Power outages sweep across Portugal, Spain, other parts of Europe

Power outages impacted the Iberian Peninsula and other parts of Europe on Monday, leaving portions of Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Andorra and France in the dark. Photo by Mariscal/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- Power and cell phone outages struck across the Iberian Peninsula and other portions of Europe Monday, with disruptions reported in Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Andorra and France.

As of around 9 a.m. EDT, issues with the European electric grid had been reported, and millions of people through the affected nations were without electricity.

Impacted hospitals have reportedly canceled surgeries, and both Internet and mobile phone networks have also reportedly been affected.

Transportation has also been widely impacted, with trains reportedly trapped in tunnels between stations, and some airports have been closed as a result of the power loss.

The power outages impacted the 2025 Madrid Open, forcing the suspension of matches on Monday, officials said.

Redes Energéticas Nacionais, the Portuguese electric and gas company, said on social media that "the possible causes of this incident are being evaluated," while the Spanish power company Red Eléctrica reported on X it began to restore electricity in northern and southern portions of the peninsula, and that it continues to work on overall power restoration. Red Electrica CEO Eduardo Prieto told reporters during a press conference that resolution of the power problem could take "between six and ten hours."

France's RTE transmission system operator announced it has mobilized teams to provide assistance and that it has resupplied 700 megawatts of power for Spanish consumption. RTE further said it will increase power assistance to Spain to 950 MW "as soon as the Iberian network is technically capable of receiving it."