At least 1 dead, 3 injured in French school stabbing

April 24 (UPI) -- One student was killed and at least three people were seriously hurt in a stabbing at a school in France on Thursday.

The 15-year-old suspected attacker was arrested at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides school in Nantes after the student held by a teacher.

According to witnesses speaking to local media, students were running through the school and some were confined to classrooms after an alarm sounded during the attack.

Euronews, citing police sources, said the attacker was a student, but the motive for the stabbings wasn't immediately known.

The attacker allegedly stabbed a female student following an argument on the high school's second floor before stabbing three other people on the school's first floor.

"A knife attack took place this afternoon at a private school in Nantes. I'm going to the scene... to express my solidarity with the victims and my support for the educational community," French Education Minister Elizabeth Borne said on X.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau also planned to visit the school Thursday.

The school is part of a complex that includes a primary and middle school as well as the high school where the attack happened.

In February one person was killed and multiple police officers injured in a knife attack in the eastern French city of Mulhouse.

The mayor called it a "terrorist attack" as passers-by were assaulted by a man with a knife.