Police reveal additional details about Vancouver car-ramming victims

Mourners visit a make-shift memorial following a car-ramming tragedy that took place during a Filipino festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday. File Photo by Justine Beaulieu-Poudrier/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vancouver on Tuesday revealed additional details about the victims of Saturday's vehicle-ramming incident, stating the youngest murder victim was a 5-year-old girl.

The Vancouver Police Department has taken "a victim-centered, trauma approach" to their investigation into Saturday's vehicle ramming attack at the Filipino Lapu Lapu festival, resulting in little information about the 11 people killed and dozens injured being released to the public.

On Monday, Sgt. Steve Addison, media relations officer for the Vancouver Police Department, said the 11 murder victims were men and two women, with ages ranges from 5 to 65.

On Tuesday, he confirmed in a press conference that the 5-year-old was a girl.

Concerning the 10 people who remained hospitalized, he said their condition remained the same as Monday: seven were in critical condition and three were in serious condition.

He identified the victims in serious condition to reporters Tuesday as two women and five men between the ages of 29 and 66. Both the 29-year-old and the 66-year-old were men, he added.

Of the patients in serious condition, Addison said all were male, with the youngest being 22 months and the oldest 60 years of age.

Addison has said that 10 of the victims killed in the attack were Metro Vancouver residents and that police were still working to determine the nationalities of all victims, deceased and surviving.

Asked how many people were injured in the attack, Addison on Tuesday was reluctant to offer a number and said "it's dozens."

"Between people who were injured and people who were killed, there are dozens of victims," he said.

Police have identified some 200 witnesses and were in the process of contacting them, he said, adding they are also conducting a video canvass of 25 blocks surrounding where Saturday's ramming attack took place.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, but authorities expect additional charges are forthcoming.

Little information about a motive has been made public, but authorities have said it is not a terror attack and that the suspect had a "significant history" of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to his mental health.

On Monday, Addison told reporters that police interacted with Lo on Friday, a day prior to the attack, but that it was not "criminal in nature and did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required."

"All indications are this was a completely indiscriminate act of violence," he said Tuesday. "We are not investigating this at this point as a hate crime."

Addison said their investigative work at the crime scene "is done" and steps are being taken to reopen the streets that have been closed since Saturday night.

Those streets are expected to be closed until at least Wednesday.