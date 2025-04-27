World News
April 27, 2025 / 3:50 PM

Israel strikes Beirut, Lebanon, despite cease-fire, kills dozens in Gaza

By Mark Moran & Adam Schrader
Share with X
A damaged building after an Israeli airstrike on Dahieh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, April 1. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that at least three people were killed and seven others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE
A damaged building after an Israeli airstrike on Dahieh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, April 1. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that at least three people were killed and seven others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

April 27 (UPI) -- Despite a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel, the IDF targeted Beirut, Lebanon, with airstrikes Sunday while also killing at least dozens of Palestinians with strikes in Gaza as the war continues.

The Israeli Defense Forces announced on social media that it struck an alleged "terrorist" missile storage site in Dahieh, a suburb of Beirut. The area is a stronghold for Hezbollah, a major political party in Lebanon with a militant wing.

"Hezbollah's storage of missiles in this infrastructure site constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, exploits the Lebanese civilian population as human shields and poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians," the IDF said.

The IDF claimed that, before the strike, it had taken steps "to mitigate the risk of harming uninvolved civilians," which included issuing advance warnings of the impending strike.

Related

The Lebanese Civil Defense released a statement on Facebook on Sunday that it had extinguished fires from the Israeli strike, but there were no injuries.

Still, Israeli forces had killed some 172 people in Lebanon since the cease-fire with Hezbollah was reached late last year, the Civil Defense said.

Later Sunday, several Lebanese media outlets reported that Israeli drone strikes were also carried out near the border between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday that 51 people had been killed and 115 people had been injured by Israeli strikes in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to at least 52,243.

The population of two million is also facing famine, while World Food Program stocks run low on basic necessities. Officials said it could run out of food in the coming days.

Israeli settlers assaulted guards and workers at a solid waste disposal site in Beit Inan, injuring several people and seizing work equipment, according to the Palestinian news agency.

Latest Headlines

Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
World News // 1 minute ago
Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general
April 27 (UPI) -- A man alleged to have been recruited by a Ukrainian intelligence agency has been arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, in connection with the car bombing death of a Russian general last week.
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
World News // 5 hours ago
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
April 27 (UPI) -- A driver plowed through a crowd at a street festival in the Canadian city of Vancouver late Saturday night, killing at least nine people, police said.
Israeli tourist was asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli tourist was asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
April 27 (UPI) -- A hotel in the Japanese city of Kyoto asked an Israeli traveler who had served in the Israeli Defense Forces to voluntarily sign a declaration asserting that he had not committed any war crimes.
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
World News // 1 day ago
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
April 26 (UPI) -- At least 14 people died and at least 750 were injured in an explosion at southwestern Iran's port of Badar Abbas, according to the nation's interior ministry.
Third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks show progress, both sides say
World News // 23 hours ago
Third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks show progress, both sides say
April 26 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran on Saturday concluded their third round of "indirect" nuclear talks mediated by host Oman with both sides seeing progress in reaching a deal.
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
World News // 1 day ago
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
April 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday was laid to rest after a funeral mass with more than 250,000 mourners and more than 130 world leaders less than a week after he died of a stroke and heart failure at 88.
Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir
World News // 23 hours ago
Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir
April 26 (UPI) -- Gunfire exchanges between Pakistani and Indian military forces continued for a second day on Saturday across the Kashmir border between the two nations.
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
World News // 1 day ago
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, while attending Pope Francis funeral at the Vatican, participated in a "very productive" meeting, the White House said Saturday.
Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt
April 26 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced Saturday a proposal to end the war that includes full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
World News // 1 day ago
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
April 25 (UPI) -- Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to work toward a peace agreement by May 2 after escalating violence in eastern DRC.

Trending Stories

Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
CIA deputy director's son killed in action after enlisting in Russian military
CIA deputy director's son killed in action after enlisting in Russian military
Trump unlikely to attend White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday
Trump unlikely to attend White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday
Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir
Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir
Student access to visa database restored on Friday
Student access to visa database restored on Friday

Follow Us