canadian PM Carney's Liberals win federal election dominated by Trump
World News // 2 days ago
Canadian PM Carney's Liberals win federal election dominated by Trump
April 28 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party have won a fourth consecutive government, as voter turnout hit 67% in an election dominated by U.S. President Donald Trump, tariffs and annexation threats.
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
World News // 15 hours ago
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
April 29 (UPI) -- A full blockade of Gaza is leaving civilians with little to no food since Israel on March 2 halted aid shipments following the breakdown of an earlier cease-fire agreement.
50 years after the war, Vietnam looks to the future
World News // 16 hours ago
50 years after the war, Vietnam looks to the future
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 29 (UPI) -- Fifty years after a North Vietnamese tank came crashing through the front gate of Saigon's presidential palace and brought an end to the nearly two-decade Vietnam War, Ho Chi Minh City is gearing up for a celebration.
Power mostly restored to Spain, Portugal; officials rule out cyberattack as cause of outage
World News // 20 hours ago
Power mostly restored to Spain, Portugal; officials rule out cyberattack as cause of outage
April 29 (UPI) -- Electricity has returned to most of Spain and Portugal but with continued disruptions on the second day after an unknown failure caused a massive blackout across much of western Europe.
Convicted Catholic cardinal drops bid to take part in conclave
World News // 21 hours ago
Convicted Catholic cardinal drops bid to take part in conclave
April 29 (UPI) -- A Catholic cardinal convicted of embezzlement and fraud has announced he won't take part in the conclave to choose a successor to the late Pope Francis.
Former Hong Kong lawmakers released from prison after serving sentences for 'subversion'
World News // 22 hours ago
Former Hong Kong lawmakers released from prison after serving sentences for 'subversion'
April 29 (UPI) -- Four former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers were released from prison Tuesday after completing their sentences for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government of the special administrative region of China.
Israeli Intelligence Chief Ronan Bar quits weeks after Netanyahu ordered his firing
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli Intelligence Chief Ronan Bar quits weeks after Netanyahu ordered his firing
April 29 (UPI) -- Israel's head of domestic intelligence, Ronan Bar, announced his resignation five weeks after being fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a maneuver that was immediately blocked by the Supreme Court.
Police had contact with suspect a day before Vancouver ramming attack
World News // 1 day ago
Police had contact with suspect a day before Vancouver ramming attack
April 28 (UPI) -- Police had contact with the suspect a day before he got behind the wheel of an SUV and drove it into the crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, killing 11 people, authorities said Monday.
Power coming back to Spain, Portugal after all-encompassing outages
World News // 1 day ago
Power coming back to Spain, Portugal after all-encompassing outages
April 28 (UPI) -- Spain and Portugal declared a state of emergency after an all-encompassing power failure struck those nations as well as Belgium, Andorra and France.

Trending Stories

UPS to cut 20,000 jobs after Amazon decreases usage
UPS to cut 20,000 jobs after Amazon decreases usage
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
Amazon backs off of listing tariff prices after White House labeled it 'hostile and political' act
Amazon backs off of listing tariff prices after White House labeled it 'hostile and political' act
Trump to mark first 100 days in office with Michigan rally
Trump to mark first 100 days in office with Michigan rally

Follow Us