Man accused of driving through Vancouver crowd charged with murder

1 of 2 | People leave flowers at a make-shift memorial where a car-ramming tragedy took place during a Filipino festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday. At least 11 people are dead after a man drove his car into a crowd of pedestrians at a Filipino festival on Saturday. Photo by Justine Beaulieu-Poudrier/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- The 30-year-old man accused of driving a vehicle through a crowd of people at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, killing 11, has been charged with murder.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Sunday that the British Columbia Prosecution Service has charged Kai-Ji Adam Lo with eight counts of second-degree murder, though further charges are expected.

He appeared in court on Sunday and remains in police custody, authorities said.

Eleven people, whose ages ranged 5 to 65, were killed and more than two dozen were injured Saturday night when a sports utility vehicle drove into a crowd celebrating Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival, which is a Filipino block party that honors Lapu-Lapu, the chieftain who led native forces in the defeat of a Portuguese explorer in 1521.

Adam Lo was arrested at the scene.

Work to identify some of the victims from Saturday's mass-casualty incident remains ongoing, Vancouver Police said.

Interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai told reporters during a press conference earlier Sunday that while he is not prepared to speak on a potential motive for the crime they do not believe it was an act of terrorism.

He added that Adam Lo has "a significant history of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to mental health."

"This is the darkest day in our city's history," he said.

"Last night, as thousands of Vancouver's Filipino community gathered for an important cultural celebration, the actions of a single person shattered our collective sense of safety. It is impossible to overstate how many lives have been impacted forever by this lone individual."

Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada met with the Filipino community on Sunday in Vancouver and laid flowers and lit a candle at a memorial established at the scene.

"In Vancouver tonight, we laid flowers in memory of the victims of the devastating Lapu Lapu festival attack," he said on X. "In this incredibly difficult moment, we will comfort the grieving, care for one another and unite in common purpose."

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said during a separate press conference on Sunday that he was "shocked" and "angry" over the tragedy.

"What happened at the Lapu Lapu festival last night was unthinkable," he said. "Families gathered to celebrate, to dance, to share their culture and their pride, and in an instant, their world was shattered."

"To the Filipino community and the family members of the victims: We see you, we love you and we grieve with you. Family is everything, and I just want you to know that your family is our family, too."

As a result of the incident, Sim said he has ordered a full review of safety measures for the event, including barriers, traffic control and safety protocols.

"Our first priority is and will always be protecting the residents of Vancouver," he said.

The City of Vancouver said City Hall will be lit up in red, blue and yellow Sunday night in solidarity with the Filipino community.