Russian drone strike on bus in Ukraine's Dnipro region kills 9, injures 30

The aftermath of a Russian drone strike on a bus in the south-central Ukrainian city of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk on Wednesday, which killed nine people and injured 30. Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- At least nine people were killed and 30 injured early Wednesday after a Russian attack drone struck a bus in the Ukrainian city of Marhanets in southern Dnipropetrovsk province, authorities said.

Provincial governor Serhii Lysak said in an update on social media that the bus was transporting employees of a local company when it was targeted by what he described as a "kamikaze" drone.

"The enemy attack has claimed nine lives. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims. The number of casualties is constantly growing. As of now, 30 people are known to have been injured," Lyask said.

Lysak added that a 40-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were injured in a separate Russian attack on a village just northwest of the city of Synelnykove that also set ablaze the premises of an agricultural business.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said three people were injured in the eastern and southern suburbs of Poltava after a large-scale drone assault against civilian targets, including residential buildings, businesses and warehousing.

The city of 272,000 people sustained power cuts overnight as a result of the attack.

The latest Russian attacks came after a wave of assaults across the country from Odessa in the southwest to Kharkiv in the northeast on Tuesday killed at least four people and injured 40.

Meanwhile, senior British, French, German, Ukrainian and American officials were gathering in London for talks Wednesday aimed at delivering a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia amid a report from Axios that there is a "final" U.S. deal on the table that appears to be heavily weighted in Russia's favor.

Under the five-point plan, Russian sovereignty over Crimea would be recognized along with de facto recognition over the territory of four Ukrainian provinces occupied after Russia's February 2022 invasion, effectively freezing the front-line as it stands with President Vladimir Putin retaining virtually all the ground taken by force apart from two small areas in Kherson and Kharkiv provinces.

Russia also gets a guarantee that Ukraine will not be admitted to NATO, that sanctions will be lifted and a promise of enhanced economic cooperation with the United States, specifically with regard to energy and industrial deals.

Ukraine gets a "robust" European-led security guarantee, but the arrangement, which is thin on detail, makes no mention of U.S. involvement.

The strategically key Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will be designated as Ukrainian, but run by the United States, with the electricity it generates being shared by Ukraine and Russia.

The plan was drawn up by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 11, according to Axios.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff, who had been due to attend the London talks, pulled out to concentrate on direct negotiations in Moscow this week, leaving Ukraine envoy Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg as the lone U.S. representative.

Kellogg played down the significance, saying the London talks were "technical meetings."