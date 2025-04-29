Trending
World News
April 29, 2025 / 11:13 PM

Police reveal additional details about Vancouver car-ramming victims

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Mourners visit a make-shift memorial following a car-ramming tragedy that took place during a Filipino festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday. File Photo by Justine Beaulieu-Poudrier/EPA-EFE
Mourners visit a make-shift memorial following a car-ramming tragedy that took place during a Filipino festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday. File Photo by Justine Beaulieu-Poudrier/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vancouver on Tuesday revealed additional details about the victims of Saturday's vehicle-ramming incident, stating the youngest murder victim was a 5-year-old girl.

The Vancouver Police Department has taken "a victim-centered, trauma approach" to their investigation into Saturday's vehicle ramming attack at the Filipino Lapu Lapu festival, resulting in little information about the 11 people killed and dozens injured being released to the public.

On Monday, Sgt. Steve Addison, media relations officer for the Vancouver Police Department, said the 11 murder victims were men and two women, with ages ranges from 5 to 65.

On Tuesday, he confirmed in a press conference that the 5-year-old was a girl.

Related

Concerning the 10 people who remained hospitalized, he said their condition remained the same as Monday: seven were in critical condition and three were in serious condition.

He identified the victims in serious condition to reporters Tuesday as two women and five men between the ages of 29 and 66. Both the 29-year-old and the 66-year-old were men, he added.

Of the patients in serious condition, Addison said all were male, with the youngest being 22 months and the oldest 60 years of age.

Addison has said that 10 of the victims killed in the attack were Metro Vancouver residents and that police were still working to determine the nationalities of all victims, deceased and surviving.

Asked how many people were injured in the attack, Addison on Tuesday was reluctant to offer a number and said "it's dozens."

"Between people who were injured and people who were killed, there are dozens of victims," he said.

Police have identified some 200 witnesses and were in the process of contacting them, he said, adding they are also conducting a video canvass of 25 blocks surrounding where Saturday's ramming attack took place.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, but authorities expect additional charges are forthcoming.

Little information about a motive has been made public, but authorities have said it is not a terror attack and that the suspect had a "significant history" of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to his mental health.

On Monday, Addison told reporters that police interacted with Lo on Friday, a day prior to the attack, but that it was not "criminal in nature and did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required."

"All indications are this was a completely indiscriminate act of violence," he said Tuesday. "We are not investigating this at this point as a hate crime."

Addison said their investigative work at the crime scene "is done" and steps are being taken to reopen the streets that have been closed since Saturday night.

Those streets are expected to be closed until at least Wednesday.

Latest Headlines

Canadian PM Carney's Liberals win federal election dominated by Trump
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian PM Carney's Liberals win federal election dominated by Trump
April 28 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party have won a fourth consecutive government, as voter turnout hit 67% in an election dominated by U.S. President Donald Trump, tariffs and annexation threats.
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
World News // 7 hours ago
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
April 29 (UPI) -- A full blockade of Gaza is leaving civilians with little to no food since Israel on March 2 halted aid shipments following the breakdown of an earlier cease-fire agreement.
50 years after the war, Vietnam looks to the future
World News // 8 hours ago
50 years after the war, Vietnam looks to the future
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 29 (UPI) -- Fifty years after a North Vietnamese tank came crashing through the front gate of Saigon's presidential palace and brought an end to the nearly two-decade Vietnam War, Ho Chi Minh City is gearing up for a celebration.
Power mostly restored to Spain, Portugal; officials rule out cyberattack as cause of outage
World News // 12 hours ago
Power mostly restored to Spain, Portugal; officials rule out cyberattack as cause of outage
April 29 (UPI) -- Electricity has returned to most of Spain and Portugal but with continued disruptions on the second day after an unknown failure caused a massive blackout across much of western Europe.
Convicted Catholic cardinal drops bid to take part in conclave
World News // 13 hours ago
Convicted Catholic cardinal drops bid to take part in conclave
April 29 (UPI) -- A Catholic cardinal convicted of embezzlement and fraud has announced he won't take part in the conclave to choose a successor to the late Pope Francis.
Former Hong Kong lawmakers released from prison after serving sentences for 'subversion'
World News // 15 hours ago
Former Hong Kong lawmakers released from prison after serving sentences for 'subversion'
April 29 (UPI) -- Four former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers were released from prison Tuesday after completing their sentences for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government of the special administrative region of China.
Israeli Intelligence Chief Ronan Bar quits weeks after Netanyahu ordered his firing
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli Intelligence Chief Ronan Bar quits weeks after Netanyahu ordered his firing
April 29 (UPI) -- Israel's head of domestic intelligence, Ronan Bar, announced his resignation five weeks after being fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a maneuver that was immediately blocked by the Supreme Court.
Police had contact with suspect a day before Vancouver ramming attack
World News // 1 day ago
Police had contact with suspect a day before Vancouver ramming attack
April 28 (UPI) -- Police had contact with the suspect a day before he got behind the wheel of an SUV and drove it into the crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, killing 11 people, authorities said Monday.
Power coming back to Spain, Portugal after all-encompassing outages
World News // 1 day ago
Power coming back to Spain, Portugal after all-encompassing outages
April 28 (UPI) -- Spain and Portugal declared a state of emergency after an all-encompassing power failure struck those nations as well as Belgium, Andorra and France.
Child damages $56M Rothko painting at Netherlands museum
World News // 1 day ago
Child damages $56M Rothko painting at Netherlands museum
April 28 (UPI) -- Dutch curators are considering "next steps" after a child damaged the $56 million painting, "Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8," by American artist Mark Rothko while visiting a museum in Rotterdam.

Trending Stories

UPS to cut 20,000 jobs after Amazon decreases usage
UPS to cut 20,000 jobs after Amazon decreases usage
Fired Disney employee sentenced to prison for hacking restaurant menus
Fired Disney employee sentenced to prison for hacking restaurant menus
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
Gazans suffer amid blockade as IDF accuses Hamas of stealing aid
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
1st of 3 accusers takes stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial in Manhattan
Trump signs executive orders targeting sanctuary cities, protecting law enforcement
Trump signs executive orders targeting sanctuary cities, protecting law enforcement

Follow Us