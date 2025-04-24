Trending
World News
April 24, 2025 / 7:35 AM

At least 8 killed, 70 injured as Russia fires more than 200 missiles at Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a deadly Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday. Photo by Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a deadly Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday. Photo by Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- Russia unleashed the largest airborne assault in almost a year against Ukraine overnight, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 70 in the capital, Kyiv, which was hit by dozens of missiles and drones, authorities said.

Most of the casualties in Kyiv were believed to be in two residential buildings destroyed by a missile in the Sviatoshynskyi district, with two children still unaccounted for, but 12 other districts were also targeted, sparking at least 40 blazes across the capital, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a social media post.

Klymenko said missile fragments had been found at the scene of the strike in Sviatoshynskyi where other civilian infrastructure also sustained severe damage, including a kindergarten and a school.

"Experts have removed the remains of this missile, handed them over to the relevant services, which will conduct an appropriate examination and give the final result of what kind of missile it was, what was the warhead of this missile," he said.

"And I want to repeat once again that this is a densely populated area. Unfortunately, there are still, with a high degree of probability, the bodies of the dead under the rubble," Klymenko said.

Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia provinces were also targeted with the Ukrainian Air Force saying that Russian forces had launched 70 ballistic, cruise and air-to-surface missiles and 145 drones in total.

The Air Force claimed it had downed more than 110 of the missiles and drones, with its aircraft, particularly U.S.-made F-16 and French-made Mirage fighter jets, mounting a major defense of Ukrainian airspace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cut short a visit to South Africa, saying in a post on X that he would return to Kyiv immediately after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, leaving Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha behind to stand in for him for the remainder of the visit.

"It is extremely important that everyone around the world sees and understands what is really happening. I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to immediately contact our partners regarding our requests to strengthen air defenses.

"I will brief President Ramaphosa of South Africa, who currently holds the G20 Presidency, on the situation and our need to intensify global diplomatic efforts. The strikes must be stopped immediately and unconditionally. We also count on support in humanitarian matters -- in the return of our prisoners and Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," said Zelensky.

The deadly wave of attacks came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump accused Zelensky of being the biggest hurdle to his efforts to secure peace in the conflict, in response to Zelensky rejecting a proposal for Kyiv to recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea.

Sybiha took to X to condemn what he called Russia's "brutal" strikes and point out that, together with the land-for-peace demands in its so-called "terms sheet," released Wednesday, showed that Russia, not Ukraine, was the obstacle to peace.

"Moscow, not Kyiv, is where pressure should be applied. Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war. Weakness and concessions will not stop his terror and aggression. Only strength and pressure will."

The Trump administration has been intensifying its efforts to get a deal over the line as a self-imposed 100-day deadline set by Trump approaches in the middle of next week, with his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, being dispatched to Moscow for a fourth round of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

At least nine people were killed and 30 injured on Wednesday when a Russian attack drone struck a bus in the city of Marhanets in the southern Dnipro region.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in charged with corruption
World News // 35 minutes ago
Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in charged with corruption
April 24 (UPI) -- Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been indicted on corruption charges in connection to his purported role in his former son-in-law's employment at an airline company.
How the next pope is chosen: inside the secretive papal conclave
World News // 1 hour ago
How the next pope is chosen: inside the secretive papal conclave
April 23 (UPI) -- As Vatican officials prepare to lay Pope Francis to rest Saturday at St. Peter's Basilica, members of the College of Cardinals are likely looking ahead to the possibly lengthy process to choose his successor.
South Korea's economy shrinks in first quarter amid tariff uncertainty, political turmoil
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea's economy shrinks in first quarter amid tariff uncertainty, political turmoil
SEOUL, April 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter of the year, the country's central bank said Thursday, amid political turmoil at home and global uncertainty around Trump's tariff scheme.
NHL legend Dominik Hasek says he received death threats from ex-Russian president
World News // 8 hours ago
NHL legend Dominik Hasek says he received death threats from ex-Russian president
April 23 (UPI) -- Dominik Hasek, NHL Hall of Famer and one of the greatest goalies to ever tend the crease, said he has received death threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.
Trump accuses Zelensky of being 'harmful' to peace talks over stance on Crimea
World News // 14 hours ago
Trump accuses Zelensky of being 'harmful' to peace talks over stance on Crimea
April 23 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump accused Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky of jeopardizing peace talks to end the war because the European nation would never recognize Russia's occupation of the Crimean Peninsula.
U.S., African business partners scramble as end of trading law approaches
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S., African business partners scramble as end of trading law approaches
A story about the annual African Growth and Opportunity Act conference. The act has given eligible Sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to US markets for almost 2,000 products since 2000, in an effort to promot
Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns
World News // 13 hours ago
Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns
In its latest Fiscal Monitor briefing, the International Monetary Fund warned that escalating global uncertainty from rising tariffs to volatile financial markets is putting emerging markets and developing economies unde
WTO warns Trump's tariffs risk reshaping global trade into 2 rival blocs
World News // 18 hours ago
WTO warns Trump's tariffs risk reshaping global trade into 2 rival blocs
The Sino-American trade war could have drastic implications on the global economy and even split the world into two geopolitical trading blocs, according to the director general of the World Trade Organization.
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history
World News // 20 hours ago
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history
April 23 (UPI) -- More than 80% of the world's coral reefs fell victim to harmful bleaching and is now in "uncharted territory" with the worst global bleaching event in recorded history.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Istanbul, more than 150 injured in panic
World News // 21 hours ago
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Istanbul, more than 150 injured in panic
April 23 (UPI) -- Residents and authorities in Istanbul are in recovery mode after a series of earthquakes shook the city Wednesday.

Trending Stories

U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns
Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history
Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts
Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts

Follow Us