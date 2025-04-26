World News
April 26, 2025 / 3:06 PM / Updated at 7:49 AM

Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt

By Allen Cone
Share with X
A Palestinian girl stands as she plays on the streets of Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, on April14. Militant Hamas'peace proposal includes a total withdrawal by Israel and reconstruction of Gaza. Photo by Mohhamed Saber/EPA-EF
A Palestinian girl stands as she plays on the streets of Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, on April14. Militant Hamas'peace proposal includes a total withdrawal by Israel and reconstruction of Gaza. Photo by Mohhamed Saber/EPA-EF

April 26 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced Saturday a proposal to end the war that includes full Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Top Hamas officials met with Egyptian negotiators in Cairo, a meeting that did not include Israel or the United States, although an Egyptian official told CNN that Israel has been invited to meet with negotiators on Monday.

"The delegation began meetings with Egyptian officials to discuss Hamas' vision for a cease-fire and an end to the war and a prisoner exchange based on a comprehensive deal," Hamas said in a written statement.

CNN reported that an Israeli source said that "Israel only reacts to offers passed on by the mediators." Although the negotiation has been mediated by officials from Qatar, Egypt also has been trying to broker a deal along with the United States.

Before the meeting, Hamas said it planned to discuss "the impact of Israel's starvation policy in Gaza and stress the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, to the territory."

The Hamas-run Health Ministry has said that more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 117,000 injured in Gaza. Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200, which started the war.

The delegation was led by Muhammad Darwish, chairman of the Hamas Leadership Council, and included other top leaders, Khaled Meshaal, Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin and Nizar Awadallah.

On March 29, Hamas' leader in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, said the terrorist group agreed to release five hostages, including the American-Israeli Edan Alexander, as part of a 50-day cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar during Ramadan.

Israel "conveyed to the mediators a counter-proposal in full coordination with the U.S.," the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that day.

Earlier this month, Israel's six-week ceasefire proposal called for the disarmament of Gaza without guaranteeing an end to the war. Hamas has not agreed to either of those.

"We will not accept partial deals that serve Netanyahu's political agenda. Netanyahu and his government use partial agreements as a cover for their political agenda, which is based on continuing the war of extermination and starvation, even if the price is sacrificing all his prisoners [hostages]," Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said in a video statement.

President Donald Trump has been pushing to end the war.

"We've got to be good to Gaza," Trump said Friday while flying to Italy for Prince Francis' funeral. "There's a very big need for medicine, food and medicine. We're taking care of it."

Trump, who has been a strong supporter of Israel, gave no details about humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Netanyahu has defended the blockade of humanitarian aid as part of a pressure campaign against Hamas. Israel also wants the return of the remaining 59 hostages. Just 24 of the remaining hostages are believed to be alive.

After a first 41-day cease-fire ended on March 1, including the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, Israel later resumed airstrikes in Gaza.

Israel said that in the past 48 hours 120 targets have been hit.

Since March 18 when the war resumed, Israel Defense Forces estimates that it has killed more than 400 members of terror groups, including senior Hamas political officials and mid-level military wing commanders.

A total of 2,111 Palestinians have died since the end of the cease-fire, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

At least 13 Palestinians died since dawn Saturday and dozens others were buried under the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli air attack on Gaza City. At least four people were killed in a strike on a home in the city's Sabra neighbourhood, Al Jazeera reported.

As cease-fire talks stall, the IDF said it is preparing to significantly expand its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, noting that it will call up a large number of reservists and go into new areas of Gaza.

An IDF soldier and a police officer were killed during fighting in Gaza City's Shejaiya neighborhood on Friday afternoon, the military and police announced.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Vatican announces conclave to elect new pope to begin May 7
World News // 7 minutes ago
Vatican announces conclave to elect new pope to begin May 7
April 28 (UPI) -- Cardinals of the Catholic Church present in Rome have announced the conclave to elect the 267th Pope will begin in May.
Canadians head to polls in federal election
World News // 1 hour ago
Canadians head to polls in federal election
April 28 (UPI) -- Canadians will vote for their next prime minister Monday, in a decision about which leader will guide the country through its current relationship with the United States.
Houthis say at least 68 African migrants killed in U.S. airstrike on detention center
World News // 1 hour ago
Houthis say at least 68 African migrants killed in U.S. airstrike on detention center
April 28 (UPI) -- At least 68 African migrants were killed and 47 injured in a U.S. airstrike on a Houthi-run detention center in northwestern Yemen, the rebel group claimed.
Man accused of driving through Vancouver crowd charged with murder
World News // 5 hours ago
Man accused of driving through Vancouver crowd charged with murder
April 28 (UPI) -- The 30-year-old man accused of driving a vehicle through a crowd of people at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, killing 11, has been charged with murder.
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
World News // 22 hours ago
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
April 27 (UPI) -- A driver plowed through a crowd at a street festival in the Canadian city of Vancouver late Saturday night, killing at least 11 people, police said.
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
World News // 16 hours ago
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
April 27 (UPI) -- The Vatican released photos of the tomb of Pope Francis as it was opened for public viewing Sunday. He was buried in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome on Saturday.
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
World News // 16 hours ago
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
April 27 (UPI) -- A man alleged to have been recruited by a Ukrainian intelligence agency has been arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, in connection with the car bombing death of a Russian general last week.
Israel strikes Beirut, Lebanon, despite cease-fire, kills dozens in Gaza
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel strikes Beirut, Lebanon, despite cease-fire, kills dozens in Gaza
April 27 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, Lebanon, have killed at least 38 Palestinians since Sunday morning.
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
World News // 19 hours ago
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
April 27 (UPI) -- A hotel in the Japanese city of Kyoto asked an Israeli traveler who had served in the Israeli Defense Forces to voluntarily sign a declaration asserting that he had not committed any war crimes.
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
World News // 1 day ago
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
April 26 (UPI) -- At least 14 people died and at least 750 were injured in an explosion at southwestern Iran's port of Badar Abbas, according to the nation's interior ministry.

Trending Stories

Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
Israeli tourist asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded
Myrtle Beach shooting: Police fatally shoot suspect after 11 wounded
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
Vatican releases photos of Pope Francis' tomb as it opens for viewing
1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university
1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at small N.C. university
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general

Follow Us