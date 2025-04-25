Trending
World News
April 25, 2025 / 9:05 AM / Updated at 9:32 AM

Mourners cram Vatican to pay respects to Pope Francis as in final day of lying in state

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Thousands of people gathered at the Vatican ahead of Pope Francis' funeral as his body lay in state for the final day Friday. Photo by Darek Delmanowicz/EPA-EFE/
Thousands of people gathered at the Vatican ahead of Pope Francis' funeral as his body lay in state for the final day Friday. Photo by Darek Delmanowicz/EPA-EFE/

April 25 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of mourners converged on the Vatican on Friday for a last chance to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis as a three-day-long period of lying in state entered its final few hours.

Access to the line to view the body in St. Peter's Basilica will close at about 6 p.m. local time to allow time for people to reach the main altar where Francis is lying in his open coffin by 7 p.m. when the doors to the 16th century basilica will be shut for final preparations for his funeral on Saturday morning, the Vatican said.

The BBC reported that the crowds were noticeably larger than on Thursday, when the Holy See estimated 90,000 people had filed past the coffin since it went on public display on Wednesday.

A major security presence was building in St. Peter's Square ahead of the funeral, which is expected to be attended by 50 heads of state, about 130 international delegations, 10 reigning monarchs and 200,000 members of the public, with mounted police, snipers, sniffer dogs, and heavily armed troops, some equipped with outsized electronic "jammer" guns to disable unauthorized drones attempting to overfly the Vatican.

Preparations in the square in front of St. Peter's Basilica were at an advanced stage and foreign leaders and international delegations had already begun arriving in Rome for Saturday's funeral mass.

Those attending include U.S. President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Israel, which only extended its condolences late Thursday, four days after Francis's death on Easter Monday, is not sending a senior official and will be represented by its ambassador. Francis had previously repeatedly criticized Israel's war on Gaza and called for a Palestinian state.

With nine days of official mourning to begin immediately upon the conclusion of the funeral mass, the College of Cardinals, made up of 252 representatives from countries around the world, is not now expected to form a papal conclave -- the secret process to elect a new pope -- until May 5.

To elect a pope, 135 cardinals -- all under 80 years of age -- are sequestered in the Vatican until 90 of them agree on a candidate. Voting takes place in the Sistine Chapel with smoke signals used to relay the outcome -- black smoke from the chapel's smokestack means no decision; white indicates a new pope has been chosen.

Early favorites to replace Francis include Cardinal-Bishop Luis Antonio Tagle, a 67-year-old reformer from the Philippines, and Italian Pietro Parolin, 70, who currently serves as the Vatican's secretary of state.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Amazon Japan fined $244,000 for failing to remove Chinese counterfeit products
World News // 1 hour ago
Amazon Japan fined $244,000 for failing to remove Chinese counterfeit products
April 25 (UPI) -- Amazon Friday was ordered by Tokyo District Court to pay $244,167.02 to a Japanese medical device distributor for failing to remove Chinese counterfeit products from the platform.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Moscow on track to sign a Ukraine peace deal
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Moscow on track to sign a Ukraine peace deal
April 25 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov gave the strongest indication so far that the war in Ukraine could be coming to a peaceful conclusion, saying the Kremlin was "ready to reach a deal."
After initially denying responsibility, IDF says its tank fire killed U.N. worker
World News // 6 hours ago
After initially denying responsibility, IDF says its tank fire killed U.N. worker
April 25 (UPI) -- After initially denying responsibility for last month's death of a United Nations staff worker in central Gaza, Israel's military has acknowledged that it killed Marin Valev Marinov when it attacked a U.N. guesthouse.
Paraguay hits Iran's IRGC with terrorist designation; expands designations for Hamas, Hezbollah
World News // 8 hours ago
Paraguay hits Iran's IRGC with terrorist designation; expands designations for Hamas, Hezbollah
April 25 (UPI) -- Paraguay has designated Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and expanded its previous designations of Hamas and Hezbollah to include both their military and political arms.
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro in ICU after health worsens
World News // 14 hours ago
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro in ICU after health worsens
April 24 (UPI) -- Doctors placed former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the DF Star Hospital's intensive care unit after his health worsened after he underwent surgery earlier this month.
Israeli leaders open Holocaust Days of Remembrance events at Yad Vashem
World News // 18 hours ago
Israeli leaders open Holocaust Days of Remembrance events at Yad Vashem
April 24 (UPI) -- Israel began its Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day events Wednesday night as similar events continue through Friday in the United States.
Analysis: South Korea struggles with Trump tariffs, expects economic slowdown
World News // 21 hours ago
Analysis: South Korea struggles with Trump tariffs, expects economic slowdown
April 24 (UPI) -- South Korea is bracing for the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs, as reflected in its economic downturn and lowered growth forecast.
DR Congo, M23 rebels reach cease-fire agreement
World News // 22 hours ago
DR Congo, M23 rebels reach cease-fire agreement
April 24 (UPI) -- The Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a ceasefire has been achieved between its government and the Rwandan-backed AFC/M23 rebels.
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in French school stabbing
World News // 23 hours ago
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in French school stabbing
April 24 (UPI) -- One student is dead and at least three people seriously hurt in a Thursday French school stabbing. The 15-year-old attacker was arrested at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides school in Nantes.
ECHR rules France failed to protect victims who were sexually assaulted as minors
World News // 1 day ago
ECHR rules France failed to protect victims who were sexually assaulted as minors
April 24 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights announced Thursday it has determined that French law and practice failed to protect three minors from sexual assault.

Trending Stories

Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
Israeli leaders open Holocaust Days of Remembrance events at Yad Vashem
Israeli leaders open Holocaust Days of Remembrance events at Yad Vashem
Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23
Molly McGovern, daughter of Rep. James McGovern, dies unexpectedly at 23
Weinstein accused of oral rape during second day of New York retrial
Weinstein accused of oral rape during second day of New York retrial
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
Alabama executes man convicted in 2010 rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin

Follow Us