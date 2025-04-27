World News
April 27, 2025 / 3:58 PM

Moscow detains 'Ukrainian agent' for car bombing death of Russian general

By Adam Schrader
Russian policemen and investigators work on the site of a car blast in the courtyard of residential buildings in Balashikha, Moscow region, Russia, 25 April 2025. Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik died in the blast. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
April 27 (UPI) -- A man alleged to have been recruited by a Ukrainian intelligence agency has been arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, in connection with the car bombing death of a Russian general last week.

Ignat Kuzin, a 41-year-old resident of Ukraine, was arrested by the FSB and accused of planting an explosive device that killed Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik on Friday, the Russian agency said in a news release.

The FSB is the successor agency of Soviet Union's KGB and operates as a blend between a spy agency and secret police. Its officers arrested Kuzin and delivered him to the Russia's Investigative Committee, its top investigative body for criminal prosecution.

Kuzin was accused buying a Volkswagen Golf in the city of Balashikha, near Moscow, and planting an improvised explosive device inside.

The blast killed Moskalik, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as he was leaving his apartment.

Russian officials said the IED was triggered remotely from Ukrainian territory.

Kuzin is being investigated for possible charges of terrorism and the illegal storage of explosive substances or explosive devices.

Latest Headlines

Israel strikes Beirut despite ceasefire, kills dozens in Gaza
World News // 8 minutes ago
Israel strikes Beirut despite ceasefire, kills dozens in Gaza
April 27 (UPI) -- Israeli airstrikes on Beirut have killed at least 38 Palestinians since Sunday morning.
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
World News // 5 hours ago
Death toll rises after driver plows through crowd in Vancouver
April 27 (UPI) -- A driver plowed through a crowd at a street festival in the Canadian city of Vancouver late Saturday night, killing at least nine people, police said.
Israeli tourist was asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli tourist was asked to sign war crimes declaration while visiting Kyoto
April 27 (UPI) -- A hotel in the Japanese city of Kyoto asked an Israeli traveler who had served in the Israeli Defense Forces to voluntarily sign a declaration asserting that he had not committed any war crimes.
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
World News // 1 day ago
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
April 26 (UPI) -- At least 14 people died and at least 750 were injured in an explosion at southwestern Iran's port of Badar Abbas, according to the nation's interior ministry.
Third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks show progress, both sides say
World News // 23 hours ago
Third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks show progress, both sides say
April 26 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran on Saturday concluded their third round of "indirect" nuclear talks mediated by host Oman with both sides seeing progress in reaching a deal.
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
World News // 1 day ago
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
April 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday was laid to rest after a funeral mass with more than 250,000 mourners and more than 130 world leaders less than a week after he died of a stroke and heart failure at 88.
Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir
World News // 23 hours ago
Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir
April 26 (UPI) -- Gunfire exchanges between Pakistani and Indian military forces continued for a second day on Saturday across the Kashmir border between the two nations.
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
World News // 1 day ago
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, while attending Pope Francis funeral at the Vatican, participated in a "very productive" meeting, the White House said Saturday.
Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt
April 26 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced Saturday a proposal to end the war that includes full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
World News // 1 day ago
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
April 25 (UPI) -- Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to work toward a peace agreement by May 2 after escalating violence in eastern DRC.

