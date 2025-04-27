Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general

Russian policemen and investigators work on the site of a car blast in the courtyard of residential buildings in Balashikha, Moscow region, Russia, 25 April 2025. Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik died in the blast. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

April 27 (UPI) -- A man alleged to have been recruited by a Ukrainian intelligence agency has been arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, in connection with the car bombing death of a Russian general last week.

Ignat Kuzin, a 41-year-old resident of Ukraine, was arrested by the FSB and accused of planting an explosive device that killed Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik on Friday, the Russian agency said in a news release.

The FSB is the successor agency of Soviet Union's KGB and operates as a blend between a spy agency and secret police. Its officers arrested Kuzin and delivered him to the Russia's Investigative Committee, its top investigative body for criminal prosecution.

Kuzin was accused buying a Volkswagen Golf in the city of Balashikha, near Moscow, and planting an improvised explosive device inside.

The blast killed Moskalik, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as he was leaving his apartment.

Russian officials said the IED was triggered remotely from Ukrainian territory.

Kuzin is being investigated for possible charges of terrorism and the illegal storage of explosive substances or explosive devices.