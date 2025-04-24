Trending
World News
April 24, 2025 / 5:39 AM

South Korea's economy shrinks in first quarter amid tariff uncertainty, political turmoil

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
South Korea's central bank said that the country's gross domestic product declined by 0.2% in the first quarter of the year, driven by political turmoil at home and global uncertainty around tariffs proposed by the Trump administration. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE
South Korea's central bank said that the country's gross domestic product declined by 0.2% in the first quarter of the year, driven by political turmoil at home and global uncertainty around tariffs proposed by the Trump administration. File Photo by Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, April 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter of the year, the country's central bank said Thursday, amid political turmoil at home and global uncertainty around the tariff scheme proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Asian export powerhouse saw its first-quarter gross domestic product decline by 0.2% from the previous quarter, according to preliminary data released by the Bank of Korea. GDP fell 0.1% compared to the same period last year.

In a forecast issued in February, the BOK had projected the economy to grow by 0.2% in the first quarter.

The decline comes amid months of political chaos triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's shocking declaration of martial law in December. He was impeached and ultimately removed from office by the Constitutional Court earlier this month in a drawn-out process that sharpened political divides in the country and weakened consumer confidence.

Related

The country continues to face a leadership vacuum until a snap election is held on June 3, with liberal opposition figure Lee Jae-myung seen as the heavy favorite.

At the same time, the 25% "reciprocal" tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump have added to the unpredictable environment and shaken the export-dependent country. Trump announced the tariffs on April 2 but quickly put their implementation on hold for 90 days. Tariffs on steel and automobiles, two key South Korean industries, are already in place.

"The prolonged domestic political uncertainty and the increased uncertainty in the trade environment due to the announcement of the U.S. tariff policy delayed the recovery of consumption and investment sentiment," BOK official Lee Dong-won told local media on Thursday.

Lee added that deferred demand for high-performance semiconductors, the suspension of some construction projects and the large-scale wildfires that raged in the southeastern part of the country in March also exerted downward pressure on growth.

Exports shrank by 1.1% quarter-on-quarter due mainly to a decline in shipments of chemicals, machinery and equipment, the BOK said. Construction investment fell by 3.2% and facility investment dropped by 2.1%, fueled by a slowdown in machinery such as semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund sharply cut its forecast for South Korea's 2025 economic growth as part of an overall global decline reflecting "effective tariff rates at levels not seen in a century and a highly unpredictable environment."

The April edition of the IMF's quarterly World Economic Outlook projected 1% growth for Asia's largest economy, down from a 2% forecast in its previous edition.

Latest Headlines

NHL legend Dominik Hasek says he received death threats from ex-Russian president
World News // 7 hours ago
NHL legend Dominik Hasek says he received death threats from ex-Russian president
April 23 (UPI) -- Dominik Hasek, NHL Hall of Famer and one of the greatest goalies to ever tend the crease, said he has received death threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.
Trump accuses Zelensky of being 'harmful' to peace talks over stance on Crimea
World News // 13 hours ago
Trump accuses Zelensky of being 'harmful' to peace talks over stance on Crimea
April 23 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump accused Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky of jeopardizing peace talks to end the war because the European nation would never recognize Russia's occupation of the Crimean Peninsula.
U.S., African business partners scramble as end of trading law approaches
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., African business partners scramble as end of trading law approaches
A story about the annual African Growth and Opportunity Act conference. The act has given eligible Sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to US markets for almost 2,000 products since 2000, in an effort to promot
Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns
World News // 12 hours ago
Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns
In its latest Fiscal Monitor briefing, the International Monetary Fund warned that escalating global uncertainty from rising tariffs to volatile financial markets is putting emerging markets and developing economies unde
WTO warns Trump's tariffs risk reshaping global trade into 2 rival blocs
World News // 16 hours ago
WTO warns Trump's tariffs risk reshaping global trade into 2 rival blocs
The Sino-American trade war could have drastic implications on the global economy and even split the world into two geopolitical trading blocs, according to the director general of the World Trade Organization.
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history
World News // 18 hours ago
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history
April 23 (UPI) -- More than 80% of the world's coral reefs fell victim to harmful bleaching and is now in "uncharted territory" with the worst global bleaching event in recorded history.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Istanbul, more than 150 injured in panic
World News // 19 hours ago
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Istanbul, more than 150 injured in panic
April 23 (UPI) -- Residents and authorities in Istanbul are in recovery mode after a series of earthquakes shook the city Wednesday.
EU fines Apple, Meta $799 million for Digital Markets Act violations
World News // 21 hours ago
EU fines Apple, Meta $799 million for Digital Markets Act violations
April 23 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Wednesday fined Apple and Meta $570.85 million and $228.34 million respectively for breach of the EU Digital Markets Act.
Tens of thousands pay respects as body of Pope Francis lies in state
World News // 21 hours ago
Tens of thousands pay respects as body of Pope Francis lies in state
April 23 (UPI) -- Mourners began filing past the open coffin of the late Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday as a three-day period of lying in state got underway in the Vatican.
Russian drone strike on bus in Ukraine's Dnipro region kills 9, injures 30
World News // 23 hours ago
Russian drone strike on bus in Ukraine's Dnipro region kills 9, injures 30
April 23 (UPI) -- A Russian attack on a bus in the Ukrainian city of Marhanets in southern Dnipropetrovsk province killed at least 9 people and injured dozens, authorities said.

Trending Stories

Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
U.S. Army soldier gets 7 years in jail for selling American military secrets to China
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
EPA fires or reassigns hundreds of DEI, environmental-justice employees
Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts
Senate Democrats ask SSA watchdog to investigate impact of DOGE cuts
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history

Follow Us