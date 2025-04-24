Trending
World News
April 24, 2025 / 7:54 PM

Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro in ICU after health worsens

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addresses the U.N. General Assembly's 77th session on September 20, 2022. On Thursday he was placed in an intensive care unit following complications from a 2018 assassination attempt. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addresses the U.N. General Assembly's 77th session on September 20, 2022. On Thursday he was placed in an intensive care unit following complications from a 2018 assassination attempt. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Doctors placed former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the DF Star Hospital's intensive care unit after his health worsened after he underwent surgery earlier this month.

"He has shown clinical worsening, increased blood pressure and worsening of liver laboratory tests," his medical team said Thursday in a translated post on X.

His medical team scheduled Bolsonaro for imaging tests on Thursday while continuing to monitor his health.

"He continues to fast and receive exclusive parenteral nutrition," his medical team said. "He continues with motor physiotherapy and measures to prevent venous thrombosis."

Related

His medical team is not allowing visitors and cannot estimate when he might be discharged from the ICU at the hospital located in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro's condition is caused by intestinal complications from stab wounds that he suffered when he was attacked by a would-be assassin during a 2018 campaign event.

The former army captain served as Brazil's president from 2019 to 2023 after winning the election on a platform dedicated to opposing corruption and improving Brazil's economy.

He was hospitalized on April 11 after experiencing abdominal pain during an event in northeastern Brazil.

His son, Carlos Bolsonaro, on April 13 said the former Brazilian president underwent his seventh surgery following the 2018 assassination attempt.

Bolsonaro lost his bid for re-election in 2022, and Brazil's Supreme Court in March ruled he should stand trial on charges accusing him of plotting to overturn the 2022 election results.

Current Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the election, and Bolsonaro has denied breaking any laws after failing to overturn the election results.

He is accused of attempting a coup on Jan. 8, 2023, and is to be tried by Brazil's Supreme Federal Court.

Bolsonaro said he wasn't in Brazil on that date and it would be impossible for him to destroy public property or attempt a coup when he was out of the country.

He said he was unaware of any planning for the Jan. 8 event that he called a "coup without leadership, without troops, without weapons" and "without a president to overthrow at the time."

Latest Headlines

Israeli leaders open Holocaust Days of Remembrance events at Yad Vashem
World News // 4 hours ago
Israeli leaders open Holocaust Days of Remembrance events at Yad Vashem
April 24 (UPI) -- Israel began its Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day events Wednesday night as similar events continue through Friday in the United States.
Analysis: South Korea struggles with Trump tariffs, expects economic slowdown
World News // 7 hours ago
Analysis: South Korea struggles with Trump tariffs, expects economic slowdown
April 24 (UPI) -- South Korea is bracing for the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs, as reflected in its economic downturn and lowered growth forecast.
DR Congo, M23 rebels reach cease-fire agreement
World News // 8 hours ago
DR Congo, M23 rebels reach cease-fire agreement
April 24 (UPI) -- The Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a ceasefire has been achieved between its government and the Rwandan-backed AFC/M23 rebels.
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in French school stabbing
World News // 9 hours ago
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in French school stabbing
April 24 (UPI) -- One student is dead and at least three people seriously hurt in a Thursday French school stabbing. The 15-year-old attacker was arrested at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides school in Nantes.
ECHR rules France failed to protect victims who were sexually assaulted as minors
World News // 10 hours ago
ECHR rules France failed to protect victims who were sexually assaulted as minors
April 24 (UPI) -- The European Court of Human Rights announced Thursday it has determined that French law and practice failed to protect three minors from sexual assault.
St. Peter's Basilica opens all night as Pope Francis lies in state for second day
World News // 11 hours ago
St. Peter's Basilica opens all night as Pope Francis lies in state for second day
April 24 (UPI) -- Vatican authorities kept St. Peter's Basilica open all night as an estimated 50,000 people lined around St. Peter's Square and out of the Vatican into Rome to view the body of Pope Francis lying in state.
Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in charged with corruption
World News // 12 hours ago
Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in charged with corruption
April 24 (UPI) -- Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been indicted on corruption charges in connection to his purported role in his former son-in-law's employment at an airline company.
At least 8 killed, 70 injured as Russia fires more than 200 missiles at Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
At least 8 killed, 70 injured as Russia fires more than 200 missiles at Ukraine
April 24 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed the largest airborne assault in almost a year against Ukraine overnight, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 70 in the capital, Kyiv, which was hit by dozens of missiles and drones, auth
How the next pope is chosen: inside the secretive papal conclave
World News // 13 hours ago
How the next pope is chosen: inside the secretive papal conclave
April 23 (UPI) -- As Vatican officials prepare to lay Pope Francis to rest Saturday at St. Peter's Basilica, members of the College of Cardinals are likely looking ahead to the possibly lengthy process to choose his successor.
South Korea's economy shrinks in first quarter amid tariff uncertainty, political turmoil
World News // 14 hours ago
South Korea's economy shrinks in first quarter amid tariff uncertainty, political turmoil
SEOUL, April 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter of the year, the country's central bank said Thursday, amid political turmoil at home and global uncertainty around Trump's tariff scheme.

Trending Stories

Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
Judge rules U.S. owes North Dakota $28M over oil pipeline protests
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
Trump invites top 220 meme coin holders to dinner; price surges
Alabama to execute James Osgood convicted in rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
Alabama to execute James Osgood convicted in rape, murder of girlfriend's cousin
Mass murderer Robert Crimo sentenced to life in prison for 2022 shooting that killed 7
Mass murderer Robert Crimo sentenced to life in prison for 2022 shooting that killed 7
Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000
Initial weekly U.S. unemployment claims rise to 222,000

Follow Us