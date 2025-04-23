Trending
World News
April 23, 2025 / 6:30 PM

Uncertainty expands debt in developing countries, IMF warns

By Huiyan Li
Share with X
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (pictured earlier this month at the White House) criticized the IMF and World Banks' role in helping low-income economies. "For low-income countries in particular, both the IMF and World Bank should promote policy discipline for countries to strengthen their institutions, tackle corruption, and ultimately lay the foundation for sound investment so that they see a future that no longer relies on donor assistance," he said. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (pictured earlier this month at the White House) criticized the IMF and World Banks' role in helping low-income economies. "For low-income countries in particular, both the IMF and World Bank should promote policy discipline for countries to strengthen their institutions, tackle corruption, and ultimately lay the foundation for sound investment so that they see a future that no longer relies on donor assistance," he said. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON -- Escalating global uncertainty from rising tariffs and volatile financial markets has increased fiscal pressure on emerging markets and developing economies, which are already burdened by high debt levels, the International Monetary Fund warned Wednesday.

A recent series of tariff announcements by the United States, along with retaliatory actions from other countries, has "increased financial market volatility, weakened growth prospects, and increased risks", according to the latest Fiscal Monitor report released at the IMF's Wednesday press briefing in Washington.

This warning came as many emerging markets and developing economies grappled with elevated debt levels, largely a legacy of pandemic-era spending, and the tighter global financial conditions that followed.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the same day criticized the IMF and World Banks' role in helping these economies.

Related

"For low-income countries in particular, both the IMF and World Bank should promote policy discipline for countries to strengthen their institutions, tackle corruption, and ultimately lay the foundation for sound investment so that they see a future that no longer relies on donor assistance," said Secretary Bessent.

In the Fiscal Monitor report, IMF economists estimated that global public debt would rise sharply this year, surpassing 95% of gross domestic product. They predicted the upward trend would persist, and debt levels could approach 100% of global GDP by the end of the decade, surpassing pandemic-era peaks.

This report only accounted for tariff announcements through April 4, so debt levels could rise even higher due to continued policy changes, the report stated.

"Debt levels are high in many emerging markets and developing economies, so interest expenses are commensurately very high," said Era Dabla-Norris, deputy director in the IMF's fiscal affairs department, in Wednesday's press briefing.

Meanwhile, the IMF warned that escalated uncertainty in the global economy, particularly trade tensions, could suppress consumption and production, slowing economic growth and reducing tax revenues.

In response, governments might need to allocate more funds for subsidies or emergency support measures to stabilize the economy, which could further increase fiscal deficits.

According to IMF projections, escalating geoeconomic uncertainty, including trade tensions and tariff shocks, could lead to a public debt increase by about 4.5% of GDP in emerging markets in the medium term.

In more extreme scenarios, the increase could reach 6% of GDP, Norris said.

Volatile financial conditions have added another layer of pressure to the most vulnerable nations.

"Financial conditions in the US, for instance, or other systemically important economies, can spill over into emerging markets and developing economies, and they can do so by raising sovereign borrowing costs," said Norris.

IMF research showed a 100 basis-point increase, or a 1% rise, in the U.S. Treasury yields could result in a similar rise in borrowing costs for emerging economies.

Vitor Gaspar, director of the fiscal affairs department at the IMF, highlighted a sense of urgency for governments to "keep their own fiscal house in order" amid elevated uncertainties. Countries should adjust fiscal policies domestically, according to their realities, to strengthen their resilience against external shocks.

Davide Furceri, division chief in the fiscal affairs department of the IMF, pointed out that the financial conditions of many emerging market development countries are characterized by default, with around 10% of their revenue being used for interest payments.

Furceri expected that foreign aid and investment flows would decline due to the default financial conditions, and suggested that the focus should be on increasing domestic revenue.

IMF experts pointed out that many emerging markets have significant potential for tax gains. An IMF research report in 2023 found that emerging market and low-income economies have significant untapped tax potential, estimated at 8% to 9% of their GDP.

Measures to increase tax gains included broadening the tax base, removing exemptions, and improving tax administration to enhance collection efficiency, said Furceri.

On the spending side, energy subsidies present a key area for reform, according to IMF Deputy Director Era Dabla-Norris.

"Many of these subsidies are highly regressive, so they don't necessarily benefit the poorest segment or the most vulnerable segments of society," said Norris.

Norris noted that energy subsidies, which account for about 1.5% of GDP on average in emerging and developing economies, could be reformed to free up fiscal resources, which could then be redirected toward social programs or critical infrastructure investments that are more visible to the public to help build greater trust in government reforms.

Furceri also pointed to the importance of pension reform, such as raising the retirement age, to generate fiscal savings and sustain employment.

"For pension, what we found is that strategic communication and stakeholder engagement are necessary," said Furceri.

For example, Furceri said some countries that successfully implemented reforms often presented increases in the retirement age as a way to preserve benefit levels.

"The important issue is to make sure that various stakeholders have a sense of the potential benefits and cost," Furceri said.

Latest Headlines

Trump accuses Zelensky of being 'harmful' to peace talks over stance on Crimea
World News // 53 minutes ago
Trump accuses Zelensky of being 'harmful' to peace talks over stance on Crimea
April 23 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump accused Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky of jeopardizing peace talks to end the war because the European nation would never recognize Russia's occupation of the Crimean Peninsula.
WTO warns Trump's tariffs risk reshaping global trade into 2 rival blocs
World News // 4 hours ago
WTO warns Trump's tariffs risk reshaping global trade into 2 rival blocs
The Sino-American trade war could have drastic implications on the global economy and even split the world into two geopolitical trading blocs, according to the director general of the World Trade Organization.
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history
World News // 6 hours ago
84% of world's coral reefs struck by worst bleaching event in history
April 23 (UPI) -- More than 80% of the world's coral reefs fell victim to harmful bleaching and is now in "uncharted territory" with the worst global bleaching event in recorded history.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Istanbul, more than 150 injured in panic
World News // 7 hours ago
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Istanbul, more than 150 injured in panic
April 23 (UPI) -- Residents and authorities in Istanbul are in recovery mode after a series of earthquakes shook the city Wednesday.
EU fines Apple, Meta $799 million for Digital Markets Act violations
World News // 9 hours ago
EU fines Apple, Meta $799 million for Digital Markets Act violations
April 23 (UPI) -- The European Commission Wednesday fined Apple and Meta $570.85 million and $228.34 million respectively for breach of the EU Digital Markets Act.
Tens of thousands pay respects as body of Pope Francis lies in state
World News // 9 hours ago
Tens of thousands pay respects as body of Pope Francis lies in state
April 23 (UPI) -- Mourners began filing past the open coffin of the late Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday as a three-day period of lying in state got underway in the Vatican.
Russian drone strike on bus in Ukraine's Dnipro region kills 9, injures 30
World News // 11 hours ago
Russian drone strike on bus in Ukraine's Dnipro region kills 9, injures 30
April 23 (UPI) -- A Russian attack on a bus in the Ukrainian city of Marhanets in southern Dnipropetrovsk province killed at least 9 people and injured dozens, authorities said.
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
World News // 12 hours ago
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
April 23 (UPI) -- The Iran-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen launched a missile targeting northern Israel early Wednesday, according to the Israel military.
The U.S. cannot confront China alone, former deputy secretary of State warns
World News // 12 hours ago
The U.S. cannot confront China alone, former deputy secretary of State warns
SEOUL, April 23 (UPI) -- The United States must strengthen its alliances with global partners, particularly South Korea and Japan, to face the rising challenge of China, the former chief architect of White House strategy on Asia said Wednesday.
Gunmen kill 26 tourists in India-administered Kashmir
World News // 23 hours ago
Gunmen kill 26 tourists in India-administered Kashmir
April 22 (UPI) -- A group of gunmen shot and killed at least 26 domestic tourists and others and wounded many in the Baisaran Valley tourist town of Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday morning.

Trending Stories

AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
AG Pam Bondi holds first meeting of anti-Christian bias task force
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
Federal judge orders Trump administration to restore Voice of America
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
White House gives update on fight against Houthi 'band of pirates' in Yemen shipping lanes
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Houthi rebels launch rare missile attack on northern Israel
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE, focus on Tesla after profits plunge 71%

Follow Us