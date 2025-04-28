World News
April 28, 2025 / 3:36 AM

Man accused of driving through Vancouver crowd charged with murder

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
People leave flowers at a make-shift memorial where a car-ramming tragedy took place during a Filipino festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday. At least 11 people are dead after a man drove his car into a crowd of pedestrians at a Filipino festival on Saturday. Photo by Justine Beaulieu-Poudrier/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | People leave flowers at a make-shift memorial where a car-ramming tragedy took place during a Filipino festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday. At least 11 people are dead after a man drove his car into a crowd of pedestrians at a Filipino festival on Saturday. Photo by Justine Beaulieu-Poudrier/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- The 30-year-old man accused of driving a vehicle through a crowd of people at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, killing 11, has been charged with murder.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Sunday that the British Columbia Prosecution Service has charged Kai-Ji Adam Lo with eight counts of second-degree murder, though further charges are expected.

He appeared in court on Sunday and remains in police custody, authorities said.

Eleven people, whose ages ranged 5 to 65, were killed and more than two dozen were injured Saturday night when a sports utility vehicle drove into a crowd celebrating Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival, which is a Filipino block party that honors Lapu-Lapu, the chieftain who led native forces in the defeat of a Portuguese explorer in 1521.

Related

Adam Lo was arrested at the scene.

Work to identify some of the victims from Saturday's mass-casualty incident remains ongoing, Vancouver Police said.

Interim Vancouver Police Chief Steve Rai told reporters during a press conference earlier Sunday that while he is not prepared to speak on a potential motive for the crime they do not believe it was an act of terrorism.

He added that Adam Lo has "a significant history of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to mental health."

"This is the darkest day in our city's history," he said.

"Last night, as thousands of Vancouver's Filipino community gathered for an important cultural celebration, the actions of a single person shattered our collective sense of safety. It is impossible to overstate how many lives have been impacted forever by this lone individual."

Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada met with the Filipino community on Sunday in Vancouver and laid flowers and lit a candle at a memorial established at the scene.

"In Vancouver tonight, we laid flowers in memory of the victims of the devastating Lapu Lapu festival attack," he said on X. "In this incredibly difficult moment, we will comfort the grieving, care for one another and unite in common purpose."

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said during a separate press conference on Sunday that he was "shocked" and "angry" over the tragedy.

"What happened at the Lapu Lapu festival last night was unthinkable," he said. "Families gathered to celebrate, to dance, to share their culture and their pride, and in an instant, their world was shattered."

"To the Filipino community and the family members of the victims: We see you, we love you and we grieve with you. Family is everything, and I just want you to know that your family is our family, too."

As a result of the incident, Sim said he has ordered a full review of safety measures for the event, including barriers, traffic control and safety protocols.

"Our first priority is and will always be protecting the residents of Vancouver," he said.

The City of Vancouver said City Hall will be lit up in red, blue and yellow Sunday night in solidarity with the Filipino community.

Latest Headlines

Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
World News // 17 hours ago
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
April 27 (UPI) -- A driver plowed through a crowd at a street festival in the Canadian city of Vancouver late Saturday night, killing at least 11 people, police said.
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
World News // 12 hours ago
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
April 27 (UPI) -- The Vatican released photos of the tomb of Pope Francis as it was opened for public viewing Sunday. He was buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome on Saturday.
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
World News // 12 hours ago
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
April 27 (UPI) -- A man alleged to have been recruited by a Ukrainian intelligence agency has been arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, in connection with the car bombing death of a Russian general last week.
Israel strikes Beirut, Lebanon, despite cease-fire, kills dozens in Gaza
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel strikes Beirut, Lebanon, despite cease-fire, kills dozens in Gaza
April 27 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, Lebanon, have killed at least 38 Palestinians since Sunday morning.
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
World News // 14 hours ago
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
April 27 (UPI) -- A hotel in the Japanese city of Kyoto asked an Israeli traveler who had served in the Israeli Defense Forces to voluntarily sign a declaration asserting that he had not committed any war crimes.
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
World News // 1 day ago
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
April 26 (UPI) -- At least 14 people died and at least 750 were injured in an explosion at southwestern Iran's port of Badar Abbas, according to the nation's interior ministry.
Third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks show progress, both sides say
World News // 1 day ago
Third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks show progress, both sides say
April 26 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran on Saturday concluded their third round of "indirect" nuclear talks mediated by host Oman with both sides seeing progress in reaching a deal.
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
World News // 2 days ago
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
April 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday was laid to rest after a funeral mass with more than 250,000 mourners and more than 130 world leaders less than a week after he died of a stroke and heart failure at 88.
Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir
World News // 1 day ago
Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir
April 26 (UPI) -- Gunfire exchanges between Pakistani and Indian military forces continued for a second day on Saturday across the Kashmir border between the two nations.
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
World News // 1 day ago
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, while attending Pope Francis funeral at the Vatican, participated in a "very productive" meeting, the White House said Saturday.

Trending Stories

Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week
More than 36 million people face severe weather to begin week
Israel strikes Beirut, Lebanon, despite cease-fire, kills dozens in Gaza
Israel strikes Beirut, Lebanon, despite cease-fire, kills dozens in Gaza

Follow Us