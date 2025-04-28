World News
April 28, 2025 / 8:44 AM

Vatican announces conclave to elect new pope to begin May 7

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The conclave to elect a new pope following the death of Pope Francis is scheduled for May 7. Dean of the College of Cardinals Angelo Sodano leads a Mass for the election of a new pope, at St. Peter's Basilica in March of 2013. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UP
The conclave to elect a new pope following the death of Pope Francis is scheduled for May 7. Dean of the College of Cardinals Angelo Sodano leads a Mass for the election of a new pope, at St. Peter's Basilica in March of 2013. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UP | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Cardinals of the Catholic Church present in Rome have announced the conclave to elect the 267th pope will begin in May.

The Vatican reported Monday that, with the conclusion of the nine days of mourning, or the Novemdiales Masses, held for the late Pope Francis, the conclave will begin May 7 in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel after a votive ceremony, the Mass Pro Eligendo Papa, which will be attended by the cardinal electors.

The electors will then make a procession to the Sistine Chapel, where each will take an oath to fulfill the Munus Petrinum as pastor of the Universal Church, and promise to keep absolute secrecy in regard to all details related to the election of the next pope and not to support any attempts of external interference in the election.

Once all who aren't part of the conclave have left the Sistine Chapel, the electors "then recite prayers according to the Ordo Sacrorum Rituum Conclavis and listen to the cardinal dean, who asks whether they are ready to proceed with voting or if any clarifications regarding the rules and procedures."

The chapel will then be sealed off until the election concludes, and the electors will not be permitted to have any contact with the outside world except in a case deemed an "extreme urgency."

If voting begins on the afternoon of the first day, only one ballot is held, but if the voting needs additional days, two ballots will be held in the morning and two in the afternoon on each added day.

The election of a new pope requires a two-thirds majority vote, unless the total number of electors isn't evenly divisible by three, which would then necessitate an additional vote. If no new pope is selected after three days, a one-day pause will take place to allow for prayer and discussion.

After each vote, the ballots are burned. If no Pope is chosen, black smoke will rise from a Sistine Chapel chimney, but if a pope is elected, white smoke will puff out.

Once the new pope is chosen, the secretary of the College of Cardinals and the master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations are called into the Sistine Chapel. The dean of the college will then ask the candidate elected if they accept their "canonical election as supreme pontiff," and if he agrees, he will then choose which name he wants to be called as pope.

Once the document of acceptance is drafted and the chosen name is recorded, the new Pope immediately "acquires full and supreme authority over the universal Church," and the conclave concludes. The cardinal electors then pay their respects and pledge obedience to the new pope, and the cardinal proto-deacon will publicly announce "Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum; Habemus Papam, " Latin for "We announce with great joy, we have a new pope."

The pope will then give the Apostolic Blessing Urbi et Orbi from the Loggia of St. Peter's Basilica before the inauguration ceremony and he officially takes possession of the Patriarchal Archbasilica of St. John Lateran.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt
April 26 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced Saturday a proposal to end the war that includes full Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Canadians head to polls in federal election
World News // 1 hour ago
Canadians head to polls in federal election
April 28 (UPI) -- Canadians will vote for their next prime minister Monday, in a decision about which leader will guide the country through its current relationship with the United States.
Houthis say at least 68 African migrants killed in U.S. airstrike on detention center
World News // 1 hour ago
Houthis say at least 68 African migrants killed in U.S. airstrike on detention center
April 28 (UPI) -- At least 68 African migrants were killed and 47 injured in a U.S. airstrike on a Houthi-run detention center in northwestern Yemen, the rebel group claimed.
Man accused of driving through Vancouver crowd charged with murder
World News // 5 hours ago
Man accused of driving through Vancouver crowd charged with murder
April 28 (UPI) -- The 30-year-old man accused of driving a vehicle through a crowd of people at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, killing 11, has been charged with murder.
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
World News // 22 hours ago
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
April 27 (UPI) -- A driver plowed through a crowd at a street festival in the Canadian city of Vancouver late Saturday night, killing at least 11 people, police said.
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
World News // 16 hours ago
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
April 27 (UPI) -- The Vatican released photos of the tomb of Pope Francis as it was opened for public viewing Sunday. He was buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome on Saturday.
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
World News // 16 hours ago
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
April 27 (UPI) -- A man alleged to have been recruited by a Ukrainian intelligence agency has been arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, in connection with the car bombing death of a Russian general last week.
Israel strikes Beirut, Lebanon, despite cease-fire, kills dozens in Gaza
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel strikes Beirut, Lebanon, despite cease-fire, kills dozens in Gaza
April 27 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, Lebanon, have killed at least 38 Palestinians since Sunday morning.
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
World News // 19 hours ago
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
April 27 (UPI) -- A hotel in the Japanese city of Kyoto asked an Israeli traveler who had served in the Israeli Defense Forces to voluntarily sign a declaration asserting that he had not committed any war crimes.
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
World News // 1 day ago
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
April 26 (UPI) -- At least 14 people died and at least 750 were injured in an explosion at southwestern Iran's port of Badar Abbas, according to the nation's interior ministry.

Trending Stories

Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded
Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university
1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general

Follow Us