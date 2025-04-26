World News
April 26, 2025 / 4:46 PM

Indian, Pakistani forces exchange gunfire in Kashmir

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol by boat on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Friday after 26 people were killed by gunmen who opened fire on a group of tourists in the popular destination of Pahalgam on Tuesday. Photo by Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol by boat on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Friday after 26 people were killed by gunmen who opened fire on a group of tourists in the popular destination of Pahalgam on Tuesday. Photo by Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE

April 26 (UPI) -- Gunfire exchanges between Pakistani and Indian military forces continued for a second day on Saturday across the Kashmir border between the two nations.

Indian military officials reported Pakistani forces fired across a cease-fire line at several locations with no provocation and without causing any casualties, The Guardian reported Saturday.

Indian forces returned fire but also did not inflict any casualties, Al Jazeera reported.

The gunfire exchanges occurred after several gunmen killed 26 tourists when they emerged from wooded areas and fired at the tourists in the Baisaran Valley tourist town of Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday.

Related

The Pakistani-based Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack and is a subset of the Laskhar-e-Taiba terror organization.

The attackers allegedly asked those killed if they were Muslim or Hindu and shot those who said they were Hindu, The Guardian reported. All of those killed were male.

Kashmir is a contested area in northwestern India along the border with Pakistan. Both nations claim sovereignty over the region, which has a mostly Muslim population.

Pahalgam is a popular tourist destination and is called the "Switzerland of India" due to its location near the Himalaya Mountains.

Indian officials closed the primary border crossing linking India and Pakistan on Wednesday and suspended a water-sharing agreement with Pakistan, the BBC reported.

Indian officials also expelled Pakistani diplomats and gave Pakistani visa holders 48 hours to leave the country.

India blames Pakistan for the attack and previously accused Pakistani officials of supporting armed groups, including the Resistance Front and its parent organization.

Pakistani officials deny the accusation and have said they are "fully prepared to cooperate with any neutral investigators" regarding the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan responded to its diplomats being expelled from India by expelling Indian diplomats, canceling visas held by Indians and closing its airspace to Indian aircraft.

Pakistani officials also suspended the 1972 Shimla accord that enables dialogue between the leaders of both nations.

Latest Headlines

14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
World News // 3 hours ago
14 dead, more than 750 injured in Iran port explosion
April 26 (UPI) -- At least 14 people died and at least 750 were injured in an explosion at southwestern Iran's port of Badar Abbas, according to the nation's interior ministry.
Third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks show progress, both sides say
World News // 11 minutes ago
Third round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks show progress, both sides say
April 26 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran on Saturday concluded their third round of "indirect" nuclear talks mediated by host Oman with both sides seeing progress in reaching a deal.
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
World News // 20 hours ago
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
April 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Sunday was laid to rest after a funeral mass with more than 250,000 mourners and more than 130 world leaders less than a week after he died of a stroke and heart failure at 88.
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
World News // 4 hours ago
Trump, Zelensky meet during funeral for Pope Francis
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, while attending Pope Francis funeral at the Vatican, participated in a "very productive" meeting, the White House said Saturday.
Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt
World News // 2 hours ago
Hamas proposes end to war with Israel in talks in Egypt
April 26 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militant group Hamas announced Saturday a proposal to end the war that includes full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
World News // 22 hours ago
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
April 25 (UPI) -- Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have agreed to work toward a peace agreement by May 2 after escalating violence in eastern DRC.
Cuba releases intelligence officer accused of spying 27 years after sentence
World News // 1 day ago
Cuba releases intelligence officer accused of spying 27 years after sentence
April 25 (UPI) -- Ernesto Borges Perez, a former Cuban counterintelligence officer, is out of prison after serving 27 years in Havana.
Mourners cram Vatican during last chance to pay respects to Pope Francis
World News // 1 day ago
Mourners cram Vatican during last chance to pay respects to Pope Francis
April 25 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of mourners converged on the Vatican on Friday for a last chance to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis as a three-day-long period of lying in state entered its final few hours.
Man indicted, charged with conspiring to support violent armed Cameroon militias
World News // 1 day ago
Man indicted, charged with conspiring to support violent armed Cameroon militias
April 25 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice said Friday that a federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday against a Maryland man on charges of conspiring to support armed separatist militias in Cameroon.
Air Force F-16 'super squadron' to maximize combat readiness in South Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Air Force F-16 'super squadron' to maximize combat readiness in South Korea
April 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force will increase combat capability in South Korea, temporarily creating a new "super squadron" of F-16 Fighting Falcon military jets at a military base in that country.

Trending Stories

Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
Hegseth dismisses Pentagon advisory committees
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
Rubio hosts signing of peace framework between Rwanda, DR Congo
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
World gives final farewell to beloved Pope Francis at funeral
Cuba releases intelligence officer accused of spying 27 years after sentence
Cuba releases intelligence officer accused of spying 27 years after sentence
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile
Let the good times roll: Amtrak to offer Mardi Gras route between New Orleans, Mobile

Follow Us