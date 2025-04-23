Trending
April 23, 2025 / 11:00 AM

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Istanbul, more than 150 injured in panic

By Ian Stark
More than 100 people were injured after a string of earthquakes, including a magnitude 6.2 quake, struck Istanbul. Photo by Tolga Bozoglu/EPA-EFE
April 23 (UPI) -- Residents and authorities in Istanbul are in recovery mode after a series of earthquakes shook the city Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported, but officials said 151 people were injured after having jumped from heights in fear and have asked people to avoid potentially compromised sites as buildings are checked for damage.

Three tremors have been reported, with the strongest being a 6.2-magnitude quake that occurred along the coast of the Sea of Marmara, about 50 miles west of Istanbul, at 5:49 a.m. EDT, at a depth of 4.3 miles.

Turkish Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya posted to social media that there have been "51 aftershocks, the largest of which was 5.9 magnitude."

Istanbul is the most populated city in Turkey, with 16 million people, and sits approximately 12 miles to the north of the North Anatolian Fault Line.

According to The Geological Society of London nonprofit organization, earthquakes related to this fault line "have been moving in a broadly westerly direction" which creates "significant concern around the potential for a major earthquake in the vicinity of Istanbul."

