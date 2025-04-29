Police had contact with suspect a day before Vancouver ramming attack

April 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Canada investigating the vehicle-ramming attack that killed 11 people in Vancouver over the weekend said police had contact with the suspect a day before he got behind the wheel of an SUV and drove it into the crowd at a Filipino festival.

Sgt. Steve Addison, media relations officer for the Vancouver Police Department, told reporters Monday during an update on their investigation that he can confirm officers had "contact" with Kai-Ji Adam Lo on Friday.

"That contact was not criminal in nature and it did not rise to the level where mental health intervention was required," he said, adding that the contact occurred in a police jurisdiction that neighbored the Metro Vancouver region.

Lo, 30, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder in connection to the Saturday attack at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival, killing 11 people and injuring about two dozen more, with more charges expected.

Authorities have said that Lo has "a significant history" of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to his mental health. A motive has not been discussed by authorities but they have said they do not believe it was an act of terrorism.

The nature and circumstances of his most recent interaction with police prior to Saturday's attack were not disclosed.

A search warrant has been executed at the suspect's residence, Addison said, stating the purpose was to secure evidence in connection with the attack.

Addison also confirmed that Lo is the brother of Alexander Lo, whose body was found in a Vancouver residence on Jan. 28, 2024. Dwight William Kematch, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder in the 31-year-old's death.

During the press conference, Addison also offered more information about the victims, stating that nine of the deceased were men and two were women. Their ages ranged from 5 to 65.

Next of kin of all 11 deceased victims have been notified, but authorities are not yet prepared to release their names to the public, Addison said, explaining they are taking a "victim-centered, trauma-informed approach" to their investigation.

All of the victims resided in Metro Vancouver, though the residence of one victim had yet to be identified.

Seven people injured in the attack remain hospitalized in critical condition, while another three are listed in serious condition, he said, adding that there are others who were injured and have since been discharged.

Addison said that there are possibly "many, many more victims" whom the police may not be aware of, as he encouraged them to come forward.

"These are really incredibly hard days for all of us in this community," he said. "What has happened to us here in Vancouver, we've seen it happen in other cities, we've seen it happen in other countries, we've seen it happen throughout the world -- it has never happened to us here and it has absolutely shaken our entire community to the core."