Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in charged with corruption

April 24 (UPI) -- Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been indicted on corruption charges in connection to his purported role in his former son-in-law's employment at an airline company.

The Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office announced Thursday that Moon allegedly helped his daughter Da-hye's ex-husband, surnamed Seo, get hired as the executive director of Thai Eastar Jet in 2018.

Seo reportedly had little experience in the airline industry at the time. The airline was established by former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, who ostensibly paid Seo approximately $151,000 in salary and other compensation. The money received by Seo and Da-hye constitutes an alleged bribe to Moon, who served as president from 2017 to 2022.

Lee has also been charged with alleged bribery and breach of trust.

Moon was the Democratic Party candidate in 2017, and a party spokesperson called the indictment a political move intended to undermine both Moon and the party. Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung also issued a statement that called the accusation "a politically motivated act of persecution by the prosecution against the previous administration."