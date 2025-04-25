Trending
World News
April 25, 2025 / 10:17 AM

China reportedly exempts some U.S. semiconductors from tariffs

By Doug Cunningham
A Chinese financial media outlet reported Friday that China has exempted some United States semiconductors from tariffs to protect its own tech industry. U.S. media outlets cited anonymous sources confirming the exemptions. China has not officially commented.
April 25 (UPI) -- China reportedly quietly exempted some United States semiconductors from tariffs to protect its own tech industry.

According to the Washington Post, citing Chinese media outlet Caijing, the tariffs dropped from 125% to zero on eight classes of U.S.-manufactured chips.

The Caijing story was later deleted but two importers confirmed that the semiconductors were exempted from the tariffs.

CNN, citing three import agencies in Shenzhen, said the importers discovered the tariffs exemptions Thursday. The tariff exemptions have not been publicly announced.

According to an aviation executive cited by CNN, China has also granted tariff exemptions on aircraft engines, landing gear and other parts.

China depends on imports of semiconductors from several nations, including the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and the Netherlands.

Customs data shows that in 2024 China imported $11.7 billion worth of semiconductors from the United States alone.

As the trade war tariffs stand-off with the United States continues, China warned that countries who work with the United States to compromise Chinese interests would be punished.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Monday it expects other nations to defend economic and trade rules in dealings with the United States.

China said the United States is abusing tariffs on all its trading partners.

China's quiet tariff exemptions on some U.S.-made semiconductors appears to be protective measures for China's own tech industry.

