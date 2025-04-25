Russian general killed in car bombing as attacks on Ukraine continue

Deputy Head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, was killed in a car bomb explosion Friday. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- A top Russian general died Friday in a car bombing, on the same day President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and a day after Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The car blast occurred in the city of Balashikha, which killed Deputy Head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik. Russia's Investigative Committee also confirmed the explosion was caused by an IED loaded with shrapnel.

No one immediately took credit for the incident.

Envoy Witkoff, who was in Moscow with Putin at reportedly around the same time to discuss a cease-fire agreement regarding Russia's war on Ukraine, has not publicly commented on the incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday on social media that it just completed rescue operations in Kyiv after Russian attacked the city Thursday. He said 12 people were killed and almost 90 were injured, with over 30 still hospitalized, "including those with severe injuries and amputations."

Zelensky alleged the missile used in the attack was North Korean in origin, and "contained at least 116 components sourced from other countries, and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies."

He went on to thank those around the world who have provided help and support, insisted Russia "must immediately and unconditionally agree to a full ceasefire," but added that while Ukraine "agreed to President Trump's proposal for a ceasefire in the skies, at sea, and on the front lines 45 days ago," and that Ukraine made a proposal to get Russia to stop attacks on civilian targets, "Russia rejects all of this."

"Pressure on Russia is necessary," Zelensky said.

On the same day as the attack, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was interviewed by CBS News, and said Moscow was "ready to reach a deal" on ending the war in Ukraine but that there were still some specific points that needed to be "fine-tuned."