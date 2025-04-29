Trending
World News
April 29, 2025 / 9:31 AM

Former Hong Kong lawmakers released from prison after serving sentences for 'subversion'

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Vans leave Lo Wu Correctional Institution in Hong Kong's New Territories early Tuesday after jailed former lawmakers Claudia Mo, Gary Fan, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam were released from different prisons across Hong Kong. Photo by Leung Man Hei/EPA-EFE
Vans leave Lo Wu Correctional Institution in Hong Kong's New Territories early Tuesday after jailed former lawmakers Claudia Mo, Gary Fan, Kwok Ka-ki and Jeremy Tam were released from different prisons across Hong Kong. Photo by Leung Man Hei/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Four former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers were released from prison Tuesday after completing their sentences for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government of the special administrative region of China.

Claudia Mo, 68; Kwok Ka-ki, 63; Jeremy Tan, 49; and Gary Fan, 58; pleaded guilty to being members of the so-called "Hong Kong 47" group charged under a controversial National Security Law imposed by Beijing over organizing an unofficial primary ahead of 2020 elections in a bid to help pro-democracy parties win a majority in the legislature.

"[I am] going home to reunite with my family now. Thanks for the care from Hong Kong people and the media," Fan said as he departed Shek Pik Prison on Lantau Island.

Mo's family confirmed she was home after being released from the Lo Wu Correctional Institution, which is close to the border with Shenzhen.

Related

"I am very pleased that she is home, but she is resting so I cannot really say any more," Mo's husband, British journalist Philip Bowring, told reporters.

"I am sorry about that, but as you know the circumstances, so that is all I can say."

The four were all sentenced to four years and two months in prison in November but were freed due to time served since being arrested in 2021.

They were among 45 of the Hong Kong 47 pro-democracy activists jailed for between 50 months and 10 years on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the NSL imposed in the wake of mass protests against it in 2019 that snowballed into wider pro-democracy protests that brought the territory to a standstill.

The four received the shortest sentences based on a one-third discount for their early guilty plea and reductions for their past public service and "ignorance of the law."

Former law professor Benny Tai received the longest sentence of the group -- 10 years for his role in masterminding the primary elections strategy -- and remains behind bars.

The other two were cleared of the charges against them in May.

The judges in the trial, three hand-picked national security justices, ruled that the democrats' plan was to abuse their control of the legislature to trigger a "constitutional crisis" by vetoing the budget, shutting down the government and forcing the chief executive to resign.

Latest Headlines

Israeli Intelligence Chief Ronan Bar quits weeks after Netanyahu ordered his firing
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli Intelligence Chief Ronan Bar quits weeks after Netanyahu ordered his firing
April 29 (UPI) -- Israel's head of domestic intelligence, Ronan Bar, announced his resignation five weeks after being fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a maneuver that was immediately blocked by the Supreme Court.
Canadian PM Carney's Liberals poised to win federal election dominated by Trump
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian PM Carney's Liberals poised to win federal election dominated by Trump
April 28 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party were poised to lead a fourth consecutive government late Monday, as voters of the Great White North had their say in a federal election.
Police had contact with suspect a day before Vancouver ramming attack
World News // 10 hours ago
Police had contact with suspect a day before Vancouver ramming attack
April 28 (UPI) -- Police had contact with the suspect a day before he got behind the wheel of an SUV and drove it into the crowd at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, killing 11 people, authorities said Monday.
Power coming back to Spain, Portugal after all-encompassing outages
World News // 1 day ago
Power coming back to Spain, Portugal after all-encompassing outages
April 28 (UPI) -- Spain and Portugal declared a state of emergency after an all-encompassing power failure struck those nations as well as Belgium, Andorra and France.
Child damages $56M Rothko painting at Netherlands museum
World News // 15 hours ago
Child damages $56M Rothko painting at Netherlands museum
April 28 (UPI) -- Dutch curators are considering "next steps" after a child damaged the $56 million painting, "Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8," by American artist Mark Rothko while visiting a museum in Rotterdam.
U.S. companies to help Poland build its first nuclear power plant
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. companies to help Poland build its first nuclear power plant
April 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced Monday that an agreement has been signed that will allow Poland to construct its first AP-1000 nuclear power plant.
Analysis: Disarming Hezbollah, Palestinian factions -- Lebanon's chance to reclaim sovereignty
World News // 22 hours ago
Analysis: Disarming Hezbollah, Palestinian factions -- Lebanon's chance to reclaim sovereignty
BEIRUT, Lebanon, April 28 (UPI) -- Lebanon, shattered by five decades of lawlessness, military occupation and the dominance of armed non-state actors, now has a chance to reclaim its long-lost sovereignty.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war
April 28 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Monday a three-day cease-fire in its war with Ukraine is set to take place in May, but Ukrainian officials question its timing and validity.
North Korea confirms its troops are fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea confirms its troops are fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine
April 28 (UPI) -- North Korea acknowledged for the first time Monday that it had provided troop reinforcements to aid Russia in its war on Ukraine.
Vatican announces conclave to elect new pope to begin May 7
World News // 1 day ago
Vatican announces conclave to elect new pope to begin May 7
April 28 (UPI) -- Cardinals of the Catholic Church present in Rome have announced the conclave to elect the 267th Pope will begin in May.

Trending Stories

$66M F/A-18E Super Hornet lost at sea after going over side of USS Harry S. Truman
$66M F/A-18E Super Hornet lost at sea after going over side of USS Harry S. Truman
Child damages $56M Rothko painting at Netherlands museum
Child damages $56M Rothko painting at Netherlands museum
Power coming back to Spain, Portugal after all-encompassing outages
Power coming back to Spain, Portugal after all-encompassing outages
Border officials in Michigan seize 3rd bulk discovery of cocaine in month
Border officials in Michigan seize 3rd bulk discovery of cocaine in month
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces three-day cease-fire in Ukraine war

Follow Us