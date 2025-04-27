Israel strikes Beirut, Lebanon, despite cease-fire, kills dozens in Gaza

A damaged building after an Israeli airstrike on Dahieh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, April 1. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that at least three people were killed and seven others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

April 27 (UPI) -- Despite a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel, the IDF targeted Beirut, Lebanon, with airstrikes Sunday while also killing at least dozens of Palestinians with strikes in Gaza as the war continues.

The Israeli Defense Forces announced on social media that it struck an alleged "terrorist" missile storage site in Dahieh, a suburb of Beirut. The area is a stronghold for Hezbollah, a major political party in Lebanon with a militant wing.

"Hezbollah's storage of missiles in this infrastructure site constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, exploits the Lebanese civilian population as human shields and poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians," the IDF said.

The IDF claimed that, before the strike, it had taken steps "to mitigate the risk of harming uninvolved civilians," which included issuing advance warnings of the impending strike.

The Lebanese Civil Defense released a statement on Facebook on Sunday that it had extinguished fires from the Israeli strike, but there were no injuries.

Still, Israeli forces had killed some 172 people in Lebanon since the cease-fire with Hezbollah was reached late last year, the Civil Defense said.

Later Sunday, several Lebanese media outlets reported that Israeli drone strikes were also carried out near the border between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday that 51 people had been killed and 115 people had been injured by Israeli strikes in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to at least 52,243.

The population of two million is also facing famine, while World Food Program stocks run low on basic necessities. Officials said it could run out of food in the coming days.

Israeli settlers assaulted guards and workers at a solid waste disposal site in Beit Inan, injuring several people and seizing work equipment, according to the Palestinian news agency.