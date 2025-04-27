World News
April 27, 2025 / 10:36 AM / Updated at 10:55 AM

Driver plows through crowd in Vancouver, killing at least 9

By Adam Schrader
Breaking News. Photo by UPI
Breaking News. Photo by UPI

April 27 (UPI) -- A driver plowed through a crowd at a street festival in the Canadian city of Vancouver late Saturday night, killing at least nine people, police said.

"As of now, we can confirm nine people have died after a man drove through a crowd at last night's Lapu Lapu Festival," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement on social media. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident."

The driver, a 30-year-old man who has not been officially named, drove through the Lapu Lapu Festival around 8 p.m. on Saturday and was taken into custody.

"At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism," police said in an earlier statement Sunday.

The Lapu Lapu Festival is a Filipino block party that honors Lapu-Lapu, the chieftain who led native forces in the defeat of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan at the Battle of Mactan in 1521, marking the first act of Filipino resistance to colonization.

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver has set up a hotline for affected nationals and called the incident "horrific" while it was awaiting more information on what occurred.

Phillipine President Ferdinand "Bongbong Marcos expressed his sympathies to the families of the victims of the incident and the "thriving Filipino community in Canada," according to the Philippine Star newspaper.

"We are one with the families of the victims and the Filipino community in Vancouver during this difficult time," he said.

With terrorism ruled out, the cause of the incident remains unclear. It was not immediately known Sunday what charges the driver may face.

14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
World News // 21 hours ago
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
April 26 (UPI) -- At least 14 people died and at least 750 were injured in an explosion at southwestern Iran's port of Badar Abbas, according to the nation's interior ministry.
Third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks show progress, both sides say
World News // 18 hours ago
Third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks show progress, both sides say
April 26 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran on Saturday concluded their third round of "indirect" nuclear talks mediated by host Oman with both sides seeing progress in reaching a deal.
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
World News // 1 day ago
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
April 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday was laid to rest after a funeral mass with more than 250,000 mourners and more than 130 world leaders less than a week after he died of a stroke and heart failure at 88.
Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir
World News // 18 hours ago
Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir
April 26 (UPI) -- Gunfire exchanges between Pakistani and Indian military forces continued for a second day on Saturday across the Kashmir border between the two nations.
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
World News // 23 hours ago
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, while attending Pope Francis funeral at the Vatican, participated in a "very productive" meeting, the White House said Saturday.
Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt
World News // 20 hours ago
Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt
April 26 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced Saturday a proposal to end the war that includes full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
World News // 1 day ago
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
April 25 (UPI) -- Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to work toward a peace agreement by May 2 after escalating violence in eastern DRC.
Cuba releases intelligence officer accused of spying 27 years after sentence
World News // 1 day ago
Cuba releases intelligence officer accused of spying 27 years after sentence
April 25 (UPI) -- Ernesto Borges Perez, a former Cuban counterintelligence officer, is out of prison after serving 27 years in Havana.
Mourners cram Vatican during last chance to pay respects to Pope Francis
World News // 2 days ago
Mourners cram Vatican during last chance to pay respects to Pope Francis
April 25 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of mourners converged on the Vatican on Friday for a last chance to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis as a three-day-long period of lying in state entered its final few hours.
Man indicted, charged with conspiring to support violent armed Cameroon militias
World News // 1 day ago
Man indicted, charged with conspiring to support violent armed Cameroon militias
April 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Friday that a federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against a Maryland man on charges of conspiring to support armed separatist militias in Cameroon.

