Trump accuses Zelensky of being 'harmful' to peace talks over stance on Crimea

April 23 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky of jeopardizing peace talks to end the war because the European nation would never recognize Russia's occupation of the Crimean Peninsula.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said a peace deal was "very close" but "it's inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about!"

The Crimea Peninsula, which is roughly the size of Maryland and surrounded by the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, was occupied by Russia in February 2014 and then annexed. This was before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky told reporters on Tuesday at a news conference in Kyiv that Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. "There is nothing to talk about," he said. "This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine."

Trump responded Wednesday: "This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion."

In London on Wednesday, Zelensky met with the U.S. special Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, and representatives of four European nations. Also on hand were Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak along with the Ukrainian defense and foreign ministers.

Neither U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio nor special envoy Steve Witkoff were in London, a European diplomat told NBC News.

Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian President Vladmir Putin in Russia on Friday, a U.S. official told CNN.

Zelensky described Wednesday's negotiations in a post on X.

"Emotions have run high today," Zelensky said. "But it is good that 5 countries met to bring peace closer. Ukraine, the USA, the UK, France and Germany. The sides expressed their views and respectfully received each other's positions. It's important that each side was not just a participant but contributed meaningfully.

"The American side shared its vision. Ukraine and other Europeans presented their inputs. And we hope that it is exactly such joint work that will lead to lasting peace. We are grateful to partners. Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners in particular the USA will act in line with its strong decisions."

The sticking point is Crimea.

"Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" Trump said. "The area also houses, for many years before 'the Obama handover,' major Russian submarine bases."

Trump said it is far better to allow Russia to still occupy the peninsula than the alternative.

"The situation for Ukraine is dire - He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country," Trump wrote. "I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever."

Trump said the Ukrainian leader's comments will only prolong the "killing field."

Talks for a pause in fighting have broken down.

Rubio and Witkoff pulled out of talks last week. Under a "terms sheet" offered by them, a land-for-peace deal would recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea and work to lift European Union sanctions on Russia. Both sides have since rejected the terms.

"We are very close to a Deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, GET IT DONE," Trump said. "I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President!"

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday no deadline for a cease-fire has been set by the United States and "Russia does not consider it appropriate to set deadlines either," Russian news agency Tass reported.

Peskov said talks to restore U.S.-Russian relations and a settlement in Ukraine are "two completely different issues."

The relationship between Zelensky and Trump has been frosty and it became colder on Feb. 28 in a heated exchange in the Oval Office that included the media and cameras.

Trump, pointing his finger at Zelenskyy in a raised voice, accused him of "gambling with World War III" and being "disrespectful" to the United States.

There were plans for them to sign a cease-fire and a news conference was called off.

Trump then paused military aid, including providing Ukraine with intelligence.

U.S. assistance resumed after Kyiv accepted a U.S.-proposed partial cease-fire, and giving up mineral rights to the United States. Russia rejected it.

Trump and Zelensky will be in Rome for the funeral for Pope Francis on Saturday. This could be their first face-to-face since the Oval Office meeting.

On Saturday, Putin declared the 30-hour Easter truce, stating it would run through Sunday night. But Zelensky said it was "another attempt by Putin to play with human lives."

On Sunday, he accused Russia on social media of violating the truce nearly 3,000 times. Russia also said Ukraine violated the cease-fire.

At least nine people were killed and 30 injured early Wednesday after a Russian attack drone struck a bus in the Ukrainian city of Marhanets in southern Dnipropetrovsk province, authorities said.